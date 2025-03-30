If you’ve been living under a rock this year, you may not have heard that the Oklahoma City Thunder is having a very good season. So great, in fact, that the team just set the single-season record for wins in Thunder history, surpassing the 2012-2013 season.
Pivotal to the team’s success has been likely league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has set the tone offensively and defensively, all the while being one of the coolest dudes in the Association. Speaking of the defense, this year’s squad currently boasts the best point differential in NBA history, meaning they are crushing opponents by a combination of stingy defense and efficient offense.
On top of all that, Thunder players have created some of the most enjoyable post-game interviews with sideline reporter Nick Gallo. From covering him in towels, to placing a hat on his head and a gold chain around his neck, the humorous antics involving Gallo have ramped up as the season has gone along. To his credit, Gallo has embraced the post-game tradition while remaining professional enough to complete the interviews. His commitment to getting the job done is its own MVP performance, worthy of a statue when the new OKC arena is built. (What’s the latest on the cost of that thing, by the way?)
With only a handful of games left before the playoffs, we should all enjoy this greatness, on and off the court.
