As I draw another cartoon about an Oklahoma public institution dealing with the fallout of a financial audit, I can’t help but think there’s a “genre” developing here. We need a name for this, of course, so I’ll nominate “Funny Money” as a double entendre candidate. It’ll need some workshopping, but we’ll get there eventually.
I suppose no one in the Oklahoma State University administration has been laughing at the information revealed in the internal audit released this past week, which included apparently improper transfers of appropriated money, questionable governance structures and other “high” risks. If you recall, OSU President Kayse Shrum resigned in early February along with Innovation Foundation CEO Elizabeth Pollard, which at the time seemed oddly abrupt and equally concerning for outsiders wondering what happened.
Well, now we know there was quite a bit of mixing and mingling of funds and people within the Innovation Foundation, and the audit has called for the immediate reversal of these practices. Since it’s apparently unclear how all the dollars at hand were ultimately used, a board member said Friday there could “potentially” be even more information released.
Asked exactly what the Innovation Foundation does at OSU, that same board member quipped, “Good question,” before giving a more full answer.
That got us wondering: What types of innovations are underway at OSU? The possibilities are boundless. With the NCAA shooting down the Cowboys’ QR-code football helmet last year, perhaps the innovators went back to the drawing board for some alternative Pistol Pete attire.
Prior Sundaze comics
TPS report: Tulsa Public Schools gets the memo
Toot toot: OKC metro commuter rail coming through
With The Deli’s doorman elected mayor, Norman eats its mac and cheese
The peculiar political dynamics of Edmond apartments
Too fast, too furious: Winter driving edition
Digging out and moving forward in 2025
Santa Claus coming to town before Bricktown tower
First Amendment warning: 100% chance of Ryan Walters tweeting
Ka-chow: Stitt cans McQueen in lightning move
Bye week blues underscore a world without Bedlam
Garbage politics: Almost done with mailer madness
Court opinions: Judicial retention put to the test
Opponents try to send Norman arena proposal into OT
Epic criminal case lives up to its moniker year after year
Helmet QR code asks fast-paced NIL game to hold still
New Oklahoma license plate left off some key ‘icons’
Like a troubled bridge over Northwest Expressway
Ahead of 2024 royal rumble, Hulk Hogan enters the ring
Oklahoma County complications: From the dart board to the court room
The Ryan Walters Bible mandate begs a prayer for relief
High water: OKC investments land Olympic events
The end of a Rocky road for Charles McCall, Greg Treat
While dirty details remain, Edmond sculpture park proposal has good movement
Annoying ABLE ID actions spur intoxicating new law
Drummond alleges cold, hard facts in pair of Winter Storm Uri cases
Cloudy eclipse could add sadness during darkness
While weird, bunny ears still healthier than Peeps
Race track ruckus: Stitt trying large wager again
Improper merging? Drummond gives Gatz a citation
Electric election: Norman’s shocking powerline politics
HB 1955 carveouts? Say hello to the beer and pizza tax
Boardwalk at Bricktown serves up hot pie in the sky