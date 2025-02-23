Support Journalism

While old-timey mining carts are not what the Regional Transportation Authority of Central Oklahoma has in mind with it’s plan for expanded transit options in the Oklahoma City metro, they still might be more efficient than trying to travel Broadway Extension at rush hour. Nonetheless, finding the political will and funds to construct anything new or different will pose a monumental challenge with the proposed OKC metro commuter rail plan.

In particular, Edmond seems like it could be the toughest of the three necessary communities to bring on board, with mayoral candidates there recently expressing concern that the city already struggles finding funding to fix potholes in the roads. With the car-centric way of life we currently (don’t) enjoy, getting Edmond, Norman and Oklahoma City voters all to agree on paying for another way to travel might seem impossible at times.

Still, it’s hard to find a hole in the argument that a light rail proposal would, at least somewhat, sidestep ongoing road upkeep problems. More people riding a train means fewer people driving major roads. Fewer people driving on roads means an ease in traffic congestion and at least slightly less wear.

However, I’m merely one vote in one community, and RTA’s leaders haven’t even announced the sales tax rate being proposed for mutual adoption. Until and after that number is announced, the leaders and residents of the metro will have to be convinced that commuter rail lines between the three cities — and light rail to the airport — would be a useful investment. As the metro area continues to grow, of course, this will become an even more pertinent question that will need to be answered sooner than later.

Instead of “fix the roads”, I can think of another “f” word to refer to them.

Prior Sundaze comics

With The Deli’s doorman elected mayor, Norman eats its mac and cheese

The peculiar political dynamics of Edmond apartments

Too fast, too furious: Winter driving edition

Digging out and moving forward in 2025

Santa Claus coming to town before Bricktown tower

First Amendment warning: 100% chance of Ryan Walters tweeting

Ka-chow: Stitt cans McQueen in lightning move

Bye week blues underscore a world without Bedlam

Garbage politics: Almost done with mailer madness

Court opinions: Judicial retention put to the test

Opponents try to send Norman arena proposal into OT

Epic criminal case lives up to its moniker year after year

Helmet QR code asks fast-paced NIL game to hold still

New Oklahoma license plate left off some key ‘icons’

Like a troubled bridge over Northwest Expressway

Ahead of 2024 royal rumble, Hulk Hogan enters the ring

Oklahoma County complications: From the dart board to the court room

The Ryan Walters Bible mandate begs a prayer for relief

High water: OKC investments land Olympic events

The end of a Rocky road for Charles McCall, Greg Treat

While dirty details remain, Edmond sculpture park proposal has good movement

Annoying ABLE ID actions spur intoxicating new law

Drummond alleges cold, hard facts in pair of Winter Storm Uri cases

Cloudy eclipse could add sadness during darkness

While weird, bunny ears still healthier than Peeps

Race track ruckus: Stitt trying large wager again

Improper merging? Drummond gives Gatz a citation

Electric election: Norman’s shocking powerline politics

HB 1955 carveouts? Say hello to the beer and pizza tax

Boardwalk at Bricktown serves up hot pie in the sky

Mike Allen Mike Allen is a graphic designer, painter, printer and tailor. He has a fine art degree from the University of Oklahoma.