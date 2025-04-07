Support Journalism

With lawmakers halfway through Oklahoma’s 2025 legislative session, it’s a good time to review what proposals remain alive and where they stand along the pathway to final passage. In terms of education bills being considered by the Oklahoma Legislature, efforts exist to improve the state’s teacher shortage, move local school board elections on the calendar and implement statewide cell phone restrictions in public schools.

Now that the Senate and House have received measures from each other, Senate Education Committee Chairman Adam Pugh said during an April 5 interview that he is “still evaluating” the dozens of education bills that were sent his way before the March 27 deadline.

“I want to learn what their priorities are,” said Pugh (R-Edmond). “There are some things where there’s a shared agreement. We may have just some differences in language of one version versus the other, but there’s definitely some shared agreement there in what they want to accomplish this year. (…) What are those bills that are going to be important to House members?”

Of course, plenty of education bills failed to advance beyond the year’s first two deadlines. In the House, members roundly rejected House Education Oversight Committee Chairman Chad Caldwell’s HB 1280, which would have required school districts to “spend no less than 50 percent of its annual budget on instructional expenditures.” The proposal by Caldwell (R-Enid) failed 36-57.

Meanwhile, owing to the year’s budget realities, Pugh’s SB 201 to raise the starting salary for all Oklahoma teachers to $50,000 did not even reach the Senate floor.

“We know we’re losing teachers on the eastern border of our state,” Pugh said. “We know that it’s a constantly evolving labor market, and it’s competitive. And as other states around us react to that market, we have to as well, and we even need to be proactive on not trying to play catch up all the time. So if you go multiple years without a teacher pay raise, then you find yourself playing catch up, and that’s really hard. So I’m always going to be talking about teacher pay, because I just think it’s that important.”

Because 2025 marks the first year of the two-year 60th Oklahoma Legislature, Pugh’s SB 201 will be eligible for consideration in 2026. However, its massive price tag — $640 million — means other measures may have sturdier legs. In the meantime, Pugh and the Senate have sent SB 409 to the House, which would require public school districts to add an additional day of instruction each year that State Board of Education appropriations increase by at least $25 million.

Married to a career educator, Senate President Pro Tempore Lonnie Paxton (R-Tuttle) said during a March 27 press availability that one of his “top priorities” involves increasing the number of instructional days per year in Oklahoma public schools. To make his point, Paxton said that a student with perfect attendance in Oklahoma would be considered “chronically absent” by the standards of Texas and Kansas.

“Quite simply, we are not putting kids in classrooms enough. They need to be sitting face-to-face with our qualified teachers — who do a wonderful job — to make sure they get educated. There’s just no way around that,” Paxton said. “If you’re not in a classroom, you’re not going to be educated. And we are one of the worst states — if not the worst state in the entire nation — in terms of how many days our kids go to school. So that has become one of my top priorities.”

During his press conference the same day, House Speaker Kyle Hilbert (R-Bristow) cited HB 1087 as a an education priority for his chamber.

“We’ve passed legislation extending teacher pay salary schedules from 25 year to 35 years,” Hilbert said of HB 1087, which has had its title struck similar to SB 409. “It’s been long discussed that once you are teaching for 25 years, there are no longer any mandatory pay raises currently in statute.”

The following bills — some highlighted in sections and others presented as a broader list — remain alive for consideration this session. In legislative terms, a bill with a “title” that has been “struck” or “stricken” faces a slightly longer path to becoming law than a bill considered a “live round.” By amending a bill to strike or remove its title, a legislative chamber guarantees it will have another chance to vote on the measure before it is sent to the governor. A bill with a stricken title must be amended to restore that title, which ensures further consideration after final language is negotiated between chambers and among stakeholders.

To see which bills end up on each chamber’s respective committee agendas, start by keeping tabs on the House Budget Subcommittee on Education (10:30 a.m. Monday) and the Senate Education Committee (10 a.m. Tuesday).

Should cell phones be banned from ‘bell-to-bell’ in school?

The concept of banning cell phones in schools from “bell to bell” has been extensively discussed since last session when the proposal failed to advance in the Senate. However, after a September executive order, an October interim study, and a further endorsement of the idea during Gov. Kevin Stitt’s State of the State address, both chambers have advanced versions of a cell phone ban this session.

