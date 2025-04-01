Support Journalism

After entering a four-man field and surviving a tight general election cut, Mark Nash has won the Edmond mayoral seat in a runoff against former Ward 1 Councilman Tom Robins, finalizing a new-look city council set to be seated this May. Meanwhile, Edmond Public Schools Board of Education District 5 incumbent Marcus Jones retained his seat as the district moves through its superintendent search.

According to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board, out of 9,654 votes cast, Nash earned 54.86 percent and beat Robins by 938 votes. In the February general election, Nash also finished ahead of Robins as the race’s top candidate.

A career fiscal professional, Nash said throughout his campaign that the failed general obligation bond proposal on the ballot last November served as his primary motivation to run for mayor. He repeatedly voiced his opposition to the measure’s attempt to raise property taxes by about 14 percent and outlined a vision to simplify city finances and more responsibly spend available funds. Robins, on the other hand, was one of the GO bond package’s most vocal supporters.

At NonDoc’s recent Runoff Rematch debate, Nash specifically mentioned improving communication with the public as the City of Edmond faces two expiring sales taxes in 2027 and a current dip in sales tax collections against city projections. At the same event, he was more open to suggesting the Edmond Police Department could improve its community policing efforts than Robins, who sported the endorsement of the local Fraternal Order of Police chapter.

Nash released a statement Tuesday night.

“Today’s win is the first step in a united effort to bring greater transparency and accountability to Edmond city finances and planning. Edmond voters have spoken with undeniable clarity that there is work to be done and they’ve entrusted me to do exactly what I’ve said,” Nash said. “To every person who cast a ballot, donated and volunteered to make phone calls, put out signs and knock on doors, thank you for believing in me and in the importance of the work ahead.”

Jones keeps EPS board seat

In the EPS election, Jones held an early voting advantage when the first results became available on Election Night and never relinquished his lead, finishing with 55.17 percent of votes, according to unofficial state election board results. A total of 4,350 votes were cast in the school board election.

The current EPS Board of Education president, Jones will return to his seat as the board continues its search for a new superintendent following the retirement of Superintendent Angela Grunewald, who will depart at the end of the school year.

At a candidate forum hosted by the Edmond chapter of the Parent Legislative Action Coalition and moderated by NonDoc, Jones noted he has already helped conduct some interviews with superintendent candidates.

Jones touted his experience in the office, which he has held since late 2021, and his experience as a systems administrator for the Department of the Air Force. In a January interview with NonDoc, he indicated retaining local school district control, solving issues in a “rational way” and offering alt-certified teachers greater professional development opportunities were some of his top priorities.

“I’m honored to continue serving on the Edmond Public School board. I’m deeply grateful for the support of the community and the trust of parents,” Jones said. “As always, my top priority will be our students and educators. I’m excited for what’s ahead in EPS with brand new schools to open, a new superintendent, and continued academic excellence.”

(Update: This article was updated at 9:15 p.m. to include a statement from Jones following his reelection.)

