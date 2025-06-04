Support Journalism

From local school board officials to small business owners, retirees and a rural water board member, seven candidates are seeking to represent Cherokee Nation District 9 of the Tribal Council. Spanning primarily rural areas, District 9 encompasses the southern tip of Craig County including part of Big Cabin, northern Mayes County excluding Pryor and Salina proper, and southwestern Delaware County with all of Lake Eucha.

Anthony Davis, Rusty Henson, Clifton Hughes, Debra McGlasson, Connie Newton, Mike Purcell and Cody Scott all filed to represent Cherokee Nation District 9. Council Speaker Mike Shambaugh, the incumbent, is term-limited.

Several of the candidates are well known within their local communities, but they may be introducing themselves to more remote corners of District 9 for the first time. Davis, who appears to go by the name ‘Puddin’ much of the time, is a local school board member in Kenwood. Newton also serves on a school board in Wickliffe. Both communities are large enough for an elementary school, but neither is incorporated as a town. Hughes, the pro-administration candidate endorsed by the current principal chief, also has some prior political experience after serving on the South Delaware County Regional Water Authority.

Other candidates are taking time away from their normal businesses to campaign. Henson runs a private investigation business, while Purcell works in construction. McGlasson came out of retirement for her campaign, while little information is available on Cody Scott and his doings in the district.

The following candidate cheat sheet is based on publicly available information, including a Q&A published by the Cherokee Phoenix, candidate social media accounts and other resources. If no candidate receives 50 percent of the vote on June 7, the top two will advance to a July runoff.

Anthony ‘Puddin’ Davis

Hometown: Salina

Profession/background: While the Cherokee Phoenix listed his hometown as Salina, Anthony ‘Puddin’ Davis appears to be more well known in the unincorporated community of Kenwood, a small community east of Salina where the 2020 census estimated 904 people live. He serves on the Kenwood Public School Board and runs the Kenwood Animal Rescue, a nonprofit animal shelter.

While Davis does not appear to have a campaign Facebook, his personal Facebook account is viewable to the public and indicates he is a prolific poster — he made more than two dozen posts May 30 — who frequently shares local community information and updates on stray or abandoned animals he takes in at his rescue.

Platform: Davis told the Cherokee Phoenix the greatest needs in his district are housing, transportation and services for elders and Cherokee language speakers.

“I believe we need to take care of our elders and fluent Cherokee speakers whether it be (with) new homes, rehab of current homes (or) heating or cooling [assistance],” Davis wrote. “I (am) currently employed by Pelivan and have seen first hand the need for transportation assistance on our reservation. I’m really glad I got this job to see first hand the needs in smaller communities. I will work hand-‘n-hand with the administration and other counselors to meet the needs of our people.”

Among some of his campaign posts on his Facebook is a fancam made by a supporter from another district featuring Davis putting up homemade campaign signs alongside the trap-influenced outlaw country song Welcome to My House by Nu Breed.

Links: Personal Facebook

Rusty Henson

Hometown: Spavinaw

Profession/background: According to one LinkedIn, Rusty Henson served in the U.S. Army from 1993 to 2013. He also participated in Operation Iraqi Freedom and retired a major. After returning to Oklahoma, he worked for the Grand River Dam Authority as a police officer from 2015 to 2016, and he has owned a private investigation company, Henson Protective Services, since 2020. A second LinkedIn with the same profile picture also lists an adjunct position at Rogers State University.

Henson helped found the Spavinaw Youth and Neighborhood Center, a nonprofit community center, and he told the Cherokee Phoenix he was one of the first Oklahoma State Department of Education-certified Cherokee language teachers in 1994. He is also ordained as a nondenominational protestant minister.

Platform: Henson told the Cherokee Phoenix the “greatest needs” in his district involve addressing housing and mental health crises.

“There is no question that housing and health care must continually be addressed. We must also focus on the crisis of mental health. We are not alone in this crisis, but, as a mental health professional, myself, I will help us lead the way in developing a comprehensive mental health care plan to be modeled throughout the U.S.,” Henson wrote. “A portion of my salary will be donated to charity to help this cause and to veterans. I believe CULTURE, COMMUNITY, and CIVILITY, are major priorities. While providing funds and facilities to help our communities, we must help them develop as a community. We must set a civil example ourselves and end our feuds with the state, feds, other tribes and other Cherokees.”

He also told Cherokee 411, a Cherokee-owned and Cherokee-centric media outlet operated by former tribal councilor Cara Cowan Watts, that the district’s “biggest challenge” is the sustainability of the nation’s new development in District 9.

“The biggest challenge facing the district right now can be summarized into one word — sustainability. District 9 has been blessed with many benefits from the COVID-era monies. We have a beautiful new building in Kenwood and soon to have one in Piney. It warms my heart to see them used daily and their impact in the community. The one concern I have about this is regarding the sustainability in future years. For months, I’ve asked how the communities were going to support keeping the lights on for a $20 [million] building when the Cherokee Nation budget is expected to drop by $1 [million] in 2028? Can a community of 300-400 pay the bills? Will they get help?” Henson wrote. “I have (not) been able to get any answers except that it is ‘hoped’ that the federal government will support these projects in the future. They teach us in the military that ‘hope’ is not a method.”

