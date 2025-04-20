Easter falls on April 20 this year, and you know what that means, right? Keep tabs on your candies like a responsible adult.
In years past, I’ve drawn the Easter bunny complaining about the price of eggs, or finding cheaper alternatives to hand out to kids. This year feels no different, frankly, but there are only so many ways to make the same joke amid stress over commodity prices. With all eyes on the “egg investigation,” I’d love to imagine we could avoid the yearly dilemma of high prices by the next go around, but given the current state of … everything … I won’t be breaking my basket out just yet.
Perhaps some nice “medical” jelly beans will help me cope in the meantime.
Prior Sundaze comics
