Support Journalism

In Oklahoma, retail politics still matter a great deal.

In Norman last week, voters ousted incumbent Mayor Larry Heikkila in favor of longtime Ward 7 Councilmember Stephen Tyler Holman, whose part-time job as doorman of The Deli on Campus Corner afforded him years of opportunities to meet residents in a comfortable environment.

When it comes to name recognition and visibility for a politician, a side gig literally meeting humans at a door is hard to beat. Longtime Rep. Ken Luttrell (R-Ponca City) famously worked for Walmart when he was first elected years ago. With his legislative service altering his time capacity within the organization, those above Luttrell on the corporate ladder asked him what different job he might want at the company. Ultimately, Luttrell chose store “greeter” as a convenient job that meshed well with his political career.

For Holman, switching from his Ward 7 seat to the head of the dais shouldn’t be too big of a change, but he does have an opportunity to spice up Norman City Council meetings or workshops by relocating the occasional one to The Deli, Norman’s venerable music venue that is graced by the musical and comedic stylings of the legendary Mike Hosty every Sunday night — until the end of time.

Just think about it: Big red cups, free Pizza Shuttle, important conversations about the Cleveland County Cage, and The Deli “Lightshow.” What better way to engage with the public on city business?

Surely no one would have to pay college students to attend at those meetings.

Prior Sundaze comics

The peculiar political dynamics of Edmond apartments

Too fast, too furious: Winter driving edition

Digging out and moving forward in 2025

Santa Claus coming to town before Bricktown tower

First Amendment warning: 100% chance of Ryan Walters tweeting

Ka-chow: Stitt cans McQueen in lightning move

Bye week blues underscore a world without Bedlam

Garbage politics: Almost done with mailer madness

Court opinions: Judicial retention put to the test

Opponents try to send Norman arena proposal into OT

Epic criminal case lives up to its moniker year after year

Helmet QR code asks fast-paced NIL game to hold still

New Oklahoma license plate left off some key ‘icons’

Like a troubled bridge over Northwest Expressway

Ahead of 2024 royal rumble, Hulk Hogan enters the ring

Oklahoma County complications: From the dart board to the court room

The Ryan Walters Bible mandate begs a prayer for relief

High water: OKC investments land Olympic events

The end of a Rocky road for Charles McCall, Greg Treat

While dirty details remain, Edmond sculpture park proposal has good movement

Annoying ABLE ID actions spur intoxicating new law

Drummond alleges cold, hard facts in pair of Winter Storm Uri cases

Cloudy eclipse could add sadness during darkness

While weird, bunny ears still healthier than Peeps

Race track ruckus: Stitt trying large wager again

Improper merging? Drummond gives Gatz a citation

Electric election: Norman’s shocking powerline politics

HB 1955 carveouts? Say hello to the beer and pizza tax

Boardwalk at Bricktown serves up hot pie in the sky

Mike Allen Mike Allen is a graphic designer, painter, printer and tailor. He has a fine art degree from the University of Oklahoma.