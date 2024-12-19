Support Journalism

All four candidates in the 2025 Edmond mayoral race have agreed to participate in a public debate as part of NonDoc’s political debate series.

In partnership with News 9, the Edmond Mayoral Matchup — a debate featuring candidates David Hornbeek, Mark Nash, Tom Robins and Leonard Scott — is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, in the south lecture hall of the University of Central Oklahoma’s Liberal Arts Building. Attendance is free and open to the public.

Moderated by NonDoc editor in chief Tres Savage and News 9 State Capitol reporter Haley Weger, the Edmond mayoral debate will be streamed live on News9.com and the Facebook pages of News 9 and NonDoc. All questions will be written and asked by professional journalists.

To reach the UCO Liberal Arts Building, attendees are encouraged to use 2nd Street and turn north onto Baumann Avenue, where parking lots just south of the venue can be found.

Sponsors of NonDoc’s 2025 debate series include AARP Oklahoma, the Scholars Strategy Network and the Oklahoma district council of the Urban Land Institute.

Finances, ‘freeholders’ among race’s issues

With the Edmond City Council’s Ward 3 and Ward 4 seats won by default, the mayoral race is the only contested city office in Edmond’s 2025 election cycle.

After outgoing Mayor Darrell Davis announced he would not seek another term, former Ward 1 Councilman Tom Robins became the first to declare his candidacy earlier this year. Robins was forced to resign from his council seat to campaign for mayor. Architect David Hornbeek announced second, finance professional Mark Nash entered the race in early November, and U.S. Army veteran and vocal city government critic Leonard Scott rounded out the field with his entry in December.

Fiscal responsibility at the city level has been a point of emphasis for several candidates, particularly as the City of Edmond looks to incorporate new revenue streams following the failure of a proposed general obligation bond package that would have funded road, public safety and park projects via an increased property tax levy. Mayoral candidates have also questioned an antiquated provision in the Edmond City Charter that requires residents to own property if they wish to hold public office, a criteria outgoing city councilwoman and attorney Christin Mugg called “unconstitutional.”

Whichever candidate earns the mayoral nod will helm a near-complete overhaul of the Edmond City Council. The new mayor also will be the only new member of that council to have received votes from Edmond residents. The mayoral primary election will take place Tuesday, Feb. 11. Even if a candidate earns over 50 percent of ballots cast, a general election between the top two vote-getters will take place April 1 owing to another unusual provision in the Edmond City Charter.

Blake Douglas Blake Douglas is a staff reporter who leads NonDoc's Edmond Civic Reporting Project. Blake graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2022 and completed an internship with NonDoc in 2019. A Tulsa native, Blake previously reported in Tulsa; Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; and Charlotte, North Carolina.