Support Journalism

Our first snow of the year has come and gone, and we appear to have emerged from the other side relatively unscathed.

Given Oklahoma’s winter weather record the past few years, I’d say this is cause for celebration, but we’re not out of this dreary season just yet. The weather prognosticators are anticipating another storm in a week or so, among other frightening trends on the radar.

Reflecting upon last week’s storm now, it’s amazing that something so common in other regions of the country — the precipitation and the travel conditions both — is routinely viewed in Oklahoma as a massive challenge. Simply the threat of winter weather disrupts nearly every event and business in the state in some way. Call it the unfortunate circumstance of having a car-centric society in a place that’s not quite cold enough for simple snow, yet also not quite warm enough to avoid winter storms altogether.

This comic isn’t meant to condense a full-blown rant about Oklahomans and their winter driving into one image, by the way, but rather it’s intended to remind everyone to put a little more thought into their commute when winter driving conditions are less than ideal. If we are going to be stuck with this nuisance every year, we may as well help each other deal with it the best we can. We can still complain about it all the same.

Sundaze comics from 2024

Digging out and moving forward in 2025

Santa Claus coming to town before Bricktown tower

First Amendment warning: 100% chance of Ryan Walters tweeting

Ka-chow: Stitt cans McQueen in lightning move

Bye week blues underscore a world without Bedlam

Garbage politics: Almost done with mailer madness

Court opinions: Judicial retention put to the test

Opponents try to send Norman arena proposal into OT

Epic criminal case lives up to its moniker year after year

Helmet QR code asks fast-paced NIL game to hold still

New Oklahoma license plate left off some key ‘icons’

Like a troubled bridge over Northwest Expressway

Ahead of 2024 royal rumble, Hulk Hogan enters the ring

Oklahoma County complications: From the dart board to the court room

The Ryan Walters Bible mandate begs a prayer for relief

High water: OKC investments land Olympic events

The end of a Rocky road for Charles McCall, Greg Treat

While dirty details remain, Edmond sculpture park proposal has good movement

Annoying ABLE ID actions spur intoxicating new law

Drummond alleges cold, hard facts in pair of Winter Storm Uri cases

Cloudy eclipse could add sadness during darkness

While weird, bunny ears still healthier than Peeps

Race track ruckus: Stitt trying large wager again

Improper merging? Drummond gives Gatz a citation

Electric election: Norman’s shocking powerline politics

HB 1955 carveouts? Say hello to the beer and pizza tax

Boardwalk at Bricktown serves up hot pie in the sky

Pass the pizza rolls? Special session a lame pre-party

Will Edmond NIMBYs unite against the earthquakes?

Just the sip: ABLE Commission mixes a bitter beverage

Hello, 2024: Cheers to another year of art imitating life

Mike Allen Mike Allen is a graphic designer, painter, printer and tailor. He has a fine art degree from the University of Oklahoma.