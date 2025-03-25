Support Journalism

While I’ve never fully realized my dream of working in a library, I managed to work from a library when we recorded our most recent NonDoc podcast episode with veteran journalist — and the world’s nicest man — Michael McNutt.

Michael and I talked turkey with NonDoc editor in chief Tres Savage and freelance audio/video expert Bryce Holland at Oklahoma City Metropolitan Library’s Belle Isle location to learn more about Michael’s 40 years in journalism and how the profession has changed over that time.

The discussion truly marked the highlight of my week, as is typical of any time spent with Michael McNutt. That’s why I’m so excited to give you the opportunity to make him the highlight of your week at an April 14 event honoring him and his journalism career.

Table sponsorships and individual tickets are available now, with all funds raised going toward our Sustainable Journalism Endowment. Thanks to a generous 3:1 match award from the Kirkpatrick Family Fund, raising $30,000 for the endowment will unlock a $10,000 grant to hit our $40,000 goal. Established in late 2022 at the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, the Sustainable Journalism Endowment is creating a new, permanent revenue stream to support NonDoc’s independent community journalism, an endeavor Michael is passionate about.

Learn more about that within this new podcast episode:

The topics at hand

Michael and I have had many great conversations, and I’d already had the pleasure of learning a lot about him even before recording this podcast. I knew he is a die-hard Cardinals fan, that he loves dogs, that he doesn’t eat lunch and that he judges a mean Garfield County chili cook-off.

However, recording this podcast taught me new Michael McNutt lore for the first time. Now you can learn it, too! Topics discussed during this podcast include:

Michael McNutt’s journalism origin story — which includes schoolyard brawls — and his move to Oklahoma;

The story behind the iconic photo of Michael running down the road from the scene of a fire;

How he met his wonderful wife and fellow journalist Kathryn;

Why he was banned from the Enid News & Eagle newsroom at one time;

Reminiscences about the “smoking room” in the Oklahoma State Capitol; and

A reminder that, at the April 14 event, Michael has promised to tell us a story about the time he almost lost his job.

Join us on memory lane and listen to our latest episode of Live from the News Dungeon today. Remember to tell your friends that they can subscribe on PodBean, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora or Apple Podcasts, as well as its connected platforms. You can also listen to this latest episode by playing the embed above or clicking here.

Tara McMillen Hall Tara McMillen Hall has been a nonprofit development professional for 15 years. Before joining NonDoc Media in October 2023, Tara led development at a nonprofit school and a community health center foundation. Tara studied history, political science and sociology at the University of Central Oklahoma. Originally from Tahlequah, Tara currently resides in Oklahoma City with her spouse, daughter and two dogs.