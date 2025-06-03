Support Journalism

On June 7, Cherokee Nation District 4 voters will cast their ballots for a new representative among six candidates: Janis Dearman, Uriah Grass, Stephen Maples, Mandy Scott, Joie Sneed and Elana Stroble Gallardo.

Incumbent Rep. Mike Dobbins is term-limited, opening the race to legislative newcomers. District 4 covers the farthest southwest portion of the Cherokee Nation Reservation, encompassing the majority of Muskogee County plus portions of northeastern McIntosh County and western Sequoyah County. Elected representatives serve four-year terms on the tribe’s legislative body.

If a candidate does not receive a majority of the June 7 vote, a runoff will occur between the two candidates with the highest number of votes on July 26. Last year, the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council approved a new district map based on growth and major population shifts, changing every district in the process. This election will be the first with new districts since 2013.

The following candidate cheat sheet is based on publicly available information, such as campaign websites, news reports, social media and a District 4 candidate Q&A published by the Cherokee Phoenix. Cherokee Nation District 4 candidates are presented in alphabetical order.

Janis Dearman

Age: 70

Hometown: Porum

Profession/background: Janis Dearman is a former Cherokee Nation Business employee of seven years. She left the organization in 2018 as senior director of government contracts and compliance. Dearman now works for Ho-Chunk Inc., a company owned by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, as director of project planning and regulations.

Platform: Dearman told the Cherokee Phoenix she is running for the Tribal Council to help others understand the benefits and obligations of tribal citizenship. If elected, Dearman said her main priority will be to increase access to quality health care services and medication throughout the district.

“I will advocate for development of a quick care system utilizing telemedicine in the local communities that would reduce the distance and wait time to be seen, especially for our elder citizens,” Dearman said.

Dearman also said she would focus on supporting Cherokee culture, education and housing rehabilitation. As a former teacher, Dearman said her experience helped her recognize the importance of working with schools to aid in language preservation.

“I firmly believe that my decades of experience in education and working for tribal corporations will serve the citizens of this district well,” Dearman said in a Facebook post. “I will bring the same intensity and devotion to this position as I have to all my other pursuits, focusing on the needs of the citizens of District 4.”

Links: Campaign Facebook

Uriah Grass

Age: 46

Hometown: Vian

Profession/background: According to a Facebook post, Uriah Grass has 17 years of nursing experience, 10 of which he spent working for the Cherokee Nation. Some of his career has been spent at the tribe’s Redbird Smith Health Center in Sallisaw. Grass also said he is a direct descendent of prominent Cherokee leaders, including Redbird Smith, a traditionalist leader of the Nighthawk Keetoowah who resisted the federal government’s enrollment and allotment practice in the early 20th century.

Platform: If elected, Grass’ primary goals for the district include increasing activities for children and providing enhanced support for elders, according to his Facebook. Grass also intends to ensure the preservation of Cherokee culture and language by expanding programs, cultural initiatives and educational opportunities. Grass said he is committed to bringing information and resources to rural areas of the district.

“I have been working for the Cherokee people my whole life, and now is the time to put myself in a position where I can do even more,” Grass said in the post. “I want to make District 4 a place where our children thrive, our elders are cared for and our traditions are honored.”

Grass told the Cherokee Phoenix that “our youth are the future of the Cherokee Nation.”

“I want to strengthen their pride and understanding of our heritage,” Grass said. “I will also work to increase cultural accessibility in our district so more citizens can engage with our traditions.”

Links: Campaign Facebook | Personal Facebook

Stephen Maples

Age: 60

Hometown: Muskogee

Profession/background: Stephen Maples worked for 20 years with Cherokee Nation Businesses at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. He is also a lifelong District 4 resident and a cattle rancher.

Platform: In a Facebook post, Maples said he is running for the Tribal Council to continue his commitment to the Cherokee people in a new way.

In the same Facebook post, Maples said he intends to foster a fair distribution of power within the Cherokee government. He also said he hopes to involve more Cherokees in the government to increase awareness and transparency.

“I understand the importance of maintaining a strong system of checks and balances within the Cherokee Nation government, ensuring that power is fairly distributed and that leadership remains accountable to the people,” Maples said in the post. “I am committed to advocating for policies that strengthen transparency, fairness, and a balance of power, ensuring that all voices are heard in shaping the nation’s future.”

Maples told the Cherokee Phoenix that the greatest need within District 4 is health care. If elected, Maples said he intends to listen to the public on how to improve and expand services.

