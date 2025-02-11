Support Journalism

Former Ward 1 Councilman Tom Robins and financial professional Mark Nash were the top two vote earners in Tuesday’s narrow Edmond mayoral election, trimming the field from four candidates to a two-man runoff.

Nash led all candidates, winning 34.89 percent of the vote. Robins, who has been the race’s biggest spender thus far, received 34.25 percent and trailed Nash by 45 votes, setting up what could be a close contest April 1.

Local architect David Hornbeek finished third among the trio considered to be the leading candidates, securing 27.33 percent of the vote. Leonard “Old Ranger” Scott, who described himself as a “placeholder” candidate in his initial campaign announcement before endorsing Hornbeek on stage during a mayoral debate, finished last with 3.52 percent support.

Nash and Robins verbally jousted during NonDoc’s Edmond Mayoral Matchup on Jan. 22, when Nash pressed Robins on his support for the general obligation bond proposal Edmond voters turned down in November. Despite the short on-stage spat, the candidates found common ground on several topics. Robins and Nash have both championed expanding Edmond’s transportation infrastructure before pushing residential development, and each has repeatedly emphasized a desire for more fiscal transparency from the city government. On their campaign websites, both list quality of life and improving Edmond’s parks as top priorities.

Robins has touted his record on city council, including a “No” vote on increasing water rates, and endorsements from the Edmond branches of the Fraternal Order of Police and International Association of Firefighters. Nash argues his deep financial background and long-time participation on city committees make him the better candidate. Both candidates’ hopes for election in April now hinge on their ability to sway the sizable chunk of voters who cast their ballots for Hornbeek.

During the January debate, Nash and Robins committed to a second, two-man debate should they advance.

The triumphant pair now faces a two-month sprint to the municipal general election, which is set for Tuesday, April 1. That ballot will also feature the two-way race between incumbent Marcus Jones and challenger Jim Putnam for the Edmond Public Schools Board of Education District 5 seat.

All online results are unofficial until they are certified by the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Blake Douglas Blake Douglas is a staff reporter who leads NonDoc's Edmond Civic Reporting Project. Blake graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2022 and completed an internship with NonDoc in 2019. A Tulsa native, Blake previously reported in Tulsa; Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; and Charlotte, North Carolina.