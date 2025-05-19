Support Journalism

With the sun setting on the Oklahoma State Capitol, the Senate Joint Committee on Appropriations and Budget prepared to end Monday’s five-hour meeting by reconsidering its biggest vote of the day: whether to create a new $255 million annuity incentive for Emirates Global Aluminum’s $4 billion aluminum smelter plant proposed for the Port of Inola.

Just before 6 p.m., senators had separated the oxygen from Room 535 by failing to advance HB 2781 on a 12-12 tie vote.

“That’ll blow up the budget,” one House leader said at the time on the condition of anonymity.

Senate JCAB Chairman Chuck Hall paused before announcing the tied vote, the hesitance in his voice underscoring his peers’ surprising decision. President Donald Trump had announced the EGA aluminum project Thursday evening as part of a bigger package outlining United Arab Emirates investments in American manufacturing. A new aluminum plant has not been built in the U.S. for 45 years, although one was announced in Ohio last year. (In April, an existing Ohio aluminum plant closed.)

As the clock struck 9 p.m., however, Hall recognized Senate President Pro Tempore Lonnie Paxton for a motion to rescind the first vote on HB 2781, which creates the Reindustrialize Oklahoma Act of 2025 and establishes an “investment rebate” program for projects that submit a capital expenditure plan with qualifying expenditures of:

at least $2 billion of capital investment;

creation of at least 700 jobs in the first year; and

sustained employment of at least 1,000 people for payments to continue over the next 14 years.

“I’ve had several committee members who have asked to reconsider the vote on HB 2781 — the aluminum smelter project. Reconsidering a vote in committee is not allowed by Senate rules. However, Senate rules do not prohibit a motion to rescind,” said Paxton (R-Tuttle).

After a voice vote to rescind the first vote, the body again voted on HB 2781, this time advancing it 16-9 after three Republican senators switched from “Nay” to “Aye” and Sen. Ally Seifried (R-Claremore) cast her vote in favor after being absent hours earlier.

“I wanted to research that a little before I made my final decision. So I just switched,” said Sen. Brenda Stanley (R-Midwest City). “And I need to [research] a little more.”

Sen. Roland Pederson (R-Burlington) said he switched his vote after realizing the purpose of the bill.

“I intended to support the aluminum smeltering plant, but there was nothing in that bill that indicated that that was the bill it was,” Pederson said. “It looked like to me it was another project, and I guess I really never had made a commitment to anybody.”

Sen. Kendal Sacchieri (R-Blanchard) said she reached out to Department of Commerce officials in the three hours between votes.

“I got some questions answered on comments the author made the first time around on the five-year exemptions,” Sacchieri said. “That was new information I hadn’t heard, so I made a call and cleared it up.”

The bills advanced by the Senate and House JCAB committees Monday must be approved on each chamber’s floor before reaching the governor’s desk.

What changed minds 3 hours later?

When HB 2781 failed just before 6 p.m., Hall (R-Perry) stepped out of the committee hearing to find Paxton for a discussion about how to proceed. About 15 minutes later, the pair returned to the conference room looking stern and feeling the eyes of onlookers upon them. Around 7:15 p.m., Paxton said, “I have no idea,” when asked whether the bill would be brought back up for reconsideration.

Hall and Paxton had voted for the $255 million incentive package, but three Democrats joined nine Republicans in opposition to the revised version of HB 2781 released over lunch Monday. Several of the Republicans who went red against the bill are members of Paxton’s leadership team, and the dissension appeared to highlight lingering caucus concerns about this year’s budget negotiations, where Senate leaders seem to have prioritized a tort reform package above all else.

Who voted no the first time? • Sen. Todd Gollihare (R-Kellyville)

• Sen. Regina Goodwin (D-Tulsa)

• Sen. Grant Green (R-Wellston)

• Sen. Carri Hicks (D-OKC)

• Sen. Brent Howard (R-Altus)

• Sen. Darcy Jech (R-Kingfisher)

• Senate Minority Leader Julia Kirt (D-OKC)

• Sen. Roland Pederson (R-Burlington)*

• Sen. Adam Pugh (R-Edmond)

• Sen. Kendal Sacchieri (R-Blanchard)*

• Sen. Brenda Stanley (R-Midwest City)*

• Sen. Kristen Thompson (R-Edmond) *Indicates switched vote

Owing to her position as co-chairwoman of the Legislative Evaluation and Development Committee, Sen. Kristen Thompson’s vote might have been the most puzzling of the bunch, ultimately choosing to vote against a bill — twice — that she was tasked with presenting. Her decision caught the attention of other senators, and it raised questions about something House Speaker Kyle Hilbert (R-Bristow) had said in House JCAB: that EGA had originally sought more than $255 million in incentives but that the Department of Commerce had stood firm during negotiations over the package.

