Game fowl farmer blames anti-cockfighting laws on Hitler, paganism

Staredowns between a prosecutor and the defendant in a criminal case are somewhat common in the courtroom. After all, they’re on opposite sides and the stakes are high, with the prosecutor many times aiming to take away the defendant’s freedom.

But Oklahoma County Assistant District Attorney Tom Marrs wasn’t looking at Newalla resident Ellie Pennit Grino, who originally faced 59 felony counts of animal cruelty, possessing birds with the intent for them to be used in cockfights and keeping a place or equipment to be used in permitting cockfighting.

“Who’s that guy staring at me?” Marrs asked an associate before Grino’s preliminary hearing got underway Sept. 10.

I had noticed him also: a tall, lean fellow sitting next to Grino while clutching a cowboy hat and staring intently at Marrs.

After the hearing, the man stood alongside Grino as I interviewed him about being ordered to stand trial on just one count, that of possessing birds for cockfighting purposes. Marrs stopped by to apologize to the man for staring back at him.

“No problem,” said the man, who identified himself as B.L Cozad Jr. from Indiahoma.

A multi-time legislative candidate, Cozad is a private investigator who also raises about 300 game fowl. He had come to OKC to support Grino, whom he has known for about 30 years. As far as his staring in the courtroom, he told Marrs he was trying to identify the Oklahoma County District Attorney Office’s pin on his suit jacket. Cozad told me he didn’t take offense to Marrs’ return glare because he was used to getting attention after appearing in a 2017 episode of HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel about cockfighting.

After Marrs left, Cozad went into a monologue on why it was wrong for the government to prosecute people for raising game fowl, borrowing a piece of paper from my notepad to illustrate his point.

On the piece of yellow legal paper, Cozad drew two triangles — the one on the left had the word “God” on top, “man” in the middle and “animals” on the bottom. The other triangle had the word “rulers” on top and “manimals” on the bottom.

“This is the foundation of America,” Cozad said, pointing to the left triangle. “In the Declaration of Independence, it says our rights are derived from our creator, God. God created man. You go to Genesis 1:26-28 in the Bible, it says God created man, gave man dominion, control and rule over the animals, earth, fish and fire.”

Pointing at the middle of that triangle, he continued: “The Constitution and our government was created here, in the center tier of man, OK? The purpose of our government is to protect the God-given rights of one man from another man, because no matter what you write in a law, it does not apply to God. It’s over you. It does not apply to animals. They’re property. They’re beneath you.”

Pointing to the right triangle, Cozad said it illustrates what happens “when you pass laws giving animals rights, dogs and cats and horses and chickens, you’re now raising animals up into the tier of man. You don’t have that authority. What you’re doing is erasing the line between man and animals and reducing all men to the status of animals.”

As he said this, Cozad pointed to the bottom of the triangle where he had printed “manimals.”

“See, that’s what Adolf Hitler did in Nazi Germany when he enacted animal rights laws,” Cozad said. “He then became the source of rights because he removed God as a source of dominion, because he’s now telling people what the limits of their dominion are. By doing so, he could go out and euthanize six million Jewish people because he was culling the government herd of those people he considered inferior to animals.”

Cozad concluded his discourse by saying animal rights laws in this country are based on paganism.

“The Pagan Federation International, their own definition of paganism is a nature-worshipping religion,” he said. “Animals are part of nature. So animal rights laws are all based on paganism.”

And if that wasn’t enough, Cozad threw in a little Red Scare as well.

“The Humane Society of the United States was created as a propaganda organization to lay the foundations for communism,” he said. “People don’t know what’s going on.”

Asked what he does with the birds he raises, Cozad said: “I’m a gamecock farmer. I harvest my livestock the same way George Washington did. You do with them whatever you want, they’re your property.”

He said he doesn’t sell any of his birds. So, what does he do with most of them?

“I fight them,” Cozad said.

Asked where, he said, “All over.”

That September day in Oklahoma County District Court, Cozad took me down a path involving Hitler, communism, paganism and animal rights that I hadn’t expected. It just proves everyone has a story to tell.

— Michael McNutt

