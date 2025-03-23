Support Journalism

Notice anything in the air lately?

Dust, smoke and large trash have all been floating around above our heads from the intense winds as of late. In fact, it was so windy a couple of weeks ago, that the dirt and smoke actually blocked out the sun at one point, which is a first for my time in this state.

Mother Nature has seemed uninclined to give us any reprieve, as the high winds look to continue throughout the rest of spring. With wild fires posing a continued and tragic concern, we’ll all need to be a little more careful when lighting up the grills, at least until we get some decent rain.

Even the wind turbines around the state aren’t designed for this battering of kinetic force. Many of them shut off when gusts reach 55 miles per hour, which is a fun fact I’ve learned recently. Something tells me this is a sign to just stay indoors for while in what I’m starting to dub America’s windiest city. That’s unfortunate because the temperatures finally don’t feel like I’m in a walk-in freezer.

I know the conventional thinking is, “It’s Oklahoma, what do you expect?” But this time, I feel the complaints are warranted.

Mike Allen Mike Allen is a graphic designer, painter, printer and tailor. He has a fine art degree from the University of Oklahoma.