With some of the state’s largest public school districts — including Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Norman — having board seats up for grabs during this year’s election cycle, it can be easy to forget about the local school board elections of smaller districts. Three school districts in or surrounding the OKC metro have school board elections April 1.

Jones Public Schools features two new candidates on Tuesday’s ballot, as systems analyst Andrew Chase will face small business owner Julie Baker for the open District 5 seat on the school board.

For Piedmont Public Schools‘ District 3 seat, incumbent board member Jerrod Moser will face challenger Courtney Davis.

Similarly, Yukon Public Schools also has an incumbent board member facing an outside opponent. Board President Cody Sanders will appear on the ballot against construction executive Tony Yanda.

Voters in Millwood Public Schools District 5 also have an election between two-decade incumbent Marvin Provo and challenger Andre Coleman, who advanced from a three-way race in February. A cheat sheet providing information about Provo and Coleman can be reviewed here.

The general election for these Oklahoma County school board seats is set for Tuesday, April 1. On Election Day, polls will be open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., while early voting will run March 27 and 28 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The following cheat sheet provides an overview of the Jones, Piedmont and Yukon candidates based on publicly available information, such as campaign websites, news reports and social media. The districts up for a general election are presented in alphabetical order, with candidates also presented alphabetically.

Jones Public Schools: District 5

Andrew Chase

Age: 49

Profession/background: After earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Oklahoma, Andrew Chase has spent more than two decades working as a systems analyst and specialist for various organizations, according to his LinkedIn. Chase spent 14 years of his early career employed at the Oklahoma Health Care Authority “specializing in project management and financial system enhancements as an analyst for the state’s Medicaid system,” according to a Feb. 14 Facebook post.

In 2013, Chase left the state agency and worked for multiple companies before returning to OHCA in 2020. Initially hired as a system analyst in December 2020, by June 2022 Chase was promoted to a senior systems analyst manager position.

Platform: Citing his experience working with the state, Chase said he is “looking forward to the opportunity to use my skills in a new capacity within my own community” in the Feb. 14 post announcing his candidacy for the District 5 seat.

Although his social media do not mention his platform priorities, Chase addresses his experience founding the National Archery in Schools Program for Jones Elementary School in 2019.

“I worked with the teachers, coaches and admin staff to ensure the program grew with the kids,” Chase wrote. “We now have teachers certified to coach NASP from elementary through high school! I am still actively coaching the kids that started in 4th and 5th grade (who are now in high school) and help with the elementary, middle school and high school teams.”

In seeking the board’s open seat, Chase said he is “invested in this town” and enjoys helping kids from Jones Public Schools and surrounding communities thrive through positive youth development.

“I am looking forward to the chance to work alongside the other board members, superintendent, teachers and staff to help ensure that each student can reach their full potential through quality education and athletic opportunities,” Chase wrote. “I would greatly appreciate your vote on April 1!”

Links: Facebook | LinkedIn

Julie Baker

Age: 47

Profession/Background: Julie Baker is a mother of two children who are enrolled in Jones Public Schools and a lifelong member of the Jones community with “multi-generational” family ties.

According to Facebook, Baker is a small business owner who can “bring a first hand perspective to project management and financial responsibility.” Baker said she has eight years of active involvement in the JPS system and participates in school fundraising initiatives.

Platform: In a Feb. 14 Facebook post, Baker said her mission is “to ensure every child, teacher and staff member in the Jones Public Schools have the resources and support needed to thrive.”

“My journey in education has been a lifelong commitment, grounded in the belief that every child deserves access to quality educational experiences and that our educators must have the support and resources they need to excel,” Baker wrote. “With over eight years of active involvement in the Jones School system, I feel I have developed a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities our community faces.”

Baker pledged only to make decisions based on fact and not based on emotion, emphasizing a desire to rely on “research and data.”

“I believe that being the only female candidate running for [District 5] on the Jones Public Schools’ school board gives me a unique perspective in the possibility of representing the voices of our students, educators and families with integrity and thoughtfulness,” Baker wrote in the Feb. 14 post.

Links: Facebook

Piedmont Public Schools: District 3

Courtney Davis

Age: 35

Profession/Background: Courtney Davis is a Southeastern Oklahoma State University graduate earning a bachelor’s degree in occupational safety and health in 2014 and a master’s degree in business administration and management in 2023, according to LinkedIn. Davis also has a minor in elementary education, according to Facebook.

Davis started a new position in January as a training supervisor for ONEOK. Before her recent transition, Davis worked as the senior training coordinator and training supervisor at EnLink Midstream — an energy industry company ONEOK completed its acquisition of in January 2025, according to LinkedIn.

Platform: Officially announcing her candidacy in a Dec. 8 Facebook post, Davis said in a Dec. 5 Piedmonet-Surrey Gazette article that she is running for the District 3 seat because she believes “in enhancing the educational experience for all students. I am committed to advocating for educational excellence and being a supportive resource for both students and teachers, fostering a positive and inclusive learning environment for everyone.”

Davis has three children attending Piedmont Public Schools and said she is “deeply connected to our Wildcat community.” Asserting that education is the foundation for growth and development, Davis said she is committed to ensuring every child has access to quality learning opportunities.

