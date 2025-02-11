Support Journalism

In the state’s second-largest public school district, Paula Lewis maintained her seat as chairwoman of the Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education, winning outright in a field of three candidates Tuesday.

Like Lewis, incumbents in Deer Creek Public Schools and Millwood Public Schools each faced two challengers, but DCPS incumbent Chris Adamson and decades-long MPS incumbent Marvin Provo failed to cross the 50 percent threshold needed to secure victory and will proceed to April 1 runoff elections.

Coincidentally, on the same day as this election, the Senate Education Committee advanced SB 6, a proposal to modify school board election dates to align more often with other major elections, hoping to combat school board races’ historically poor voter turnout rates.

School board member terms are specific to individual school districts. OKCPS board members serve four-year terms, while MPS and DCPS board members serve five-year terms.

Tuesday’s online election results are unofficial until they are certified by the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Paula Lewis reelected for third term

Despite facing criticism following the resignation of popular OKCPS Superintendent Sean McDaniel last year, Lewis won reelection without having to face a runoff, receiving 53.54 percent support (6,174 votes). Niah Spriggs placed second with 29.69 percent support (3,424 votes), and Jan Barrick followed with 16.76 percent support (1,933 votes). In all, 11,531 votes were cast in the district-wide race.

A co-owner of Quest Pediatric Therapy, Lewis was elected by default to serve as the OKCPS District 7 board representative in 2016, and voters subsequently elected her as the districtwide chairwoman in 2017. She was reelected in 2021 and is now set to serve a third term in the position.

“This victory reflects our community’s commitment to advancing education and supporting our students,” Lewis said in a Facebook post Thursday night. “I am grateful for your trust and support, and I look forward to continuing our work to provide the best possible education for our children.”

Adamson, Antonelli to runoff in Deer Creek

Three votes separated the top two finishers in Tuesday’s election for the Ward 5 seat on the Deer Creek Public Schools Board of Education, but incumbent Chris Adamson and challenger Lisa Antonelli will head to an April 1 runoff because neither candidate received majority support.

Appointed to the Ward 5 seat in August 2024 after the former board member moved away, Adamson received 43.03 percent support (281 votes). Antonelli finished second with 42.57 percent support (278 votes).

Since 2016, Adamson has served as the director of the Gridiron Imports Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps international athletes interested in American football come to the U.S. to further their education while playing sports in high school and college. Additionally, Adamson is listed as director of recruiting for Podyum Preps, a group that helps student athletes earn college scholarships.

Antonelli — the proprietor of Purpose Consulting, LLC, a consulting firm that helps nonprofit organizations reach fundraising and marketing goals — has had a career in education, serving institutions such as University of Central Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Christian School. Antonelli has also assisted the Deer Creek Schools Foundation’s fundraising efforts.

In two brief “meet the candidates” videos posted to the Deer Creek Public Schools website, both Adamson and Antonelli identified increasing teacher salary rates and improving teacher recruitment and retention as a priority within DCPS.

Provo, Coleman head to runoff in Millwood

After serving more than 25 years on the Millwood Public Schools Board of Education, incumbent District 7 board member Marvin Provo fell just shy of an outright win Tuesday and is now headed to a runoff election against culinary arts instructor and former MPS board member Andre Coleman.

Provo received 47.57 percent support (255 votes), while Coleman received 28.92 percent support (155 votes). Danta Robinson came in third with 23.51 percent support (126 votes).

Previously, Coleman served as the board member in MPS District 2, but he left the position in 2022 after his successor — current District 2 board member LaToya High — filed a petition to contest Coleman’s candidacy on grounds his residence fell outside of District 2’s boundaries. After withdrawing his previous bid for reelection, Coleman is now seeking to replace the longest-serving member of the MPS school board.

As well as serving on the MPS board uninterrupted since the 1990s, Provo previously served as president of the Millwood Enrichment Foundation — a nonprofit organization established in 1983 to enhance the education experience of Millwood’s students, teachers and staff through funding support and creative programs. Provo is also listed as a deacon of ministry at Prospect Missionary Baptist Church in OKC.

