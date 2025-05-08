Support Journalism

Realtor Sheila Vancuren and minister Kevin Norwood both have been active in the Owasso community for decades, and after the May 13 Republican runoff election, one of them will become the frontrunner to represent the conservative-leaning House District 74. Prior HD 74 Rep. Mark Vancuren (R-Owasso), Sheila Vancuren’s husband, resigned from the Legislature to serve as deputy county commissioner under Lonnie Sims, a former representative from Jenks elected to the Tulsa County seat last year.

Although Sheila Vancuren announced her campaign the same day her husband resigned, she said her candidacy is not about following in his footsteps and that he did not know she intended to run for his seat.

“It wasn’t something that I just (thought), ‘I’m going to follow in Mark’s footsteps.’ It was just something that was the right timing,” Vancuren said. “Mark didn’t have any clue. I never said anything to him about running. But I had thought about whenever he was done I would want to step in, but he didn’t know that.”

Meanwhile, Norwood cited his love of Owasso as motivating him to file for office.

“My family loves Owasso. We’ve lived here and invested here, so when the opportunity arose, I put my name in because Owasso is the greatest neighborhood and town in Oklahoma,” Norwood said.

Vancuren argued she would be the better representative because her life experiences, including owning a business as a married woman, give her insight into future constituents’ problems.

“I think I represent the average Owassan,” Vancuren said. “I’ve been a teacher. I’ve been a stay-at-home mom. I’ve owned my own business. You know what’s funny? I’ve owned my business for over 17 years, and I get mail — Mark’s name is not on my business — I get mail for ‘Mr. Mark Vancuren’ for my company. It’s 2025, and I’m getting mail (with his name on it) because he’s the male.”

Norwood said Republicans should back him for his three-decade record of community service. He cited his involvement with Owasso Public Schools, Rejoice Christian Schools and with families’ homeschooling. He said he has spent more than 14,000 hours volunteering in the community.

The HD 74 runoff election is scheduled for May 13 with the winner set to face Democratic nominee Amy Hossain in a June 10 general election. Early voting will take place on May 8 and 9 at the Tulsa County Election Board office in Tulsa for Tulsa County residents or at the Rogers County Election Board office in Claremore for Rogers County residents.

HD 74 Republican runoff candidates talk education, development, priorities

Vancuren said her top priorities involve affordable living, education and protecting freedom.

“People are just struggling financially now. Everything has changed since COVID, and the world’s not the same place,” Vancuren said. “And another thing would be to protect freedom as a whole. Why you choose to run is, ‘Hey, I want to make sure my freedoms are protected, and why not me to better protect my own freedoms (instead of) depending on someone else?”

Now a real estate professional, Vancuren cited her teaching experience as giving her insight into improving Oklahoma’s low education rankings.

“Oklahoma has been low on the education scale for some time,” Vancuren said. “Our governor wanted to be ‘top 10’ in everything and (let us) just to try and see how we can get out of the cellar dweller, you know? Just see what we can do to make our state great in education, because I think it would make a huge difference.”

Asked if she has specific policies in mind she would support in the Legislature, Vancuren said she did not, but she offered several areas about which she is interested in learning more.

“I know that there are just a lot of different areas that interest me,” Vancuren said. “Education would be one. Small business is another. I think the sex trafficking is something that is interesting. The mental health is something that is interesting.”

Norwood said his main priority is education, but he also cited “strong neighborhood initiatives” and economic development as priorities.

“Number one is students first,” Norwood said. “Public schools, home schools, all that.”

Asked if there are specific policies he plans to support in the Legislature, Norwood said he wants to see more neighborhood initiatives and programs supported by state law. He cited the need for public-private partnerships in developing neighborhoods and cities as key to making sure “everybody (is) heading in the same direction.” On his website, Norwood also mentions funding infrastructure projects as a priority.

He praised new economic development and supported continuing to grow the City of Owasso. His website mentions growing small businesses as part of his platform.

“Continu[ing] the growth is important,” Norwood said.

A real estate agent from Tulsa, a minister from Muskogee

Norwood was born and raised in Muskogee. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Southwestern Christian University, a master’s degree from Oral Roberts University and a doctorate in leadership from George Fox University. He got involved with youth ministry in 1987 and has stuck with it since. He moved to Owasso in the 1990s, where he has continued his work in ministry.

Norwood is endorsed by Oklahoma Faith Leaders and several local church leaders. He has fundraised more than $15,000 and has spent more than $14,000 dollars on his campaign. His most notable donors include Rep. Denise Crosswhite-Hader (R-Piedmont), Rep. Mark Lepak (R-Claremore), Rep. Clay Staires (R-Skiatook), Rep. Danny Williams (R-Seminole) and Rep. Kevin West (R-Moore).

Vancuren grew up in Tulsa and is an alumnae of Bishop Kelley High School and Oklahoma State University. She started her career as a biology and anatomy teacher at Putnam City North and Shawnee Public Schools, but she left teaching after her first child was born. She was a stay-at-home mom while her husband worked as a coach and teacher outside of Oklahoma. In 2004, the family moved to Owasso, Mark Vancuren’s hometown. After all of her kids were in school, she went back to work as a real estate agent. Around 2008, she founded her own small business.

She said she’d been involved with her church for 20 years, served on the board for St. John’s in Owasso, was a member of the Owasso Chamber of Commerce, coached little league and worked with the Owasso Public Schools Indian Education Committee.

Vancuren is endorsed by the Owasso Fire Local 2789. She has fundraised more than $36,000 and has spent about $8,600 on her campaign. Her most notable donors include the Owasso Firefighters PAC, Rep. T.J. Marti (R-Broken Arrow), Speaker Pro Tempore Anthony Moore (R-Clinton), Rep. Ronny Johns (R-Ada), Rep. Stan May (R-Broken Arrow), Rep. Chris Sneed (R-Fort Gibson), Rep. Danny Sterling (R-Tecumseh) and Tulsa County Commissioner Lonnie Sims.

Both candidates have “A” ratings from the Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association.

Tristan Loveless Tristan Loveless is a NonDoc Media reporter covering legal matters and other civic issues in the Tulsa area. A citizen of the Cherokee Nation who grew up in Turley and Skiatook, he graduated from the University of Tulsa College of Law in 2023. Before that, he taught for the Tulsa Debate League in Tulsa Public Schools.