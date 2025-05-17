Support Journalism

I had never expected to end up in Oklahoma, much less find a passion for community journalism and storytelling.

It may come as a surprise, then, that I am joining NonDoc’s newsroom this summer as a reporting intern. It would have surprised me, too, had you told me a few years ago that this is where my path would lead. Attending the University of Oklahoma was somewhat of a last-ditch option, with universities in many other states being unaffordable. Compared to my friends from home in Flower Mound, Texas — some of whom received full-ride scholarships or committed to prestigious schools — I felt like a failure.

Upon starting classes at OU, this sentiment continued. Having little idea where to turn as a journalism newcomer, I dove headfirst into reporting for The OU Daily, the university’s student-produced independent newspaper. I started as a culture reporter and stayed on the desk for more than two years. I loved covering dance and theater, but deep down, I knew I needed a change of pace.

My father had always engaged with news. My mother and sister detested it, but without fail, my father and I would debate at the dinner table over the latest political happenings. Because of him, I always had a sense of political understanding and a passion for current events. Considering this, I applied for the Gaylord News program in Washington. The initiative — a reporting project of Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication — allows a handful of students to report from Capitol Hill with a focus on Oklahoma audiences.

I interviewed with program supervisors John Schmeltzer and Mike Boettcher, and about a week later, they told me I’d be living in Washington over the summer.

From Oklahoma to D.C.

Everything changed for me when I arrived in the nation’s capital. I showed up to our first weekly team meeting nervous and afraid, having no experience reporting on politics and intimidated by where to start.

Our advisors assigned me my first story, and I set out for the Capitol on the Metro the next morning. I was almost too afraid to approach my first lawmaker, but I chose not to let the nervousness hold me back. Once I stopped getting lost in the Capitol tunnels, I was chasing down legislators alongside the best of the best correspondents.

During my summer in Washington, I reported on the former Secret Service director’s resignation following President Donald Trump’s attempted assassination, the Department of the Interior’s investigation on Indigenous boarding schools, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s congressional address.

Viewers read and interacted with my work, and I felt gratified that the information I’d disseminated informed at least one person. I no longer felt like an imposter, much less a failure, but proud of myself for rising to the challenge.

Community connection through journalism

Upon returning to The OU Daily, I was in search of change inspired by my summer spent covering politics. I transferred to the news desk from the culture desk, beginning a journey that would have me engaging with my community far more than I ever expected.

Within the next year, I reported on the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s announcement to relocate the controversial south extension and how educators are continuing the legacy of the Oklahoma Standard 30 years after the Alfred P. Murrah Building bombing — two stories which hit close to home for local readers.

That’s when I realized the true value of community journalism, an important informer especially for underserved areas.

In an age of seemingly constant political misinformation and disinformation, the public — especially those in underserved communities — deserves truthful information now more than ever.

Stepping into the world of journalism has enabled me to indulge my curiosities, challenge falsehoods and hold our community leaders accountable. It has also made me realize the value in community connection, a pursuit I hope to continue at NonDoc this summer by reporting on key civic issues.

Madeline Hoffmann Madeline Hoffmann is conducting a 2025 summer reporting internship with NonDoc. She is a senior majoring in journalism at the University of Oklahoma. She is also a reporter for the independent student-produced newspaper at OU, the OU Daily.