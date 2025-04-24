Support Journalism

A drop in individual donations and corporate sponsorships raised concern among the volunteer organizers of this year’s Norman Music Festival, but the annual event that draws more than 70,000 to the city’s downtown returns in full blast this week.

The three-day music marathon begins at 6 p.m. Thursday with the indie rock quintet Wet Muscles, led by vocalist Liam Hosty, and then winds to a close with ska punk band The Big News closing down the Red Brick Bar after 1 a.m. Sunday.

In between, the festival will present regional and national bands from various musical genres — from alt-rock, rhythm and blues and hip-hop, to heavy metal, punk rock and Americana.

Donations to the festival fell 10 percent this year, causing the festival to drop the Sooner Theater as one of the performance venues, said Shari Jackson, executive director of the Norman Music Alliance, the nonprofit organization that puts on the festival.

“It’s a lot for a little nonprofit to try to make up. On top of that, some of our supplier costs were up by about the same amount,” Jackson said.

While the festival has trimmed some costs, Jackson said those attending will not see a change in the main programming, which this year brings more than 160 bands and soloists to four outdoor stages and 15 indoor bars and restaurant venues.

As in past years, Norman’s downtown Main Street from Santa Fe Avenue to Porter Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic and turned into a pedestrian mall during the festival.

“NMF will always be free and is supported by a solid group of very generous businesses and individuals who donate to keep it that way. But the math doesn’t lie — if half our audience gave us $10, we would be fully funded and be able to pay some of the folks who do their work for the festival just because they love it. That would make it sustainable,” Jackson said.

Those attending can get a close-up view of some of the bands and access to special food and priority parking by purchasing VIP passes, available on the NMF website. Revenue from sales of the VIP passes will also help fill the budget shortfall, Jackson said.

Fowler Automotive is the presenting sponsor of the 2025 Norman Music Festival.

Cross section of music to rock Norman Music Festival

Last year’s Norman Music Festival was cut short owing severe weather that ultimately ravaged other communities in the state. As potential storms again dot this weekend’s horizon, festival fans and organizers are hoping for mostly clear skies and a triumphant return.

Bands are set to play from 6 p.m. to past midnight on Thursday and from 4 p.m. to past midnight Friday. A full slate of bands on most stages is scheduled for all day Saturday. (In case rain interrupts festival plans this year, revised start times for bands will be updated on the NMF app.)

Indie rock band La Luz is scheduled close out the list of headliners on the main stage on Saturday night.

“We work closely with several representative agencies who have come to know that our festival is a place to discover your next favorite band and submit artists for consideration that fit that bill,” Jackson said. “We also go chase new bands we are listening to to see if they are out on tour and available for NMF. We’ve hosted Japanese Breakfast, Thee Oh Sees, Drums, Portugal, the Man, and others who have gone on to big things after NMF. I listened to a lot of new bands this year and La Luz just fit the vibe.”

Tulsa’s classic soul and r&b singer Branjae is among those set to take the main stage Friday night. Other Oklahoma talent appearing at the festival includes folk singer Ken Pomeroy, rapper Jabee, blues and soul singer Casii Stephen, heavy metal band Rainbows Are Free and country singer Mallory Eagle. A full schedule of bands is available on the NMF app.

An exhibit of music photography from past festivals and music videos of regional musicians will be on display for VIP passholders at the Uncanny Art House gallery.

Michael Duncan Michael Duncan is an Oklahoma City lawyer and Norman resident who was a newspaper reporter three decades ago when they still used ink. He photographs and writes about people, places and things.