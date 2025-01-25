Support Journalism

Voters in Norman City Council Ward 5 will have a choice between incumbent Michael Nash, challenger Trey Kirby and challenger Cindi Tuccillo on Feb. 11.

By far the largest ward in Norman — bigger than every other ward combined — Ward 5 encompasses the entirety of eastern Norman, stretching from the city’s eastern border west to 36th Avenue East.

The election for Ward 5, as well as three other city council seats and the election for mayor, comes as Norman residents are engaged in an increasingly contentious debate over the proposed construction of a new entertainment district that would include a basketball arena for use by University of Oklahoma basketball and gymnastics programs. Although the Norman City Council previously approved establishing a tax increment financing district for the proposed arena, residents succeeded in obtaining enough signatures to force a referendum on the district.

The largely-rural ward will also be disproportionately affected by ACCESS Oklahoma, a project that would build a turnpike cutting straight through the ward. Ward 5 also contains Lake Thunderbird, one of Norman’s primary sources of drinking water.

On Monday, Feb. 3, the Norman Chamber of Commerce is set to host a candidate forum for each of Norman’s elections at 2:30 p.m. at The Commerce Building, 424 W. Main St. The forum is expected to be streamed on the chamber’s Facebook page. Polls in the race will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two candidates will proceed to a runoff election Tuesday, April 1.

The following candidate cheat sheet is based on publicly available information, such as campaign websites, news reports and social media. Candidates are presented in alphabetical order.

Trey Kirby

Age: 45

Profession/background: Trey Kirby calls himself a rancher and a small business owner on his website, operating Kirby Land and Cattle. In 2021, he and his wife were sued by three plaintiffs alleging the two misrepresented aspects of their property when working out an agreement for a marijuana grow. The lawsuit was settled and dismissed with prejudice.

Platform: On his website, Kirby says he is opposed to using TIF districts to fund projects such as the arena. He also says homelessness and water quality are major problems in Norman. Additionally, on a page on his website titled “Protecting Our Heritage and Our Homes,” Kirby expresses vehement opposition the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s proposed ACCESS Oklahoma expansion project in Norman. On his Facebook, he has criticized wind energy and fluoridated water.

“From protecting property rights to supporting local businesses, I will work every day to ensure that our neighborhoods remain safe, welcoming, and prosperous,” Kirby states on his website.

Online: Website | Campaign Facebook | Personal Facebook

Michael Nash (incumbent)

Age: 40

Profession/background: Michael Nash has held the Norman Ward 5 seat since July 11, 2023. He also represented Ward 5 on the city council from September 2020 to July 2021 when he was appointed to fill an unexpired term. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Nash is a citizen of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, and he holds a doctorate in mechanical engineering from OU. With his spouse, Nash previously reopened Pinocchio’s, a well-known restaurant in Norman that closed its doors last year.

Platform: Nash has maintained positions largely against “overdevelopment” in east Norman, both out of preference toward its rural nature and with the intent to protect Norman’s watershed, according to his website. Although no longer listed as a member on the organization’s website, Nash helped establish Pike Off OTA, an organization formed to oppose proposed turnpike expansion in the area. Nash also voted against the proposed TIF district for the arena. Nash is critical of Norman’s current approach to homelessness, including its continued operation of a homeless shelter on Gray Street originally intended to be temporary. However, he advocates for more effective solutions, such as the Houston Model. He also says he is opposed to the current TIF district proposal for the arena but that he could be open to revising some of its financial details.

“Ward 5 plays a crucial role in safeguarding Norman’s water supply as the area’s soil naturally filters rainwater and pollutants before they reach Lake Thunderbird. I am committed to opposing overdevelopment in Ward 5, as such actions threaten the entire city’s water independence,” Nash states on his website. “Protecting and preserving the rural character of Ward 5 is a priority for me, not just out of preference, but as an essential necessity for our community’s well-being.”

Online: Website | Campaign Facebook | Personal Facebook

Cindi Tuccillo

Age: 64

Profession/background: On her website, Tuccillo says she and her husband have been small business owners for 46 years in the construction and real estate industries. She previously ran for Norman Ward 5 in 2023, when she finished third with 25.5 percent of the vote.

Platform: Tuccillo says on her website that the city should stop spending “taxpayer money on homeless” and instead leave such care for “the private sector and nonprofits.” Tuccillo also says the city should invest more in “public safety,” especially in order to improve response times to Norman’s rural areas. On Facebook, she posted she stands for “conservative values of law and order, limited government, and lower taxes (…) promoting personal responsibility over reliance on social welfare programs.”

“Investing in public safety is crucial for ensuring the well being of our citizens,” Tuccillo states on her website. “In rural areas, quick emergency response times are vital for saving lives and ensuring timely assistance during emergencies.”

Online: Website | Facebook

Bennett Brinkman Bennett Brinkman became NonDoc's production editor in September 2024 after spending the previous two years as NonDoc's education reporter. He completed a reporting internship for the organization in Summer 2022 and holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Oklahoma. He is originally from Edmond.