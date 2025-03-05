Support Journalism

Since President Donald Trump took office, he has taken decisive action to secure the border and address illegal immigration. While Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) continues working alongside Trump to strengthen border security and enforce immigration laws, he also has an opportunity to show Latino communities in Oklahoma and across the nation that Republicans stand with them on the issues that matter most. In 2024, Latinos turned out for Trump and Republicans in record numbers. Now, leaders like Mullin can build on this momentum by addressing other key concerns beyond immigration and border security.

One powerful way to solidify Latino support for the Republican Party is by championing Puerto Rico statehood. That’s why I’m glad Mullin just recently said he would support a bill offering statehood to Puerto Rico with a “Yes”/”No” referendum, according to El Nueva Día, Puerto Rico’s newspaper of record. Puerto Ricans who love, serve and honor America now know that Mullin stands with them.

Puerto Ricans represent a significant and growing part of the Latino population in Oklahoma — the second-largest Hispanic group in the state behind people of Mexican descent. Mullin has engaged with Hispanic communities in Oklahoma in the past, including concerned Puerto Rican conservatives who are seeking strong, principled leaders to advocate for their interests. One of their top priorities? A permanent resolution to Puerto Rico’s status.

For more than 125 years, Puerto Rico has remained a U.S. territory, home to 3.2 million American citizens who contribute to our economy and share the conservative values of faith, family and freedom. Puerto Ricans have served with distinction in the U.S. military since World War I, fighting alongside Oklahomans for decades. Despite this, Puerto Ricans lack full voting rights and representation in Congress — a contradiction of the very principles that the U.S. was founded upon.

Supporting Puerto Rico’s statehood is not just about fairness — it’s about strengthening America’s commitment to its own citizens and upholding the conservative belief that all Americans deserve a voice in their government.

In recent elections, Puerto Ricans elected a pro-Trump governor, Jenniffer González Colón. Her party, the pro-statehood New Progressive Party (NPP), dominates both houses of its legislature. On the mainland, Puerto Ricans have increasingly voted for Republicans, contributing to Trump’s 14-point surge among Hispanic voters in 2024. Some of Trump’s biggest electoral gains came in counties with the largest Puerto Rican populations, including Bronx and Kings counties in New York and Orange County in Florida. In referendums in 2020 and 2024, Puerto Rican majorities have voted in favor of becoming a state, and a 2024 poll shows the majority of Americans support making Puerto Rico a state.

Puerto Rico statehood is a political opportunity, not a liability. By embracing statehood, Republicans like Mullin and the rest of Oklahoma’s delegation can continue expanding their inroads with Hispanic voters, who are drawn to the party’s focus on economic opportunity, religious values and public safety. Supporting statehood isn’t just the right thing to do — it’s a winning strategy for strengthening the conservative movement.

Beyond politics, granting Puerto Rico statehood would provide a major economic boost — for both the island and the United States as a whole, curbing economic uncertainty. As a territory, Puerto Rico exists in legal and economic limbo, discouraging private investment and long-term growth. Statehood would give Puerto Rico equal footing in the U.S. economy, attracting more businesses, increasing job opportunities and fostering economic stability.

Puerto Rico has a population larger than 20 current U.S. states, meaning it would contribute significantly to the federal tax base and national GDP. A stronger, more economically stable Puerto Rico would reduce reliance on federal aid and create a self-sustaining contributor to the national economy.

Supporting statehood would show Latinos that Republicans fight for opportunity, fairness and national strength. It would secure growing Hispanic support for the GOP while also boosting the U.S. economy and reinforcing its commitment to its own people. Oklahoma’s congressional delegation would do well to support Puerto Rico statehood, and our great nation would be stronger for it. Mullin’s support for a bill offering statehood to Puerto Rico is a great first step.

Shane Jemison Shane Jemison is the former vice chair of the Oklahoma Republican Party.