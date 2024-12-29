Support Journalism

As 2025 approaches, we are still here? I could have sworn I heard someone, somewhere say we wouldn’t be at this point.

Nevertheless, we persist.

I’ve also heard it said the years fly by faster as you get older, with one trip around the sun being less of a percentage of your life, after all. But I’ve found they tend to seem longer if you really pay attention to what’s going on in the world.

As another year passes, I am reminded of its predecessors. Much like them, this one was a doozy. We had an election; many of them, in fact. We saw terrible seasons for Oklahoma’s largest collegiate football teams, and earthquakes shook their way back into the headlines. We had Brat Summer, Olympic breakdancing and drone drama. (Dave Barry, of course, covers more of the “stupid” in his year in review.)

If you weren’t completely exhausted by 2024, I would say save your energy for 2025, because you’ll need it. There’s a meme in which the director David Lynch is speaking into a megaphone, saying “Okay, let’s try that again, but this time good.” That feels like an appropriate pep talk for this time of year. I’ll try to take it to heart.

Looking back: Another year of art imitating life

Mike Allen Mike Allen is a graphic designer, painter, printer and tailor. He has a fine art degree from the University of Oklahoma.