I knew journalism was right for me by the end of my freshman year of college.

Phil Rogers, an Oklahoma State University alumnus and a reporter for NBC Chicago, visited one of my journalism classes. He started his lecture with a highlight reel showcasing his reporting over decades in Chicago. Rogers’ videos showed how exciting journalism can be: He flew with the Blue Angels and shouted over crowds as the Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup.

However, his reel also reminded me of my childhood. As a kid from the Chicago suburbs, I grew up watching Rogers and the other reporters of the NBC affiliate. I was curious and eager to experience the world, and I saw the news as the best way to do that. Every day at 5 p.m., I turned on the TV and watched the news with my parents. I loved seeing journalists report from around the world and learning about people in times of trial and triumph.

Through nightly broadcasts, news radio and the local paper, I nurtured my desire to understand what was happening around me and why it mattered.

That curiosity quickly expanded beyond the news. As I got older, I became obsessed with the “why” behind everything. Why did ancient civilizations collapse? Why do mountains form? Why do some buildings survive earthquakes?

I loved documentaries about science and history. In middle school, I spent most of my time reading historical biographies. Every month, I eagerly awaited new issues of National Geographic and kept each copy in a towering stack on my desk. Reading about scientists, anthropologists and other researchers made it harder to decide what I wanted to do after graduation. It often felt like my future changed with every documentary or article.

I leaped from chemistry to naval engineering, from neuroscience to political science and from archaeology to genetics. Through it all, I knew I wanted to share what I learned and promote positive change in my community.

During my junior year of high school, with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping me home, I watched the news all day. Although few stories were uplifting, I found comfort in knowing what was happening around the world.

For the first time, I saw journalism not just as a way to learn, but as a way to help others make sense of uncertainty. It was no longer only interesting, but essential.

Turning curiosity into a career

Since then, I have become increasingly committed to journalism, and I am excited to start my 2025 summer reporting internship at NonDoc to continue applying the skills I’ve been learning in college. At OSU, I have been surrounded by professors, peers and mentors who are passionate about the field. They have shown me how to be both challenging and compassionate in reporting.

Over the past three years, their encouragement and my curiosity have led me to people and stories I never expected. I’ve interviewed district judges and former inmates, and I’ve traveled from the Oklahoma State Capitol to the offices of rural elementary school counselors. I’ve covered topics ranging from insect conservation to food insecurity in rural counties to OSU’s homecoming traditions.

Just like I dreamed as a child, I’ve met researchers leading exciting projects, communities preserving their culture and groups working to protect the environment.

Most importantly, I get to make the information I gather accessible and meaningful to others. As a journalist, I can help others understand the people and forces shaping our world, whether it’s explaining Oklahoma’s judicial selection process or highlighting traditions in OSU’s marching band.

I’ve enjoyed the challenge of explaining why things happen and why those things matter, and I’m excited to do that this summer with NonDoc. I look forward to exploring topics I care deeply about while learning to report on new subjects. The more I learn, share and serve my community, the more certain I am that journalism is the right path for me.

I often think back to when Phil Rogers visited my freshman class and said journalism is both challenging and rewarding. Back then, I thought the reward was standing in the heart of the action or traveling the world for life-changing experiences. Over the years, however, I’ve realized the true reward isn’t just experiencing and learning. It’s sharing what I’ve learned to amplify overlooked issues and strengthen our democracy.

Jessica Pearce Jessica Pearce is conducting a 2025 summer reporting internship with NonDoc. She is a senior at Oklahoma State University, majoring in multimedia journalism and political science. She is also a reporter for OSU’s campus newspaper, The O’Colly.