Stepping outside of the committee room over the next hour, Thompson (R-Edmond) twice declined to explain her decision. After the committee adjourned, she said, “I don’t want to talk right now,” but promised to text a statement after gathering her thoughts. Half an hour later, however, a Senate communications staff member said Thompson had decided not to speak about her peculiar decision after all.

Paxton, who spoke with Thompson and other senators in the three hours between votes, said the EGA aluminum smeltering plant is “a project people have lots of questions about.”

“It’s not surprising that the Senate debates things and votes on things and has questions, and then after the vote happened, I think some phone calls had been made,” Paxton said. “The governor is supporting the project, and he explained it to some other senators, and a lot of them simply asked, ‘Hey is there a way to recall this so we can hear it again?’ And we found a procedural way to do it.”

Stitt wasn’t the only state leader working to change minds on the topic. Just after 7:40 p.m., Paxton summoned Seifried to a corner of the room for a three-minute conversation. Seifried, who had missed the HB 2781 vote, walked out of the room after the conversation, looking toward the ceiling and returning moments later with a pack of Goldfish snack crackers. At 8:30 p.m., Paxton had a similar conversation with Sen. Grant Green outside of the conference room’s door, although Green (R-Wellston) stuck with his “Nay” vote on the incentive program.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, who has sought to land major manufacturing facilities in Oklahoma during his time in office, released a statement encouraging the Legislature to pass HB 2781 and land the aluminum smelter.

“A project of this size is a boon for all 4 million Oklahomans,” Stitt said. “Oklahoma is open for business, and that means companies are coming here and hiring hard working Oklahomans. EGA is huge for our state, and we need to get it across the finish line.”

Lawton prison purchase moves forward despite Senate concern

While the Port of Inola aluminum smelter project incentive took unexpected water from senators Monday, a separate proposal also seen as controversial in the Senate Republican Caucus moved forward.

Both HB 2780 — to create the Prison Acquisition Revolving Fund — and SB 1160 — to dedicate $238.1 million from the Revenue Stabilization Fund — advanced from Senate JCAB earlier Monday afternoon by 20-6 and 17-9 votes, respectively. Only one of the votes cast against the two bills came from a Democrat.

On Thursday, Paxton surprised House leaders with remarks suggesting some of his fellow Republican senators had a bad taste in their mouths about the $312 million proposal to purchase the Lawton Correctional Facility from GEO Group, which told state officials months ago that it would not be renewing its contract with the Department of Corrections to house about 2,300 incarcerated Oklahomans.

“We met this morning with the governor and allowed a lot of senators to ask questions. A lot of them were very uncomfortable with kind of feeling like sometimes we get information at the end, and now we have to make a quick decision. That is concerning,” Paxton said Thursday. “I am convinced of the need to make sure those 2,300 prisoners are properly incarcerated. That is not a group you want to [release]. (…) There are still questions out there that we are trying to find answers to, so it is not decided in our body in any way.”

House Appropriations and Budget Committee Chairman Trey Caldwell (R-Lawton) chose his words carefully when asked about Paxton’s comment Monday.

“It’s my understanding that that is a part of the overall budget negotiation and I trust that Sen. Hall and Pro Tem Paxton will keep up their end of the deal,” Caldwell said.

The House JCAB advanced HB 2780 by a 27-1 vote and SB 1160 by a 19-6 vote. During his committee’s hearing, Caldwell said the prison purchase stood as a good financial deal under the circumstances, and he said people who philosophically believe private companies should not profit off of incarceration should be pleased.

“We’ve turned over every stone. We’ve looked for a plethora of opportunities to try to have Plan B’s. We’ve made multiple overtures to that private company. We’ve offered them (an) increased per diem rate, we’ve asked them for extensions, and we’ve asked them for just about everything when it comes to that,” Caldwell said. “But the company has stood steadfast now, going back to January, that they do not want to continue a business relationship with the state of Oklahoma. As to the nature of ‘why’ — whether that’s a disagreement with the executive branch — that’s a rumor that is out there. But that’s something you would have to ask the governor.”

Caldwell’s comments stood in contrast to those of Sen. Darcy Jech (R-Kingfisher), who debated against SB 1160 and the prison purchase.

“The Legislature should not be in this position to have to consider this. An expenditure of $230 million — whatever the number is — should not be something that we’re given just a few weeks to consider,” Jech said. “This should be part of an ongoing plan. I don’t see that.”

The FY 26 budget bills that advanced

The following bills advanced during both the House and Senate JCAB meetings Monday:

(Correction: This article was updated at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, May 20, to correct the spelling of Sen. Kendal Sacchieri’s name. NonDoc regrets the error.)

