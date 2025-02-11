Support Journalism

With the city of Norman embroiled in a TIF district dispute and disagreements about a homeless shelter, voters ousted incumbent Mayor Larry Heikkila this evening and handed the reins to longtime Councilmember Stephen Tyler Holman, who campaigned on enhancing public services and expanding housing opportunities.

Holman captured 61.09 percent of the vote to win a three-year term as mayor, trouncing Heikkila (35.05 percent) and attorney Riley Mulinix (3.86 percent).

Holman has represented Ward 7 on the council since 2013, during which time he has served with four mayors and more than 40 other members over the years. Over the past year, Holman has opposed a controversial tax increment financing district and criticized the idea of shutting down Norman’s emergency homeless shelter without another city-funded alternative to replace it — two opinions on hot button issues he held in contrast to Heikkila.

“Thank you, Norman. I’m incredibly humbled and honored to be trusted to lead my hometown as their next mayor,” Holman said in a statement. “Norman chose experience and leadership tonight. I’m excited to work with the new council to make Norman a transparent, accountable, accessible — and truly inclusive — community.”

In addition to the mayoral race, all four of Norman’s odd-numbered wards were up for election Tuesday. Wards 3 and 5 retained their incumbent council members, while Wards 1 and 7 will see new representation on the dais.

In Ward 3, incumbent Councilmember Bree Montoya defeated Sandra Artman with 53.64 percent of the vote.

Ward 5 incumbent Councilmember Michael Nash won reelection outright in a three-person field with 52.92 percent of the vote. Cindi Tuccillo and Trey Kirby finished second and third with 30.53 and 16.55 percent, respectively.

In Holman’s Ward 7, Kimberly Blodgett will succeed him after securing 61.74 percent of the vote against Amanda Chaffin.

David Gandesbery defeats Austin Ball in Ward 1

Perhaps concerned by recent legal issues facing their incumbent councilmember, Austin Ball, Ward 1 voters soundly selected political newcomer David Michael Jordan Gandesbery, who won outright in a three-person contest with 64.78 percent of the vote. Like Heikkila, Ball had supported the proposed TIF district during his time on the council, although other concerns may have sealed his electoral fate more tightly.

Ward 1’s election has been mired in controversy over the past two weeks as Ball turned himself in to authorities Feb. 3 after being charged with embezzlement and making false certificate as a public officer, misdemeanor charges associated with his 2023 campaign account. He was released from jail on bail the same day he turned himself in.

After being charged with embezzlement, Ball sent an email to the city’s auditor alleging city and county officials were conspiring to keep him out of office.

“What I feel is becoming a pattern is that the DA is conspiring with a select few career city councilors, city management, and the city’s attorney office to interfere with an election and to use our justice system to go after candidates they don’t like,” Ball wrote in the email, which he later shared with media.

Ball has faced misdemeanor charges before. In February 2016, Ball pleaded guilty to harassment in Colorado. He had also been charged with assault and child neglect, and court records indicate he accepted a plea deal.

Ball finished in second place with 23.81 percent of the vote. Drew Hooper, who announced he was no longer seeking election and endorsed Gandesbery in a basketball-themed video Jan. 21, received 11.42 percent of the vote.

All online results are unofficial until they are certified by the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Andrea Hancock Andrea Hancock became NonDoc’s news editor in September 2024. She graduated in 2023 from Northwestern University. Originally from Stillwater, she completed an internship with NonDoc in 2022.