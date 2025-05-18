Those inland ports in the northeast part of Oklahoma just keep bringing ’em in, don’t they?
As part of a $200 billion announcement this past week from President Donald Trump, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Emirate Global Aluminium by which EGA is set to invest $4 billion near the Port of Inola to build an aluminum production plant. If built, it will be quite the get for the Stitt administration, which has a history of big economic development announcements turning .
One thing I’m curious about with this whole deal is how Stitt and others will pronounce the word “aluminium” in press conferences and other public appearances. The non-American spelling is in the name of the company, after all. Do we just go ahead and change it as part of the deal and count that toward the investment in Oklahoma, or are state officials routinely going to mispronounce the name of a massive company?
Whatever the result, it will be humorous to hear, and it will be important to keep tracking Oklahoma’s return what Stitt said will be a $255 million state investment in the company’s facility.
Prior Sundaze comics
Fight over SB 647 objectively and relevantly funny
Cognitive financial therapy: Mental health agency down in the dumps
On dueling holidays, enjoy Easter treats responsibly
Control of federal funds could be sent to Ryan Walters
The real MVP? Nick Gallo antics hype historic season
OKC challenging Chicago as windiest city
Funny money: OSU endures innovation frustration
TPS report: Tulsa Public Schools gets the memo
Toot toot: OKC metro commuter rail coming through
With The Deli’s doorman elected mayor, Norman eats its mac and cheese
The peculiar political dynamics of Edmond apartments
Too fast, too furious: Winter driving edition
Digging out and moving forward in 2025
Santa Claus coming to town before Bricktown tower
First Amendment warning: 100% chance of Ryan Walters tweeting
Ka-chow: Stitt cans McQueen in lightning move
Bye week blues underscore a world without Bedlam
Garbage politics: Almost done with mailer madness
Court opinions: Judicial retention put to the test
Opponents try to send Norman arena proposal into OT
Epic criminal case lives up to its moniker year after year
Helmet QR code asks fast-paced NIL game to hold still
New Oklahoma license plate left off some key ‘icons’
Like a troubled bridge over Northwest Expressway
Ahead of 2024 royal rumble, Hulk Hogan enters the ring
Oklahoma County complications: From the dart board to the court room
The Ryan Walters Bible mandate begs a prayer for relief
High water: OKC investments land Olympic events
The end of a Rocky road for Charles McCall, Greg Treat
While dirty details remain, Edmond sculpture park proposal has good movement
Annoying ABLE ID actions spur intoxicating new law
Drummond alleges cold, hard facts in pair of Winter Storm Uri cases
Cloudy eclipse could add sadness during darkness
While weird, bunny ears still healthier than Peeps
Race track ruckus: Stitt trying large wager again
Improper merging? Drummond gives Gatz a citation
Electric election: Norman’s shocking powerline politics
HB 1955 carveouts? Say hello to the beer and pizza tax
Boardwalk at Bricktown serves up hot pie in the sky