Support Journalism

Three candidates are vying for the open Cherokee Nation District 5 seat on the Tribal Council, which covers the northern half of Tulsa, as well as Sperry and Owasso. Cherokee Nation District 5 is home to more than 9,300 Cherokee citizens.

Either Ashley Grant, Frank Whitlock or Charles Wilkes will replace current Tribal Council Rep. E.O. “Junior” Smith, who is term-limited after serving two consecutive terms. Smith also ran an unsuccessful primary campaign against Rep. Jim Olsen (R-Roland) last year.

The eventual victor will win a four-year term on the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council, serving alongside 14 other councilmembers representing the Cherokee Nation’s districts and two at-large council members representing residents outside the nation’s jurisdictional boundaries. The Tribal Council is responsible for establishing laws and overseeing the nation’s $3.6 billion budget.

If a candidate does not receive a majority of the June 7 vote, a runoff will occur between the two candidates with the highest number of votes on July 26. Last year, the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council approved a new district map based on growth and major population shifts, changing every district in the process. District 5 changed most significantly, moving from the Vian area to become the council’s most urban area in core north Tulsa.

The following candidate cheat sheet is based on publicly available information, such as campaign websites, news reports, social media and a District 5 candidate Q&A published by the Cherokee Phoenix. Cherokee Nation District 5 candidates are presented in alphabetical order.

Ashley Grant

Age: 43

Hometown: Tulsa

Profession/background: Ashley Grant moved to Oklahoma from California when she was 3, according to her website. She graduated from Tahlequah High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Northeastern State University and a bachelor’s degree in clinical laboratory science from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, according to her LinkedIn. She later earned a master’s degree in health care administration and is pursuing a doctorate from Oklahoma State University. From 2014 to 2022, she worked for the Cherokee Nation in laboratory services, serving as senior director of the scope area beginning in 2019. She was treasurer for the 19th class of Leadership Tahlequah and currently works as a genomics consultant at Oracle and as a medical laboratory scientist at OSU.

Platform: In a Facebook post announcing her candidacy, Grant said she would use the council position to create opportunities for Cherokee citizens.

“I’ve witnessed firsthand the transformative impact the Cherokee Nation can have on its citizens’ lives,” Grant said in the post. “I’m committed to ensuring every Cherokee citizen has access to essential resources—from housing and healthcare to education — all while fiercely protecting tribal sovereignty.”

Grant seeks to develop health care clinics in north Tulsa and the district’s rural areas, according to her website. She also wants to increase scholarships for higher education and vocational programs and protect tribal sovereignty through expanded jurisdiction, economic development and cultural preservation.

“I believe the greatest needs in our district are quality health care, safe and stable housing, and educational opportunities,” Grant told the Cherokee Phoenix. “With my background in health care, I understand how access to care improves lives, and I support efforts to expand services, such as a new health clinic in the North Tulsa County area. Many families struggle with housing repairs and maintenance, and I want to advocate for stronger programs that help citizens restore and maintain their homes.”

Online: Website | Facebook

Frank Whitlock

Age: 53

Hometown: Collinsville

Profession/background: Frank Whitlock retired from the Marine Corps after serving during the Iraq War and receiving a Purple Heart, according to his Facebook. He has been active with the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization and is a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. He also participates in the Cherokee Nation Color Guard and is involved in local organizations, including the Tulsa Cherokee Community Organization, Victory Cherokee Organization of Collinsville and the Owasso Organization.

Platform: Whitlock advocates for expanded services for veterans and elders, along with increased housing and health care for disabled citizens, according to his Facebook. In a Facebook post from May 1, Whitlock promised to “serve, protect, and fight for a better future” for Cherokee citizens.

“As a retired U.S. Marine Corps sergeant and Purple Heart recipient, I’ve spent my life putting others first,” Whitlock said in the post. “Now I’m ready to bring that same courage, discipline and sense of duty to the Council. Our people deserve leaders who don’t disappear after election season. I won’t be one of those. I’ll be knocking doors, taking your calls and showing up — every day — for our people.”

In his campaign, Whitlock has emphasized public safety and stronger partnerships with law enforcement, as well as greater transparency through citizen advocates, easier-to-navigate websites and frequent community meetings. Whitlock also wants to expand services and support for Cherokee-owned small businesses.

“Strengthening law enforcement and victim services ensures our communities are safe and supported,” Whitlock told the Cherokee Phoenix. “Additionally, I will push for the creation of advocates who help citizens navigate government programs and services, making it easier to access the resources they need. Transparency is key — I will fight to ensure the Cherokee people have clear, open access to information about government actions in Tahlequah and the operations of Cherokee Nation Businesses so they know how their nation is being run.”

Online: Facebook

Charles Wilkes

Age: 32

Hometown: Tulsa

Profession/background: Charles Wilkes studied at Tulsa Community College before earning a degree in political science and government from Oklahoma State University in 2012, according to his LinkedIn. He has worked in community outreach for organizations including the Tulsa Health Department and Build in Tulsa. He volunteers on Tulsa’s Tax Overview and Community Development Committees and has spent the past five years as a political and community consultant. Wilkes is a Cherokee Freedman, a descendant of enslaved people enslaved. According to The Black Wall Street Times, Wilkes would be the first Freedman to represent the district in more than a century if elected.

Platform: In a post announcing his candidacy, Wilkes said the decision to run was the next step in years of working with members of District 5.

“I am not stepping into this fight — I have been in this fight,” Wilkes said in the post. “I have walked alongside you in the battles we have fought for our land, our sovereignty, and our future. I have stood with you. I have fought for you. And now, I am ready to serve you.”

In his campaign, Wilkes has supported expanding education, health care access and community partnerships through North Tulsa and the rural communities in the district. His platform also emphasizes investing in infrastructure and small businesses and promoting cultural programming within the district.

“District 5’s needs vary, but all stem from limited access to resources and opportunities,” Wilkes told the Cherokee Phoenix. “In north Tulsa, I’ll expand affordable housing by partnering with the Cherokee Nation Housing Authority and pursuing EPA Brownfields grants to revitalize vacant lots. In Owasso, I’ll support Cherokee entrepreneurs by advocating for a District 5 seat on the Small Business Advisory Board and working with Cherokee Nation Businesses to prioritize local hires. In Sperry and Collinsville, I’ll expand mobile health unit stops and partner with the Agricultural Resource Program to help farmers secure grants for equipment upgrades. With targeted, community-driven solutions, we can ensure every part of District 5 thrives.”

Online: Website | Facebook

Jessica Pearce Jessica Pearce is conducting a 2025 summer reporting internship with NonDoc. She is a senior at Oklahoma State University, majoring in multimedia journalism and political science. She is also a reporter for OSU’s campus newspaper, The O’Colly.