In Oklahoma, retail politics still matter a great deal.
In Norman last week, voters ousted incumbent Mayor Larry Heikkila in favor of longtime Ward 7 Councilmember Stephen Tyler Holman, whose part-time job as doorman of The Deli on Campus Corner afforded him years of opportunities to meet residents in a comfortable environment.
When it comes to name recognition and visibility for a politician, a side gig literally meeting humans at a door is hard to beat. Longtime Rep. Ken Luttrell (R-Ponca City) famously worked for Walmart when he was first elected years ago. With his legislative service altering his time capacity within the organization, those above Luttrell on the corporate ladder asked him what different job he might want at the company. Ultimately, Luttrell chose store “greeter” as a convenient job that meshed well with his political career.
For Holman, switching from his Ward 7 seat to the head of the dais shouldn’t be too big of a change, but he does have an opportunity to spice up Norman City Council meetings or workshops by relocating the occasional one to The Deli, Norman’s venerable music venue that is graced by the musical and comedic stylings of the legendary Mike Hosty every Sunday night — until the end of time.
Just think about it: Big red cups, free Pizza Shuttle, important conversations about the Cleveland County Cage, and The Deli “Lightshow.” What better way to engage with the public on city business?
Surely no one would have to pay college students to attend at those meetings.