SB 139 by Senate Education Committee Vice Chairwoman Ally Seifried would require every public school district to pass a “bell-to-bell” cell phone ban for the 2025-2026 school year. For subsequent school years, such a ban would be optional. HB 1276 by Caldwell provides much of the same requirements, although broader language for exemptions is included.

“This is actually a really simple solution, but I think the implementation is difficult, as we’ve shown over the last year,” Seifried (R-Claremore) said during an Oct. 22 interim study. “There are a lot of different takes on how to best get cell phones out of the classroom, but I’ve been really encouraged that the consensus has generally been it’s time to get them out of the classroom. (…) And I think more times than not, the students recognize that there is an issue that they see what happens to their friends and how it affects their learning, but they don’t know how to solve it, so that’s why we’re here.”

Both bills were sent to their opposite chambers with their titles on, so each is a live round. Which might move first is hard to say, but a joint press conference between the chambers upon final passage could be likely.

“They are different,” Pugh said of the versions. “I think there’s certainly momentum and consensus that something needs to be done. We’ll work on that over the next six to eight weeks — over what that something is — but there certainly is a lot of consensus.”

When should Oklahomans vote for school board seats?

As Oklahoma’s local school board elections wrapped up April 1, Seifried’s SB 6 would modify school board elections to align more closely with the state’s general and primary election dates in an effort to address voter participation. Currently, school board candidates file in December, face a February primary if necessary and an April general election.

Under SB 6, in even-numbered years, school board primary elections would occur on the August statewide runoff date, with the general elections following on the November statewide ballots. In odd-numbered years, the primary election for school board seats would occur on the second Tuesday in September, with the general elections occurring on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.

“Voter turnout in local school board elections is alarmingly low because these contests are held outside Oklahoma’s traditional election cycle,” Seifried said in a March 12 press release. “SB 6 will increase the number of candidates running for these key positions and, more importantly, boost voter participation in these pivotal races. School board decisions shape the future of public education across our state and determine how taxpayer dollars are allocated. By moving these elections to a time when more members of the community are engaged in the election process, we can ensure that these races receive the attention they deserve.”

Passing the Senate 33 to 10, SB 6 advanced to the House, where Rep. Chris Banning (R-Bixby) is the principal House author. Banning had authored his own version of the proposal — HB 1151 — which failed to receive a House floor hearing by last month’s deadline.

Due process for school district accreditation decisions?

Rep. Tammy West (R-OKC) has authored HB 1466, which would ensure that public school districts have the opportunity to be heard by the State Board of Education before any changes are made to their accreditation status.

“This is a win for transparency in education,” West said in a March 11 press release. “House Bill 1466 will bring more accountability to the process and help schools navigate the accreditation system with greater clarity and fairness. Every school district deserves a fair chance to be heard before major changes are made to their accreditation status, and this measure ensures that their voices are not only heard but considered in the decision-making process.”

School accreditation falls under the purview of the Oklahoma State Department of Education, which recommends changes to districts’ status to the State Board of Education. However, under current law, districts are not entitled to a hearing prior to a downgrade vote regarding their accreditation.

Passing unanimously 89-0 off the House floor, HB 1146 would allow districts a 10-day window to request a hearing prior to the State Board of Education making an accreditation change from “accredited with warning” to “accredited with probation” or from “accredited with probation” to “non-accredited.”

As the Senate principle author, Pugh is carrying HB 1466 in the upper chamber.

How can teachers go from ’emergency to permanency’?

Freshman Sen. Mark Mann has authored SB 186 — also referred to as the “emergency to permanency” bill — as an effort to address the state’s ongoing teacher shortage. SB 186 would create a grant program to help individuals holding emergency or provisional education certifications become alternatively certified.

“We have more than 4,000 people in our state who’ve changed careers to help meet the ongoing, critical need for teachers, and we want them to succeed so our children will succeed as well,” Mann (D-OKC) said in a March 24 press release. “SB 186 will provide grants for additional training and certification. Every child deserves a great education, and that’s what this bill is about.”

