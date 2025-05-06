Support Journalism

Effective May 31, former Congressman Brad Carson announced in a tweet he is stepping down as president of the University of Tulsa to lead Americans for Responsible Innovation, an artificial intelligence-related nonprofit based in Washington D.C.

“I’m making this decision for two reasons. First, I believe artificial intelligence is the most important issue confronting the world today. Over the next few years, global norms and governance structures around this world-changing technology will be set. I want to be involved in this fight (…) This is the defining public issue, in my mind, of the next decade — perhaps the next generation,” Carson wrote. “Second, I believe TU has reached a culminating point. I have unalloyed pride in what we’ve built together at TU over the past four years.”

The chairperson of the private university’s board of trustees, Marcia MacLeod, thanked Carson for his service in a press release.

“On behalf of the UTulsa community, the entire board wishes him continued success,” MacLeod said. “The board strongly believes in the power of this university to drive innovation, encourage exploration of complex ideas and create stronger communities through service. As we move forward together, we are guided by our shared commitment to academic excellence, student success, financial stewardship and service to our community.”

Dana Weber, another University of Tulsa trustee, told NonDoc the board has “appreciation for his service” and confirmed the board’s meetings are not open to members of the public.

“I wish him great success in his new adventure, which is certainly timely,” Weber said.

Brad Carson’s tenure saw national merit scholars, increased activity, Motley Crue controversy

A Cherokee Nation citizen who represented Oklahoma’s Second Congressional District as a Democrat from 2001 to 2005, Brad Carson was appointed as the university’s president in 2021, replacing interim President Janet Levitt. Carson’s tenure leading the university initially founded as a Presbyterian school for Muscogee women lasted four years.

Carson assumed office after a controversial degree restructuring eliminated dozens of University of Tulsa programs. Former professor of religion and philosophy Jacob Howland was a vocal critic of the university’s governance during the restructuring.

“It became clear some years ago that TU was in financial trouble. Faculty have had no raises since 2015. That same year, President Steadman Upham (whose compensation in 2014 exceeded $1.2 million) informed the campus community that the university was providing athletics with a $9 million annual subsidy. The total deficit in 2016 was $26 million. For nine months in 2016–2017, the university ceased to contribute to faculty retirement accounts — effectively, a 9 percent cut in pay,” Howland wrote in 2019. “In September 2017, 5 percent of the nonfaculty workforce was laid off. In December 2017, Moody’s downgraded $89 million of TU’s parity revenue bonds and $57 million of student-housing revenue bonds. Around the same time, it was revealed that TU had for years been running a structural deficit of about $16 million. Athletics accounted for most of the total loss; TU’s law school and Tulsa’s Gilcrease Museum, which the university has managed since 2008, made up much of the rest.”

In his announcement, Carson cited increasing the university’s credit rating, restoring retirement benefits and raising faculty pay as some of his tenure’s achievements.

His time in office also saw an increase in the number of enrolled national merit scholars, and the university received a “green light rating” from the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education for its free speech policies. (While the university retains its green light rating from FIRE, the student paper, The Collegian, criticized the university’s censorship of a satire article during his tenure.)

Carson also oversaw the university during the post-COVID years, an expansion of the university’s activities in the City of Tulsa and a return of some of the degree programs eliminated in the late 2010’s. His tenure also coincided with a high turnover among law professors at the University of Tulsa College of Law, whose dean, Oren Griffin, was appointed by Carson in 2021 and is stepping down from his role June 30.

In 2023, Carson drew criticism for the university’s decision to host a Motley Crue concert on campus, but he personally responded to critics in a Facebook post that highlighted the economic pressures of leading a private university.

“So why did we host the concert? It’s simple. Bringing people to our beautiful campus is always a good thing and bringing concerts to Tulsa is also part of our public mission. However, the reason we hosted this show — and we hope others — is that it is very lucrative for TU, and we can always use the revenue,” Carson wrote. “An education at TU costs about $50,000 per year per student. That’s the cost of our excellent faculty and facilities. It is the cost of a 9:1 student-faculty ratio. Not a single student at TU pays that amount though, and most pay far, far less.”

Carson went on to note that the concert funded the expansion of the Allen Chapman Student Union’s Chick-fil-A and the completion of the McFarlin Library’s Starbucks, which has metaphorically kickstarted the hearts of caffeinated students.

“In this case, the revenue from the concert will allow us to complete two projects. First, we will build out our Chick-fil-A to serve three meals a day, six days a week. Second, we will complete construction on a Starbucks in McFarlin Library. Both projects will greatly improve student life, and, yes, they are paid for by the concert,” Carson wrote. “I know that this answer will not satisfy everyone, but when you get your pumpkin spice latte or your Chick-fil-A sandwich, do know that Motley Crue is footing the bill.”

Tristan Loveless Tristan Loveless is a NonDoc Media reporter covering legal matters and other civic issues in the Tulsa area. A citizen of the Cherokee Nation who grew up in Turley and Skiatook, he graduated from the University of Tulsa College of Law in 2023. Before that, he taught for the Tulsa Debate League in Tulsa Public Schools.