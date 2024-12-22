Support Journalism

Scot Matteson better watch out and neither cry nor pout, because Santa Claus is coming to town.

Everyone knows Santa has to fly over a city unimpeded, as do airlines, and the super tall Bricktown tower plan poses some problems on that front.

Of course, the mysterious Matteson is the man behind the massive Boardwalk at Bricktown proposal that convinced the OKC City Council to approve a TIF by promising workforce housing and homeless outreach components before developing a giant growth — a 1,907 skyscraper, to be exact. While it’s not quite the asteroid apartments, the project has drawn national bewilderment, not to mention questions about financial feasibility and tornadic stability.

Now, the Federal Aviation Administration is opposing the project as a “hazzard to air navigation,” which only fuels concerns that the thing feels in the way and out of place. As reported by Steve Lackmeyer of The Oklahoman, the FAA received 22 letters in opposition to the proposed “Legends Tower” and only two in support.

“The study disclosed that the described structure would have a substantial adverse effect on air navigation,” an FAA analysis found. “This determination becomes final on Jan. 13, 2025, unless a petition is timely filed.”

Matteson said he still plans to commence the first phase of development on the Bricktown property — perhaps the headlines have been a boon for raising capital — but it sounds like the skyscraper may be scrapped. Even Rudolph, with his nose so bright, faces danger navigating that type of obstacle.

It’s a stressful time of year for the reindeer, and we just can’t have any delays for Mr. Kringle on Christmas Eve.

Mike Allen Mike Allen is a graphic designer, painter, printer and tailor. He has a fine art degree from the University of Oklahoma.