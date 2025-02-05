Support Journalism

Amid an ongoing review of improper transfers of “legislatively appropriated funds” involving Oklahoma State University’s Innovation Foundation, the university’s governing board announced the resignation of OSU President Kayse Shrum this morning with no explanation, no comment from Shrum and no response to inquiries by university officials.

NonDoc obtained a document Wednesday morning showing four “motions” that the Board of Regents for the Agricultural and Mechanical Colleges made and approved after a lengthy executive session Friday. The motions involve an apparent review of how state-appropriated dollars are being handled by OSU and its associated Innovation Foundation, which has a mission to “maximize the impact of OSU’s excellence in aerospace and advanced mobility, energy, agriculture, and One Health by translating innovative applied research into products and services, facilitating strong partnerships with aligned industry and regional partners, and investing in the development of emerging companies.”

As outlined in the document, the four motions approved by the OSU board Friday were:

Discontinue any transfers of funds from OSU to the Innovation Foundation, absent a written contract approved by the [Board of Regents] as required [Title 70, Section 4306(C)]; Discontinue the expenditure or transfer of any and all legislatively appropriated funds transferred from the Oklahoma State University Medical Authority to Oklahoma State University pursuant to cooperative agreements entered into between the two entities, unless such expenditures or transfers strictly complied with the cooperative agreements and state law; Institute a hiring freeze for employees who, as any part of their employment, would provide services to the Innovation Foundation, unless approved by the board; Retain a financial consultant to review the university’s and its related entities’ systems and recommend actions necessary to ensure compliance with the expenditure of legislatively appropriated funds and analyze the impact on the financial integrity of the university.

Shrum, 52, did not respond to a request for comment prior to the publication of this article. She was provost of the OSU Center for Health Sciences and dean of the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine when regents hired her as president in July 2021. From 2019 to 2021, she served as secretary of science and innovation in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Cabinet.

On Tuesday at the Oklahoma State Capitol, other top OSU brass appeared stressed as they alerted legislative leaders of the impending announcement. Ahead of her resignation, rumors suggested that Shrum could be taking a six-month sabbatical or leave of absence before returning to the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine in a different role.

But when the chief communications officer with the Board of Regents for the Oklahoma Agricultural and Mechanical Colleges released a lengthy statement praising Shrum early Wednesday morning, it included no details about the circumstances of her resignation, which was said to be effective Feb. 3. Instead, it praised her “dedicated leadership” and “unwavering commitment to students” while referencing “the disruption within the Big 12 Conference” and her work “ensuring the university remained competitive on the national stage” in athletics.

Over the past year, tension between the regents and Shrum’s administration brewed behind the scenes. As head football coach Mike Gundy’s contract drew significant reporting — and misreporting — Shrum’s tenure was also a topic of executive session discussions by the regents in 2024, according to numerous sources. The board met Friday, Jan. 31, and after a lengthy executive session, members approved the motions related to the Innovation Foundation inquiry. By Monday, the board had accepted Shrum’s resignation.

“She went from being on solid footing last Thursday to essentially not being president on Monday night,” a person with knowledge of the situation said on the condition of anonymity. “Things moved really, really fast.”

The board has scheduled a special meeting for 9 a.m. Friday. It’s unclear who may be in charge of the university until an interim president is named, but The O’Colly reported that regents have said Provost Jeanette Mendez will immediately become interim president. Both Jerome Loughridge, senior vice president and chief of staff, and Elizabeth Pollard, CEO and president of the Innovation Foundation, are also leaving the university. Loughridge was selected in December to lead a new venture for the Aspen Institute, but Pollard’s departure appears to be connected to the financial concern raised within Shrum’s administration.

While it offered no details regarding the decision, Board of Regents Chairman Jimmy Harrel released a statement on behalf of the regents through Lance Latham, the board’s chief communications officer:

We extend our deepest gratitude to Dr. Shrum for her dedicated leadership, unwavering commitment to students, and significant contributions to the OSU System. Dr. Shrum has led with passion and vision, championing key initiatives in academics, research and innovation while advancing OSU’s land-grant mission. During her tenure, Oklahoma State University has experienced record enrollment, student retention rates, research funding, and philanthropic support setting the stage for a bright future. From the outset of her presidency, she was thrust into a critical role of navigating the disruption within the Big 12 Conference. Dr. Shrum worked tirelessly to help stabilize the league and protect OSU’s athletic programs, ensuring the university remained competitive on the national stage. Under her leadership, OSU has strengthened its impact in health care and STEM education while expanding access to higher education – ensuring that students of all backgrounds can find opportunities and a home at OSU. The board will begin the process of identifying the next leader for Oklahoma State University and will provide updates as that process moves forward. In the meantime, we are committed to ensuring a smooth transition and maintaining the momentum of OSU’s mission to serve the state of Oklahoma and beyond. We thank Dr. Shrum for her service and wish her the very best in her future endeavors.

Harold Hamm, the founder and chairman of Continental Resources, released a statement almost simultaneously with the regents. Calling her brilliant, Hamm said he is “immensely grateful for all she has accomplished and excited for what comes next” for Shrum:

Dr. Kayse Shrum’s leadership has left an indelible mark on Oklahoma State University, and her impact will be felt for generations to come. Her vision, passion, and dedication to students have transformed the university in countless ways, and her work in on behalf of OSU is a testament to her commitment to innovation, education, and the future of energy in America. Kayse has been a steadfast champion for OSU, always putting students first and ensuring they have the tools, knowledge, and inspiration to lead in their fields. Her brilliance and leadership have not only elevated the university but have also strengthened Oklahoma’s role as a leader in energy and education. While we are sad to see her step away from this role, we are immensely grateful for all she has accomplished and excited for what comes next for her. Without question, she will continue to make a profound impact in her next role. On behalf of myself and so many others, thank you, Kayse, for your unwavering dedication, your vision, and your extraordinary service to OSU.

A spokesman for Attorney General Gentner Drummond said his office could not comment on whether an investigation had been referred to them regarding OSU. However, a spokesman for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said OSBI had not been referred any such investigation or inquiry. Payne County District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas did not return a phone call prior to the publication of this article.

House Speaker Kyle Hilbert (R-Bristow) released a statement praising Shrum.

“Like everyone, I was surprised by the news of Dr. Kayse Shrum stepping down as president. I greatly appreciate her service to the university and our state,” Hilbert said. “She was instrumental as a member of the governor’s Cabinet throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in ensuring tests were available for Oklahomans. Her tenure as president improved rural health care workforce shortages in establishing a nursing program at OSU-Stillwater and a medical school in Tahlequah. She also faced other challenges such as shepherding my alma mater through conference realignment with the Big 12 going from the brink of disaster to emerging as an undisputed top-4 conference in the country. I wish her and Darren the best in their future endeavors.”

Senate President Pro Tempore Lonnie Paxton (R-Tuttle) also released a statement.

“Dr. Shrum has been a transformative leader, bringing vision and passion to Oklahoma State University,” Paxton said. “Her dedication to students, faculty and staff has left a lasting impact, and we are deeply grateful for her service. Under her leadership, OSU has strengthened its position as a top-tier research university while remaining dedicated to its land-grant mission of service to Oklahoma. Her impact extends beyond higher education. Her leadership in health sciences and innovation has shaped the future of medical education and rural healthcare in our state.

“While I respect her decision to step down, her contributions to OSU and Oklahoma will be felt for years to come. I wish Dr. Shrum the best in her next chapter.”

