Oklahoma County Detention Center CEO Brandi Garner is resigning her post less than two years after being hired as the jail’s top officer, she announced in a statement released this afternoon.

Garner listed spending more time with family among her top reasons for stepping down. In her resignation letter, she said recent jail problems did not influence her decision.

“This decision has not been made lightly, nor is it a reaction to recent challenges,” Garner wrote. “It is the result of several weeks of careful deliberation and a desire to prioritize my family life, spiritual growth, and personal well-being. While stepping away from this role is difficult, I know it is the right step for me and my loved ones at this time.”

Joe Allbaugh, chairman of the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority that governs the jail, said in a statement that Garner’s time on the job was appreciated.

“Her service to the staff and residents is deeply appreciated,” Allbaugh wrote. “This job is extremely difficult and demanding on both the CEO and her family. As she finishes her tenure over the next 30 days, my fellow trustees and I will support her as she closes out important projects. The search for her replacement will begin immediately.”

Board of County Commissioners Chairman Brian Maughan said Garner faced challenges in her time as jail CEO.

“Mrs. Garner has had a very difficult job,” he said in a text message. “I’m thankful she is working with the trust for a little longer to provide a transition while they seek a new administrator.”

Oklahoma County District 3 Commissioner Myles Davidson, a jail trust member, praised Garner’s efforts to improve the jail during her tenure.

“Today, we witness the resignation of a remarkable individual who has exemplified resilience, vision, and dedication in one of the most challenging roles imaginable,” Davidson said in a text message. “Mrs. Garner’s leadership has left an indelible mark, inspiring countless others and steering their team through times of immense difficulty. While her departure marks the end of an era, her legacy will continue to resonate as a testament to the power of unwavering commitment and selfless service.”

NonDoc profiled Garner in January 2023 while she was interim jail CEO. At the time, she said the jail had a long way to go as far as its public perception.

“I think we have a lot to repair with the community,” Garner said at the time. “I think we have to rebuild trust. I think, right now, there are a lot of people who have the wrong impression.”

Garner was hired to be the jail’s permanent CEO in May 2023.

Brandi Garner resignation caps a news-filled week

Garner’s resignation caps a week’s worth of notable developments for the troubled Oklahoma County Jail.

On Monday, Oklahoma County dropped its lawsuit against the City of OKC after Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond made it clear in a formal legal opinion that the city was unlikely to prevail in court in its efforts to stop the jail from being built at 1901 E. Grand Blvd.

On Wednesday, a 72-page report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health found the jail was not substantially compliant with regulations. Violations included not conducting and documenting sight checks properly, lack of proper staffing levels, and bed bugs. The jail has not passed an OSDH inspection since the jail trust took over the day-to-day operations of the facility in 2020.

Throughout 2024, Garner and the county were at adds with OSDH over access to the facility for surprise inspections. Inspectors were twice denied access to the facility for unannounced inspections. The issue was eventually resolved in November after a district court judge dismissed the county’s suit to stop the unannounced visits.

Also on Wednesday, the jail saw its first detainee death of 2025 when Vincent Burke, 42, was found unresponsive in his cell during a sight check. Burke was booked into the day before on a felony warrant for DUI.

More than 40 people have died in the Oklahoma County Jail since 2020 when county officials created the trust and transferred governance of the facility to it from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. The long-standing problems with the facility have spurred the effort to build a new, modern jail. But even with the land issue resolved, the county faces an estimated $400 million funding gap, despite voters approving $260 million in bonds to fund construction in 2022.

