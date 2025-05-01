Support Journalism

The Oklahoma Ethics Commission today voted to settle a case alleging “serious campaign finance rule violations” by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters, who is set to pay $18,300 in fines and legal fees after paying to the state a 2022 contribution of $2,100 from a local school board election committee called “Cross for Jenks.”

“The Commission seeks to resolve all cases amicably when circumstances permit. This case involved serious campaign finance rule violations, and we believe the settlement encompasses all terms and conditions requested by the Commission,” said Ethics Commission director Lee Anne Bruce Boone. “The fulfillment of all terms and conditions serves to ensure transparency and accountability so that Oklahomans and campaign donors know how campaign funds are spent.”

In March, Walters agreed to pay the Ethics Commission $5,000 to settle allegations that he improperly used official state social media accounts for partisan political activities. A subsequent complaint was filed regarding Walters’ endorsement of a specific educator organization, but the Ethics Commission dismissed that complaint Thursday.

“We’re in constant communication with them, making sure that we’re the most transparent campaign in the state,” Walters told NonDoc about the Ethics Commission investigations March 31. “We’re going to continue to do that.”

The new Walters settlement also notes that he has “issued refund checks to those contributors who over-contributed to the campaign.” Asked for clarification about the nature and scope of those 2022 contributions, Bruce Boone said details should eventually be reported through Walters’ campaign committee. She said that not all of the refund checks had cleared through banks Thursday.

“I don’t know what the number of checks are, but it’s a good number. It’s substantial. But I don’t know what the number is off the top of my head. It’s included in the notice of allegations, but [commissioners] did not vote to make that public,” Bruce Boone said. “I think you should see that money come back out of his campaign, so I think you’ll know what that final amount is. I think it will show what was refunded ultimately, but it will just take some time.”

Hiett case dismissal appears to end groping inquiries

Meanwhile at Thursday’s meeting, the Ethics Commission also voted to dismiss a case examining the actions of beleaguered Corporation Commissioner Todd Hiett, who has been accused of multiple acts of inebriated misconduct, including a 2024 incident where Kansas state employees reported that he drunkenly groped an energy industry representative at a conference.

Bruce Boone released a lengthy statement about the dismissal of cases 2024-33 and 2024-34:

Per a decision on Dec. 9, 2024, the Oklahoma Supreme Court unanimously denied a petition from three lawmakers seeking to bar Corporation Commissioner Todd Hiett from voting on certain cases before the Corporation Commissioner, arguing that allegations of misconduct against Hiett would influence his vote. In a concurring opinion, Justice Dana Kuehn stated that “[t]he Ethics Commission has the power to investigate the complaint, gather evidence, hold hearings, and give respondent an opportunity to be heard before resolving the ethics claim.” With that charge, the Ethics Commission proceeded to ensure an emphasis on transparency by advising the public via a publication of information on Jan. 16, 2025, that the Ethics Commission was actively investigating allegations that Corporation Commissioner Todd Hiett violated one or more provisions under Ethics Rule 4 Conflicts of Interest. Following a thorough investigation with respondent’s willingness to respond and cooperate, the Ethics Commission has dismissed Case Nos. 2024-33/2024-34 alleging that Corporation Commissioner Todd Hiett violated one or more provisions under Ethics Rule 4 Conflicts of Interest. The Commission has investigated this matter thoroughly and researched Oklahoma law as it applies to the circumstances. The Commission’s decision takes into account the constitutional requirements for the Corporation Commission, the legislative nature of rate hikes, and Oklahoma case law, including the well-recognized Rule of Necessity.

Hiett declined to comment Thursday, saying he was unaware of the Ethics Commission’s decision to dismiss the cases.

Pogemiller’s complaint against Walters tossed

Commissioners also voted Thursday to dismiss a separate complaint against Walters, who previously signed a settlement agreement about his use of social media.

After that settlement occurred earlier this spring, Rep. Ellen Pogemiller (D-OKC) filed a complaint requesting review of his endorsement of an alternative membership organization to the teachers unions that Walters has regularly derided. Thursday afternoon, Bruce Boone released a separate statement about the dismissal of Pogemiller’s complaint:

Compliant C-25-07 alleged a state officer utilized written communication on state letterhead and state resources advocating for and endorsing an entity, in this case identified as a labor organization. While labor organizations are typically defined as private entities, in this complaint the entity endorsed is actually a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and calls itself the “non-union alternative…” Pursuant to Ethics Rule 4.4., “[e]xcept as permitted by law, a state officer or employee shall not use his or her state office…. (2) for the endorsement of any product, service or enterprise…”. However, “[a] state officer or employee may promote or solicit funds for civic, community or charitable organizations, including those promoting businesses or industries, or civic, community or charitable fundraising events provided the state officer or state employee receives nothing for doing so except the costs associated with the state officer or state employee’s participation in a fund-raising promotion or event paid for from funds of a charitable organization. Ethics Rule 4.2 (2) defines a “Charitable Organization” as “one described in Section 501(c)(3) of Title 26 of the United States Code as it currently exists or as it may be amended.” Therefore, a state officer or employee who utilized his or her state office or employment to promote a charitable organization is not in violation of Ethics Rule 4.4.

Pogemiller said Thursday that her concerns have also been lodged with Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

“The Ethics Commission dismissed my complaint that Ryan Walters violated ethics rules — but notably, they left the door open, stating it’s not a violation assuming the state officer received no personal benefit,” Pogemiller said. “I’m still awaiting an opinion and investigation from the Attorney General’s Office.”

The Ethics Commission also voted unanimously to dismiss Complaint 25-4 on Thursday, although commissioners chose not to release a statement or details about that complaint.

(Update: This article was updated at 4:53 p.m. Thursday, May 1, to include additional information about the Walters settlement.)

