Gov. Kevin Stitt tasked Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Cindy to look into the Tulsa Public Schools District more than two years ago, and we all finally got to read the results this last week. Running for reelection at the time, Stitt called for the audit after receiving a letter from two members of the TPS board. His statement at the time expressed concern about how $200 million in COVID relief funding was being spent, as well as whether the district was teaching critical race theory. Remember the good ol’ days of those issues?

At last week’s press conference, Byrd outlined her TPS report, if you will, and it contained a lot of information we already knew, while also revealing that new district leaders have been working to correct a litany of issues — to put it lightly.

“It is important to acknowledge that the administration has already taken proactive steps to address some of these weaknesses,” auditors wrote in the report. “Over the course of the audit, the administration has been actively working to improve internal controls and strengthen oversight mechanisms. These efforts reflect a genuine commitment to resolving the issues highlighted in this report.”

With one former TPS employee already in federal prison for actions outlined in Byrd’s TPS report and Stitt calling on the attorney general to consider prosecuting others, we’re going to need everyone to go ahead and come in tomorrow (with answers about whether further criminal investigations are ongoing).

For what it’s worth, the audit itself appears to be quite thorough, so it’s yet another reminder that “getting the Byrd” is no joke.

Mike Allen Mike Allen is a graphic designer, painter, printer and tailor. He has a fine art degree from the University of Oklahoma.