“I believe in upholding my conservative values of equality and inclusion for all our students, including those with learning disabilities or physical impairments,” Davis wrote in a Jan. 24 Facebook post. “Every child deserves the opportunity to thrive in a setting that respects their unique needs and abilities. My goal is to ensure that our schools are equipped with the resources, understanding and compassion necessary to support every student’s journey to success.”

Links: Facebook | LinkedIn

Jerrod Moser (incumbent)

Age: 53

Profession/Background: In 1994, Jerrod Moser earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial safety and technology from the University of Central Oklahoma, before returning in 2016 to complete a master’s degree in business administration and management, according to LinkedIn. For more than 18 years, Moser has served as the director of corporate health and safety, as well as the director of utility technical service operations at OG&E.

Moser also served on the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s national advisory committee between 2017 and 2020.

Platform: Moser has been a member of the Piedmont Public Schools Board of Education for 14 years, and he announced his bid for reelection in a March 17 Facebook post. A longtime resident of the Piedmont community, Moser has three children who went through the Piedmont Public Schools system — one of whom is currently enrolled at Piedmont High School.

Stating that he would be honored to continue to contribute to the district’s success, Moser listed a few of PPS’ accomplishments that he said he was involved with as a member of the board:

“Student enrollment has grown from 2,745 to 5,400 students;”

“Successfully passed more than $241 million in school bond projects;”

“Built three new schools, with two more currently underway;”

“Added five new athletic facilities, including baseball, softball, wrestling, tennis and the Wildcat Athletic Center;”

“Updated and remodeled three school buildings;”

“Installed FEMA-approved storm shelters at every school site;”

“Supported the acquisition of new equipment and uniforms for our Pride of Piedmont band program;”

“Added a staff childcare center and a school site before- and after-school care program;” and

“Implemented one-to-one technology for all grade levels.”

Links: Facebook | LinkedIn

Yukon Public Schools: District 5

Cody Sanders (incumbent)

Age: 34

Profession/Background: Cody Sanders is the current incumbent for the Yukon Public Schools Board of Education, first elected to the board in May 2021. Sanders now serves as the board’s president.

Sanders has been serving as a firefighter since 2009 and currently works in Edmond “on specialized teams such as rescue diving, hazardous materials response and technical rescue and is assigned to a state response team that deploys around the nation to mitigate hazards,” according to Sanders’ board member bio. Sanders also owns a small child care business.

Platform: Sanders announced his bid for reelection in a Jan. 17 Facebook post.

“Anyone that is close to me will tell you I have been heavily contemplating not running for reelection,” Sanders wrote. “This position can weigh on you heavily at times and take time away from things you truly love. So when asked the question, ‘Why do you want to serve on the board,’ my response has not changed; it’s simple. I DON’T. I feel this position is a burden, but it’s one that must be borne by someone who truly has the heart of a servant. That’s what this position is really about: It’s an unwavering commitment to do the best by the community while remaining transparent to the people you serve.”

In a Jan. 18 Facebook post, Sanders said he is running for the District 5 seat to ensure Yukon schools are safe, uphold strong values, implement high academic standards and establish a nurturing environment for all students. In the same post, Sanders listed the following platform points:

“Prioritizing rigorous, high-quality education that prepares our children for a competitive world;”

“Supporting parents’ involvement in their children’s education and ensuring transparency in school policies;”

“Ensuring that taxpayer dollars are spent efficiently, with a focus on improving classrooms, not bureaucracy;” and

“Upholding our community’s values and fostering an environment that respects individual rights, freedom, and personal responsibility.”

Links: Facebook

Tony Yanda

Age: 45

Profession/Background: Tony Yanda is a fourth-generation Oklahoman and a Yukon High School graduate. Yanda earned a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Oklahoma State University in 2004, according to LinkedIn. With more than 20 years of construction management and project operations experience, Yanda currently works as the senior director and director of southern operations at The Boldt Company.

Platform: Announcing his candidacy on Facebook, Yanda said in a Jan. 12 post that he is campaigning for the YPS board because he has a passion for the district and to ensure every student has “the best educational experience.”

“It starts with supporting our educators and providing them with the necessary resources to be successful,” Yanda wrote. “As a parent, it’s engaging with other parents and listening to their concerns and understanding the value in different perspectives to ensure every decision made is what is ultimately best for our students. With my 20 years of experience in building and design (including oversight of large-scale bond programs for school districts across Oklahoma), I will provide the leadership and expertise to address our aging infrastructure and ensure we get the best value for our taxpayer dollars.”

On Feb. 12, Yanda posted a campaign graphic explaining his vision as a Yukon Public Schools board candidate, as well as his plans to strengthen the district. Yanda’s vision focuses on improving academics, increased pay and support for teachers, addressing the district’s “aging infrastructure and overcrowded facilities” and being a present and engaged leader for YPS. Yanda is also an advocate for students’ participation in extracurricular activities and programs, his social media posts note.

“As a board member, I will be a fierce advocate for creating opportunities for students to thrive outside the classroom,” Yanda wrote in a March 21 Facebook post. “Whether it be athletics, music, spirit, arts and culture, technology, science, academic competitions or special interests, every student should be able to find a place to belong and grow.”

Links: Facebook | LinkedIn

