Things are getting more confusing at the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. After saying under oath that this year’s perplexing budget gap was much less than they had originally thought, agency officials reversed course this week and reported a pending payroll problem — before walking that back late Friday amid chaotic communications from state politicians.

Drawing cartoons about these issues for long enough, few financial scandals shock me anymore. Still, I can imagine how unsettling Friday’s news cycle must have been for the state employees at hand.

With ODMHSAS issues inflaming this year’s legislative session, our old buddies from the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency have been brought back on the scene, although the topic is less tasty than the tourism burger brouhaha of 2022. Still, the special House committee digging into the issue is set to meet again Monday, perhaps with even more tension than the first time Commissioner of Mental Health Allie Friesen testified that she could not answer certain questions owing to multiple ongoing investigations.

Of course, part of the tragedy with this year’s situation is that mental health care matters immensely, and Oklahomans deserve reliable, effective and quality access provided by responsible organizations. If you find yourself wondering how to find mental health care in Oklahoma, I hope you feel supported in that endeavor — all cartoons aside.

Prior Sundaze comics

On dueling holidays, enjoy Easter treats responsibly

Control of federal funds could be sent to Ryan Walters

The real MVP? Nick Gallo antics hype historic season

OKC challenging Chicago as windiest city

Funny money: OSU endures innovation frustration

TPS report: Tulsa Public Schools gets the memo

Toot toot: OKC metro commuter rail coming through

With The Deli’s doorman elected mayor, Norman eats its mac and cheese

The peculiar political dynamics of Edmond apartments

Too fast, too furious: Winter driving edition

Digging out and moving forward in 2025

Santa Claus coming to town before Bricktown tower

First Amendment warning: 100% chance of Ryan Walters tweeting

Ka-chow: Stitt cans McQueen in lightning move

Bye week blues underscore a world without Bedlam

Garbage politics: Almost done with mailer madness

Court opinions: Judicial retention put to the test

Opponents try to send Norman arena proposal into OT

Epic criminal case lives up to its moniker year after year

Helmet QR code asks fast-paced NIL game to hold still

New Oklahoma license plate left off some key ‘icons’

Like a troubled bridge over Northwest Expressway

Ahead of 2024 royal rumble, Hulk Hogan enters the ring

Oklahoma County complications: From the dart board to the court room

The Ryan Walters Bible mandate begs a prayer for relief

High water: OKC investments land Olympic events

The end of a Rocky road for Charles McCall, Greg Treat

While dirty details remain, Edmond sculpture park proposal has good movement

Annoying ABLE ID actions spur intoxicating new law

Drummond alleges cold, hard facts in pair of Winter Storm Uri cases

Cloudy eclipse could add sadness during darkness

While weird, bunny ears still healthier than Peeps

Race track ruckus: Stitt trying large wager again

Improper merging? Drummond gives Gatz a citation

Electric election: Norman’s shocking powerline politics

HB 1955 carveouts? Say hello to the beer and pizza tax

Boardwalk at Bricktown serves up hot pie in the sky

Mike Allen Mike Allen is a graphic designer, painter, printer and tailor. He has a fine art degree from the University of Oklahoma.