Support Journalism

As Edmond continues its leadership transition to a fresh city council and new Edmond Public Schools superintendent, NonDoc’s Edmond Civic Reporting Project is matching step with a shakeup of its own.

After a year on the beat that put me back into the field I love following an overseas sojourn, I am excited to announce that I’ll be taking on a new role as NonDoc’s production editor as Edmond’s own Bennett Brinkman prepares to attend law school at the famously tortilla-tossing Texas Tech University. As everyone at NonDoc wishes Bennett the best after three years on staff, I am excited to take on this promotion — and to help mentor whoever succeeds me in covering the community of Edmond!

NonDoc has historically valued giving its young reporters opportunities for advancement from within, and I’m humbled that our team thought highly enough of my work as a reporter — and my experience in editor roles at the OU Daily — to consider me for this role. I’m also excited to welcome and work with the next journalist who will lead our Edmond Civic Reporting Project, and we are now accepting applications through Friday, June 20, from professional journalists looking for an exciting opportunity.

While we are immediately hiring this Edmond reporting position, NonDoc’s leadership team will also be considering all who apply for other potential journalism jobs in our newsroom. Those interested in applying should review our About Page and follow the instructions below. Again, while the job at hand involves leading community journalism efforts in Edmond, we will be considering your application if other positions are able to be hired this year.

Edmond reporter job description

Candidates for NonDoc reporting positions should possess strong written communication skills, technological aptitude and journalism-related experience.

Additional valuable skills include: WordPress operation, HTML understanding, photography and photo editing, video editing and YouTube operation and AP style knowledge. Of course, curiosity and a positive attitude are always appreciated.

Key responsibilities include:

Reporting and relationship building

Attending government meetings

Writing a weekly newsletter in Mailchimp

Managing the @Edmond_News Twitter/X account

Reader engagement, community outreach and audience building

Compensation includes:

Annual salary based on experience;

$500 monthly health care stipend to maximize individual flexibility;

Annual wellness stipend;

Retirement plan matching program; and

Generous PTO.

To apply for this position, email info@nondoc.com by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, June 20, and include:

A letter of introduction and explanation of your interest;

A basic resume; and

At least two work samples.

Interviews are expected to take place near the end of June, with a hiring decision expected in July. Other hiring decisions could be made this year based on the same application process.

Blake Douglas Blake Douglas is a staff reporter who leads NonDoc's Edmond Civic Reporting Project. Blake graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2022 and completed an internship with NonDoc in 2019. A Tulsa native, Blake previously reported in Tulsa; Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; and Charlotte, North Carolina.