Whether you recognize his byline from his time as a reporter for The Oklahoman or from his time as managing editor here at NonDoc, there’s no denying the profound impact that Michael McNutt has had on the journalism world in our state.

Now, with his well-deserved retirement taking effect last month, we would love for you to join us for The Feature Story — an event celebrating Michael’s remarkable 40-year journalism career from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 14, at Will Rogers Theatre, 4322 N. Western Ave. The night will feature heavy appetizers, drinks, music from the Kyle Reed Trio and camaraderie.

The Feature Story Click here to RSVP for tickets or sponsorship.

In honor of Michael’s work and commitment to community coverage, this event is serving as a fundraiser for the Sustainable Journalism Endowment, which furthers the mission and vision of NonDoc Media by creating long-term, permanent funding for journalism jobs in Oklahoma.

This evening honoring one of the hardest working and nicest professionals in Oklahoma journalism will help us pursue our current $40,000 fundraising goal for the Sustainable Journalism Endowment. Thanks to a generous 3:1 match award from the Kirkpatrick Family Fund, raising $30,000 for the endowment will unlock a $10,000 grant from the Family Fund to achieve our goal.

Individual tickets to The Feature Story can be obtained with a $100 donation, and filling out this brief form will reserve you seat to attend the April 14 event. (If you cannot attend but would like to donate in support of Michael and the endowment, please click here.)

This is a seated event with table sponsorships available. Sponsor levels include:

Presenting Sponsor: $3,000 (Two tables of eight, top sponsor recognition);

Watchdog Sponsor: $1,000 (Full table of eight, plus recognition);

Community Sponsor: $500 (Half table of four, plus recognition).

To become a sponsor and support sustainable journalism, please fill out this form.

The legacy of Michael McNutt

A 2020 inductee into the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame, Michael McNutt spent 30 years at The Oklahoman serving as a State Capitol reporter, assistant news editor, night city editor and heading up the paper’s Enid bureau. In 2013, he pivoted to serving as the press secretary, and eventually communications director, for former Gov. Mary Fallin before taking on the role of communications director for the Office of Juvenile Affairs. He has been married to fellow journalist Kathryn McNutt for 37 years.

In January 2023, Michael returned to the world of journalism to serve as NonDoc’s much-beloved managing editor, where he took on the unofficial cockfighting beat and kept a close eye on the Corporation Commission, the Ethics Commission and the State Bureau of Investigation Commission.

But McNutt — as he’s widely called — didn’t just bring his unparalleled experience to the NonDoc newsroom. He brought invaluable advice, encouragement and an unwavering positive attitude that helped our reporters thrive even on the most stressful days of the never-ending news cycle. For Michael’s contributions and accomplishments, our team will forever be thankful, so please sign up to attend on April 14 and celebrate his incredible career.

Megan Prather Megan Prather serves as NonDoc's distribution and development specialist, helping with fundraising and leading efforts to connect readers with content. Megan worked as NonDoc's education reporter from September 2020 to August 2022. After a 16-month hiatus, she returned to the organization in January 2024 in her new role. You can reach her at megan@nondoc.com.