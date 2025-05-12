Support Journalism

Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards was found dead at his home Monday during a Muskogee Police Department welfare check. Edwards was appointed district attorney of District 15 by Gov. Kevin Stitt in October 2021 after his predecessor, Orvil Loge, resigned to accept an appointment as a special judge. A police spokesperson said Edwards’ death does not appear to be suspicious, although a medical examiner has yet to release a cause of death.

Edwards was an alumnus of Oklahoma State University and the University of Tulsa College of Law. After graduating law school in 1990, he entered private practice for 14 years before spending over 16 years as a prosecutor. In 2013, he worked on the trial of crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger.

He was an assistant district attorney in District 12, covering Craig, Mayes and Rogers counties, before starting as the first assistant district attorney under Loge in January 2020. He was elected to a full term in 2022 after fending off a challenge to his candidacy based on his voter registration. At the time of his death, he had not registered a candidate committee for reelection in 2026.

During his tenure as DA, Edwards found police were justified in the shooting of Aaron Wilson and the killing of Matthew Lucht. His office was set to try Jesse McFadden the day after he killed six people and himself in 2023.

Kathryn Brewer, the executive coordinator for the Oklahoma District Attorneys Council, issued a statement saying Edwards had a reputation “for integrity and determination.”

“Larry’s colleagues knew him as a serious and skilled prosecutor, a thoughtful mentor and a public servant. His impact stretched across multiple jurisdictions, and he remained steadfast in his commitment to victim advocacy and community safety,” Brewer said. “His passing leaves a void in the Oklahoma legal community that will be deeply felt. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire Muskogee County District Attorney’s Office. May his legacy of service continue to inspire those who follow in his footsteps.”

Sen. Avery Frix (R-Muskogee) also released a statement on Edwards death.

“I’m incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Larry Edwards. Larry was deeply committed to justice and the well-being of our community, and his legacy of service will not be forgotten,” Frix said. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues during this challenging time. He will be truly missed.”

Under Oklahoma law, Gov. Kevin Stitt has near total discretion to select Edwards’ successor as long as they meet the requirements for office. In addition to appointing Edwards, Stitt has appointed at least nine other district attorneys during his tenure, including Carol Iski, Timothy Webster, Kyle Cabelka, George Leach, Adam Panter, Melissa Handke, Tommy Humphries, Daniel Jacobsma and Jennifer Austin. While Stitt has used his DA appointment power 11 times as governor, only nine of his appointees — or a third of the top county prosecutors in Oklahoma — remain in office.

Stitt has typically appointed the first assistant district attorney when there is a DA vacancy, making the most likely candidate to succeed Edwards his first assistant district attorney, Mark Collier.

