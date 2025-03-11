Support Journalism

Mark Nash and Tom Robins, the final two candidates from an original field of four, have agreed to a second Edmond mayoral debate ahead of the April 1 runoff election.

NonDoc’s Runoff Rematch is set for Wednesday, March 26, at the KickingBird Golf Club Event Center, 1600 E. Danforth Road. The debate is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. and will last about an hour. Attendance is free, but owing to limited seating and high interest, RSVP is required using this form.

Co-moderated by NonDoc editor in chief Tres Savage and News 9 reporter Matt McCabe, the Edmond mayoral debate will be livestreamed on News9.com. Streams will also be available on the News9 and NonDoc Facebook pages. All questions will be written and asked by professional journalists.

Sponsors of NonDoc’s 2025 debate series include AARP Oklahoma, the Scholars Strategy Network and the Oklahoma district council of the Urban Land Institute.

Narrow general election could foreshadow competitive runoff

Nash and Robins emerged as the top two candidates in the Feb. 11 general election, eliminating mayoral hopefuls David Hornbeek and Leonard Scott (who concluded the election’s first debate by endorsing Hornbeek). Nash led all candidates with 34.89 percent of the vote, narrowly leading Robins, who earned 34.25 percent and trailed by a total of 45 ballots.

During NonDoc’s Edmond Mayoral Matchup in January, Robins and Nash had the night’s most pointed exchange when they sparred regarding November’s failed GO bond proposal.

The two have looked to further distinguish themselves in their final month of campaigning, with Robins touting his record as former Ward 1 councilman and Nash emphasizing a need for greater fiscal responsibility from city leaders.

The mayoral runoff election is set for Tuesday, April 1, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the election is Monday, March 17, and early voting is set for Thursday, March 27, and Friday, March 28, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you are already in line by the time polls officially close, do not leave — you are still permitted to vote.

Blake Douglas Blake Douglas is a staff reporter who leads NonDoc's Edmond Civic Reporting Project. Blake graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2022 and completed an internship with NonDoc in 2019. A Tulsa native, Blake previously reported in Tulsa; Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; and Charlotte, North Carolina.