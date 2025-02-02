Support Journalism

If you haven’t noticed by now, or simply don’t follow coverage of what’s happening in the northside ‘burbs, many Edmond residents really don’t want any new apartments to be built within their city limits, in spite of civic leaders’ stated concern for lack of affordable housing in the area.

During the recent mayoral debate held at UCO by NonDoc and News 9, each candidate expressed different reasons for not supporting 10 stories of proposed Edmond apartments at the corner of Memorial Road and Interstate 35, some of them humorous to say the least. Tom Robins’ suggestion that a “dialog with the community” would need to happen for any such development might be appropriate, but it’s still particularly funny because it’s easy to imagine exactly how those conversations would go.

Developer: “Hey Edmond residents, I’d like to build a nice, new apartment building.”

Edmond residents: “No.”

Developer: “What if I put it on the very edge of town, right next to the highway?”

Edmond residents: “Absolutely not.”

Now, just repeat that process ad infinitum, and you have the state of affordable housing in Edmond.

It’s not all doom and gloom, however, with each 2025 Edmond mayoral candidate expressing at least a passing interest in finding a pathway to make housing changes happen. As the city continues to grow, a solution will need to be found sooner than later, so the question of how to do so becomes a pertinent one for the upcoming Feb. 11 election. Perhaps a Chili’s could seal the deal.

Mike Allen Mike Allen is a graphic designer, painter, printer and tailor. He has a fine art degree from the University of Oklahoma.