Under the bill, the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability would administer the grants, which would be available up to 1,000 people annually and could be used for preparation, fees and professional education hours ahead of the state competency exam.

With a fiscal impact estimated at $2.6 million, SB 186’s title was stricken Feb. 24 and has yet to be restored. It advanced from the Senate 34-12, with Rep. Trish Ranson (D-Stillwater) serving as the principal House author of the measure.

Prohibiting DEI in Higher Education

Pugh advanced SB 796 off of the Senate floor March 27. The bill would prohibit institutions of higher education from using state funds, property or resources for programs or activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). The bill primarily defines such prohibited programs as being “based on one person’s particular race, color, ethnicity or national origin over another’s.” The bill also would prohibit any mandate regarding the disclosure of pronouns, any mandatory DEI statement as a part of an application, and any requirement for a person to “certify or declare agreement with, recognition of, or adherence to any particular political, philosophical, religious, or other ideological viewpoint.”

“Our higher education institutions should focus on providing quality education and workforce development opportunities rather than engaging in politically driven initiatives,” said Pugh in a March 27 press release. “Senate Bill 796 reaffirms our commitment to a fair and merit-based academic environment, where students and faculty are not subject to ideological litmus tests. Oklahoma’s public colleges and universities should be centers of learning, not ideological indoctrination.”

SB 796 is similar to an existing 2023 executive order from Gov. Kevin Stitt, and it would expand on policy laid out in HB 1775, legislation codified into law in 2021 banning certain teaching about race and gender in Oklahoma public schools. HB 1775 was also known as a ban on “critical race theory,” although its language does not directly ban the topic.

SB 796 passed the Senate 39-8. With Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader (R-Piedmont) serving as House author, SB 796 appears on Tueday’s agenda for the House Postsecondary Education Committee.

Should OSDE review all terminations and dismissals?

Rep. Derrick Hildebrant (R-Catoosa) has authored HB 1075, also known as the Protect Our Kids Act, which passed the House floor March 17. The bill aims to strengthen student protections against sexual predation and other offenses by “enhancing transparency and accountability in cases of teacher and administrator misconduct.”

“The Protect Our Kids Act ensures that any recommendations for dismissal or non-reemployment of teachers and administrators, particularly in cases involving potential criminal misconduct, are properly reported and addressed,” Hildebrant said in a March 6 press release. “This legislation eliminates loopholes that have previously allowed individuals to resign quietly and continue working in other districts without proper scrutiny, while also ensuring that due process is followed and not circumvented. (…) By ensuring that teacher and administrator resignation or termination cases are thoroughly reviewed, we can better protect students and staff from potential harm, while ensuring fairness in cases where no criminal charges are filed. This bill takes significant steps to safeguard our schools and guarantee that only the most qualified educators are entrusted with our students’ futures.”

HB 1075 would require school districts to forward all misconduct-related recommendations for teacher and administrator dismissal to the State Board of Education, regardless of whether the individual resigns before or after the local school board can make a termination recommendation. Hildebrant’s bill also establishes reporting requirements of any resignation that “occurs under investigation for serious misconduct” to the State Board of Education, and it requires expungement of such report if an investigation concludes without findings to justify criminal charges or certificate revocation.

With it title stricken, HB 1075 advanced from the House floor March 17 by an 84-1. Rep. Tom Gann (R-Inola) was the only member to vote against the bill’s passage.

Additional education bills to watch

Other Oklahoma Senate education bills that have survived this far include but are not limited to:

Other Oklahoma House education bills that have survived so far include but are not limited to:

Sasha Ndisabiye Sasha Ndisabiye grew up splitting her time between southern California and southern Arizona before moving to Oklahoma to attend Langston University. After graduating from Langston with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and a minor in sociology, she completed a NonDoc editorial internship in the summer of 2024. She became NonDoc’s education reporter in October 2024.

Tres Savage Tres Savage (William W. Savage III) has served as editor in chief of NonDoc since the publication launched in 2015. He holds a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma and worked in health care for six years before returning to the media industry. He is a nationally certified Mental Health First Aid instructor and serves on the board of the Oklahoma Media Center.