“Health care and contract care need to be expanded as much as possible,” Maples said. “I would propose that we commit more gaming revenue to cover some gaps in our programs, and to expand the types of procedures that we could cover. I want to get more Cherokees involved with government so that they know what is going on and pay attention to the politics in Tahlequah so that we don’t get left out of available programs and services.”

Links: Campaign Facebook

Mandy Scott

Age: 46

Hometown: Muskogee

Profession/background: Mandy Scott attended Northeastern State University for her undergraduate degree and the University of Phoenix for a master’s degree in organizational management, according to her Facebook. Scott previously worked for the Cherokee Nation in the Higher Education Department as a college resource manager. She also worked at Muskogee High School and as director of the Little Cherokee Ambassadors program. Scott is currently the owner of Harmony House, a restaurant and bakery in Muskogee.

Platform: Scott told the Cherokee Phoenix she has wanted to run for the Tribal Council since she “left the tribe” as an employee in 2014. Scott said the greatest need in District 4 is connection to tribal government. She added that citizens must have an avenue to communicate needs and concerns to tribal leaders.

“Assisting the community with resources the tribe has to help improve their schools, facilities and what benefits they qualify for,” Scott listed as priorities. “The information is out there, but actually helping people utilize these resources is key.”

If elected, Scott said in a Facebook post she intends to empower Cherokee youth through education. Scott added that she wants to foster the preservation of Cherokee language and culture, while cultivating emotional well-being among people in the Nation.

“(I want to) educate our citizens about the importance of being healthy, mentally, physically and emotionally by promoting programs [the tribe] offers to assist with these issues,” Scott told the Cherokee Phoenix. “Make sure each school is utilizing the resources [Cherokee Nation] provides for language, cultural events and participating in leadership opportunities. I would like to see a mentorship program implemented with our youth and the elders.”

Links: Campaign Facebook

Joie Sneed

Age: 53

Hometown: Fort Gibson

Profession/background: Joie Sneed holds a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in higher education leadership. According to her LinkedIn, Sneed worked as an educator in Muskogee Public Schools until February 2023. She is currently an advisor and recruiter with Indian Capital Technology Center.

Platform: If elected, a main priority of Sneed’s is health care. Sneed said on her website that personal experiences requiring medical services showed her firsthand the importance of quality health care access. Alongside improving such services, Sneed said she is committed to ensuring economic growth.

“I also believe that economic development is essential to the well-being of our tribe,” Sneed said on her website. “I am committed to driving growth that creates more jobs with living wages, providing greater opportunities for our citizens to thrive.”

The Cherokee Phoenix reported that Sneed “did not respond to multiple requests” to participate in the publication’s candidate Q&A.

Links: Website | Campaign Facebook

Elana Stroble Gallardo

Age: 33

Hometown: Muskogee

Profession/background: Elana Stroble Gallardo is a model, actress and employee with the Cherokee Nation Office of Veteran Affairs. Stroble Gallardo also participated in the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Program, a grant awarded to organizations that provide or coordinate suicide prevention services for veterans.

Platform: A main message of Stroble Gallardo’s campaign is increasing life expectancy and quality of life within the district. Stroble Gallardo intends to create jobs by expanding food distribution services, health services and natural resource and wildlife programs, she told the Cherokee Phoenix.

“I hope to build a Cherokee Nation food distribution store in District 4, as most of the area is considered a ‘food desert.’ This would bring fresh and healthy choices closer to the affected communities,” she said. “I would like to explore the idea of having Cherokee Nation urgent care clinics that could house EMS services in our rural communities. Protecting our natural resources is also important to me. There are abandoned areas along the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System that I hope the Cherokee Nation could reclaim. This could open opportunities for recreational tourism and provide access to fishing and hunting areas.”

Stroble Gallardo said her recent experiences have led her to run for the Tribal Council.

“Working with our veteran community the past few years has inspired me to step out of my comfort zone and advocate for the rest of my community,” Stroble Gallardo said in a Facebook post. “I am hoping for the opportunity to continue to strengthen tribal sovereignty, promote our culture, revitalize our language and work for our people.”

Links: Campaign Facebook | Personal Facebook

Madeline Hoffmann Madeline Hoffmann is conducting a 2025 summer reporting internship with NonDoc. She is a senior majoring in journalism at the University of Oklahoma. She is also a reporter for the independent student-produced newspaper at OU, the OU Daily.