NonDoc and News 9 are set to host an OKC City Council Ward 7 debate between candidates Camal Pennington and John Pettis Jr. at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 11, at the Metro Tech District Center in northeast Oklahoma City.

Campaigning toward an April 1 runoff, Pennington and Pettis emerged from a four-candidate field in the Feb. 11 primary. Pennington led with 45.49 percent support (2,311 votes), while Pettis finished second with 30.24 percent support (1,536 votes). The seat had been held by Nikki Nice, who won an open Oklahoma State Senate District 48 seat in 2024.

The debate is set to be held in the Metro Tech District Center auditorium, 1900 Springlake Drive. Attendance is free and open to the public. The District Center entrance is accessible from Springlake Drive just west of Martin Luther King Avenue.

The event will be streamed online at News9.com, as well as on the Facebook pages of NonDoc and News 9. NonDoc editor in chief Tres Savage and News 9 reporter Matt McCabe will co-moderate the debate.

Pennington is a native of northeast OKC and currently serves as the Ward 7 representative on the Oklahoma City Planning Commission. He previously served as its chairman. He attended Northeast High School before attending Oklahoma City University, and later, the University of Oklahoma College of Law. In 2016, he finished third and narrowly missed the Democratic runoff for an open House District 97 seat. In his professional career, Pennington has worked as an attorney for the American Federation of Teachers’ OKC chapter. Now, he is the executive director of It’s My Community Initiative, which leads efforts to empower families in financial hardship and to strengthen neighborhoods.

Pettis is a pastor currently employed as the community liaison for Millwood Public Schools. He previously represented Ward 7 on the OKC City Council for five years before stepping down in 2018. During his prior time in office, Pettis focused on improving economic and workforce development in Ward 7 through TIF districts, according to his website. He also served on the Oklahoma City Zoological Trust. While in office, Pettis helped develop the Willa D. Johnson Recreation Center, which was the first of its kind in the community. He was also involved in the development of the Northeast Senior Health and Wellness Center. Other areas of focus included police body cameras, improved streets and infrastructure, along with creating more affordable housing opportunities for the ward’s residents.

The last day to register to vote for the April 1 election is the day of the debate — March 11. Absentee ballots must be requested by 5 p.m. March 21.

Sponsors of NonDoc’s 2025 debate series include AARP Oklahoma, the Scholars Strategy Network and the Oklahoma District Council of the Urban Land Institute.

Matt Patterson Matt Patterson has spent 20 years in Oklahoma journalism covering a variety of topics for The Oklahoman, The Edmond Sun and Lawton Constitution. He joined NonDoc in 2019. Email story tips and ideas to matt@nondoc.com.