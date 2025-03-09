Support Journalism

As I draw another cartoon about an Oklahoma public institution dealing with the fallout of a financial audit, I can’t help but think there’s a “genre” developing here. We need a name for this, of course, so I’ll nominate “Funny Money” as a double entendre candidate. It’ll need some workshopping, but we’ll get there eventually.

I suppose no one in the Oklahoma State University administration has been laughing at the information revealed in the internal audit released this past week, which included apparently improper transfers of appropriated money, questionable governance structures and other “high” risks. If you recall, OSU President Kayse Shrum resigned in early February along with Innovation Foundation CEO Elizabeth Pollard, which at the time seemed oddly abrupt and equally concerning for outsiders wondering what happened.

Well, now we know there was quite a bit of mixing and mingling of funds and people within the Innovation Foundation, and the audit has called for the immediate reversal of these practices. Since it’s apparently unclear how all the dollars at hand were ultimately used, a board member said Friday there could “potentially” be even more information released.

Asked exactly what the Innovation Foundation does at OSU, that same board member quipped, “Good question,” before giving a more full answer.

That got us wondering: What types of innovations are underway at OSU? The possibilities are boundless. With the NCAA shooting down the Cowboys’ QR-code football helmet last year, perhaps the innovators went back to the drawing board for some alternative Pistol Pete attire.

Prior Sundaze comics

TPS report: Tulsa Public Schools gets the memo

Toot toot: OKC metro commuter rail coming through

With The Deli’s doorman elected mayor, Norman eats its mac and cheese

The peculiar political dynamics of Edmond apartments

Too fast, too furious: Winter driving edition

Digging out and moving forward in 2025

Santa Claus coming to town before Bricktown tower

First Amendment warning: 100% chance of Ryan Walters tweeting

Ka-chow: Stitt cans McQueen in lightning move

Bye week blues underscore a world without Bedlam

Garbage politics: Almost done with mailer madness

Court opinions: Judicial retention put to the test

Opponents try to send Norman arena proposal into OT

Epic criminal case lives up to its moniker year after year

Helmet QR code asks fast-paced NIL game to hold still

New Oklahoma license plate left off some key ‘icons’

Like a troubled bridge over Northwest Expressway

Ahead of 2024 royal rumble, Hulk Hogan enters the ring

Oklahoma County complications: From the dart board to the court room

The Ryan Walters Bible mandate begs a prayer for relief

High water: OKC investments land Olympic events

The end of a Rocky road for Charles McCall, Greg Treat

While dirty details remain, Edmond sculpture park proposal has good movement

Annoying ABLE ID actions spur intoxicating new law

Drummond alleges cold, hard facts in pair of Winter Storm Uri cases

Cloudy eclipse could add sadness during darkness

While weird, bunny ears still healthier than Peeps

Race track ruckus: Stitt trying large wager again

Improper merging? Drummond gives Gatz a citation

Electric election: Norman’s shocking powerline politics

HB 1955 carveouts? Say hello to the beer and pizza tax

Boardwalk at Bricktown serves up hot pie in the sky

Mike Allen Mike Allen is a graphic designer, painter, printer and tailor. He has a fine art degree from the University of Oklahoma.