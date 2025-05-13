Support Journalism

In their respective Tulsa-area special elections for House District 71 and House District 74, Beverly Atteberry and Kevin Norwood won the Republican nominations and will proceed to June’s general election. Norwood becomes the front runner in HD 74, a conservative-leaning suburban district centered around Owasso, while Atteberry faces an uphill battle to flip the increasingly Democratic-leaning urban HD 71.

In Tulsa, the third time was the charm for Atteberry, who beat Tania Garza for the Republican nomination. On June 10, she will face Democratic nominee Amanda Clinton, who won her primary election outright in April. Atteberry recieved 147 votes (66.2 percent support), while Garza received 75 votes (33.8 percent support). Atteberry, an attorney, previously campaigned in the district in 2018 and 2020, but lost the runoff election both years.

Senate District 8 results Also on Tuesday, Republican Bryan Logan defeated two opponents to become the 40th member of the Senate Republican Caucus.

HD 71 was previously held by Rep. Amanda Swope, who resigned to serve in Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols’ administration. Atteberry, who has not filed a campaign committee to fundraise for the general election, faces a fundraising discrepancy against Clinton, who raised more than $20,000 after her primary election win.

In the tighter race in Owasso, Norwood defeated Sheila Vancuren for the Republican Party’s nomination and will face Democratic nominee Amy Hossain in the June 10 general election. Norwood, a minister, received 757 votes (51.5 percent support), while Vancuren, a real estate agent, garnered 714 votes (48.5 percent support).

HD 74 was previously held by Sheila Vancuren’s husband, Rep. Mark Vancuren, who resigned to serve as Tulsa County Commissioner Lonnie Sims’ deputy commissioner.

Only Republican registered voters were allowed to vote in the primary runoff elections. The general elections, set for June 10, will be open to all voters within HD 71 and HD 74.

All election results are unofficial until officially certified by the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Tristan Loveless Tristan Loveless is a NonDoc Media reporter covering legal matters and other civic issues in the Tulsa area. A citizen of the Cherokee Nation who grew up in Turley and Skiatook, he graduated from the University of Tulsa College of Law in 2023. Before that, he taught for the Tulsa Debate League in Tulsa Public Schools.