Citing “needless political drama,” Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the appointment of Ryan Deatherage, Michael Tinney and Chris VanDenhende to the State Board of Education today in a move that spells the end of the line for members Katie Quebedeaux, Kendra Wesson and Donald Burdick.

Stitt’s decision “shakes up” the board, according to the governor’s press release, and appears to signal some frustration with a governing body that has consistently voted in lockstep with the proposals of Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters, who chairs the body. Recently, the board has advanced proposed rule changes for the State Department of Education — regarding immigration status, civil rights guidelines, teachers taking the U.S. naturalization test and more — that have drawn controversy.

“Nothing is more important than ensuring Oklahoma kids have the best education possible,” Stitt said in his press release. “After months of headlines followed by disappointing NAEP scores this month, it’s clear that our education infrastructure has fallen prey to needless political drama. If we want to be the best state for business, we need to make sure our kids have a path to success. It’s time for some fresh eyes and a renewed focus on our top ten goals.”

Stitt’s move drew the ire of Walters, who tweeted a statement shortly after the publication of this article criticizing the governor.

“Gov. Stitt has joined the swampy political establishment that President Trump is fighting against,” Walters said. “The board members that stood with us, working with the Trump Administration to make our schools safer and better, have been fired for political purposes. Every Oklahoman should be clear this move undermines Oklahoma kids and parents and an America First agenda. Stitt believes that the federal government, and not the people, need to continue to control our country. This is disappointing but not surprising. We’ll keep fighting for school choice, parents, kids, and our teachers.”

While the official appointment documents were not immediately available, the statutory board seat districts indicate Deatherage is taking the place of Katie Quebedeaux, Tinney is taking the place of Kendra Wesson and VanDenhende is taking the place of Donald Burdick.

Deatherage, of Kingfisher, is director of 911 and emergency management for Kingfisher County.

Tinney, of Norman, is a title, oil and gas and probate attorney who is married to Ginger Tinney, the executive director of the Professional Oklahoma Educators organization. He recently released a book about the death of their infant son.

VanDenhende, of Tulsa, is the chief financial officer of Mint Turbines, a Stroud-based manufacturer of aircraft engine turbines. A graduate of East Central University and Oklahoma City University, VanDenhende had served on the board of regents for the Regional University System of Oklahoma until his recent resignation in anticipation of his new appointment.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to support public education by serving on Oklahoma’s State Board of Education,” Tinney said in a statement to NonDoc. “Having worked closely with Professional Oklahoma Educators for many years, I understand the needs of students and educators. Every student in Oklahoma deserves the best education, and I’m committed to ensuring every student and educator has the support necessary to succeed.”

Stitt’s announcement indicated that board members Zach Archer and Sarah Lepak will remain in their positions, making Lepak the longest-tenured member of the seven-member board. However, one seat on the State Board of Education that has been vacant for more than a year remains unfilled, meaning Stitt is expected to announce a fourth appointment in the coming weeks.

The governor’s announcement seemed to catch some state legislators by surprise. As he concluded a marathon meeting of the Senate Education Committee he chairs, Sen. Adam Pugh (R-Edmond) said he was unaware of the State Board of Education shake-up.

However, Senate Minority Leader Julia Kirt (D-OKC) quickly released a statement.

“Ensuring all children have a great education is a top priority for Senate Democrats, but the state superintendent and his board have continually placed politics over Oklahoma’s children,” Kirt said. “I’ve previously stated the governor had the power to appoint new members to the board in order to improve accountability — this action has been a long time coming and is a positive step on behalf of Oklahoma schools.”

All three nominees announced by Stitt today must receive approval by the State Senate before this year’s adjournment of the Oklahoma Legislature.

(Update: This article was updated at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, to include comment from Ryan Walters.)

