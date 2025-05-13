Support Journalism

With almost all precincts reporting in Oklahoma’s State Senate District 8, Republican Bryan Logan handily won a special election tonight to represent the open seat in eastern Oklahoma through 2026.

A pastor and general contractor from Paden, Logan carried each of the five eastern Oklahoma counties that span SD 8. He received 61.62 percent of the 5,003 votes cast, beating Democrat Nathan Brewer and independent Steve Sanford, who received 29.66 percent and 8.71 percent of the vote, respectively.

Logan will become the 40th member of a Senate Republican Caucus that is nearly split between a more hardline conservative faction and a more moderate faction. The caucus voted in November to make Sen. Lonnie Paxton (R-Tuttle), a member of the more moderate group, its pro tempore or leader. However, the vote between Paxton and Sen. David Bullard (R-Durant) reportedly came down to only one vote, with Paxton reportedly winning the private election 20-19.

During the campaign, Logan declined to discuss the tensions in the Senate or whether his election might shift the balance of power.

“I am going up there to represent my people,” Logan said. “Here’s the thing: Right now, Lonnie Paxton is the pro temp, and that’s my plans.”

Asked to elaborate on his “plans,” Logan said he was focused on the election.

“My plan is to join the Senate right now,” Logan said.

SD 8 is open because former Senate Appropriations and Budget Committee Chairman Roger Thompson (R-Okemah) resigned last year after he was ousted as chairman of the powerful committee. Since then, tensions simmering between Republicans in the Legislature’s upper chamber have left Logan in a position of potential power when he is sworn in as early as this week.

Some of Logan’s first votes next week could be on a slate of appropriations bills, as legislative leaders and Gov. Kevin Stitt were nearing a Fiscal Year 2026 deal Tuesday night.

SD 8 lies south of Tulsa, encompassing all of Okfuskee, Okmulgee and McIntosh counties, as well as parts of Creek and Muskogee counties. Logan will immediately take office to finish Thompson’s term. If he wishes to remain in the seat, he will have to run for reelection and a full four-year term in the 2026 election cycle.

All election results are unofficial until officially certified by the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Bennett Brinkman Bennett Brinkman became NonDoc's production editor in September 2024 after spending the previous two years as NonDoc's education reporter. He completed a reporting internship for the organization in Summer 2022 and holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Oklahoma. He is originally from Edmond.