Links: Twitter/X | Personal Facebook | Campaign Facebook

Clifton Hughes

Hometown: Colcord

Profession/background: Clifton Hughes grew up in Delaware County and ran for Cherokee Nation District 9 in 2017 against Shambaugh, but this time he is campaigning with the term-limited incumbent’s endorsement, according to a campaign press release. A former Oklahoma Turnpike Authority employee, Hughes currently serves as the chairman of the South Delaware County Regional Water Authority and on the Delaware County Solid Waste Board. He is also endorsed by Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

Platform: Hughes told the Cherokee Phoenix his top priorities involve housing and access to water, as well as supporting farmers, ranchers, education and health care.

“I hear repeated concerns across District 9. First, I want to build upon the work in our district to expand housing services. Not just for new houses but also improvements to existing Cherokee homes as those needs arise. Next, many of us have concerns about accessibility to clean, safe drinking water. As a South Delaware County Rural Water Board member, I have the expertise to advocate on behalf of our people’s water rights,” Hughes wrote. “I also believe strongly that we should support our tribal farmers and ranchers. Many of our agricultural producers have told me they would like to see an expansion of Cherokee Nation agricultural programs. Finally, it will be an honor helping to continue the investment in our health care and education services.”

Links: Campaign Facebook

Debra S. McGlasson

Hometown: Vinita

Profession/background: Debra McGlasson told Cherokee 411 that she started her career as a receptionist with the Cherokee Nation while attending Northeast Tech. She spent her career working for government entities within the Cherokee Reservation, including the Grand River Dam Authority, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission and divisions of the Cherokee Nation. She also worked for KAMO Power and retired from Pelivan Transit in 2019.

She also attended Rogers State University and Panhandle Bible College.

Platform: McGlasson told Cherokee 411 her top priorities for District 9 include housing and water infrastructure, while her top priority for the nation was economic security.

“In my view, economic sustainability is crucial. Currently, federal and state funding streams are under scrutiny, potentially resulting in fewer opportunities for governmental support over the next four years,” McGlasson wrote. “Despite the Cherokee Nation’s significant income growth through Cherokee Nation Enterprises, Cherokee Federal, and other ventures, I am concerned about the public’s reaction to possibly reduced spending on entertainment and the necessity to tighten budgets to meet basic household needs in this uncertain economic climate. I am confident that our leadership will address these challenges directly and formulate strategic plans with contingencies for various scenarios.”

She told the Cherokee Phoenix the district’s top issues include “the construction of new homes and renovation projects, enhancements to roads and bridges, repairs to rural water infrastructure and the economic development of local businesses and entrepreneurial ventures.”

“Additionally, it is crucial to provide essential equipment for our fire and police departments and to improve senior citizens and community centers,” McGlasson wrote. “We must also prioritize ongoing support for educational initiatives in our local schools. I am committed to collaborating with local officials, business owners, school superintendents, service leaders and our Cherokee citizens to align their needs with the resources available through the Cherokee Nation and other funding sources.”

Links: Personal Facebook | Campaign Facebook

Connie Newton

Hometown: Salina

Profession/background: While the Cherokee Phoenix reports Connie Newton’s hometown as Salina, she appears to be better known in the census-designated place of Wickliffe, a small community east of Salina, where she is the vice president of the Wickliffe Public School Board.

Platform: Newton told the publication that her top priorities include education and drug prevention, while also identifying several other issues.

“I believe we have to educate our youth and use preventative measures to keep our youth from following the wrong path. Drug awareness and prevention are at the top of my concern. I also believe we need more alcohol and drug rehabilitation centers to assist the needs of our people,” Newton wrote. “It is crucial to ensure that everyone’s basic needs, such as access to clean water and adequate housing, are met. I am proud to be part of a tribe that actively works to address food disparity and support the needs of our people. I want to enhance education, job training and transportation for our community.”

If elected, Newton wrote that she “will focus on expanding or creating initiatives that my constituents deem most important.”

“I believe we should assist our youth in obtaining their driver’s licenses and explore additional support options through the Cherokee Nation,” she told the publication. “Our elders are a national treasure, and I would like to see more inpatient health care facilities, as well as family-friendly home health care options.”

Links: Personal Facebook

Mike Purcell

Hometown: Big Cabin

Profession/background: Purcell grew up in Big Cabin, and his wife has delivered mail in Adair County for 25 years, according to his response to a Cherokee 411 questionnaire. He is a union representative for the UPS center in Vinita and a member of the Local 516 Teamsters Union. He has also worked in construction.

“I’ve been in construction all of my life and currently run a home building business locally. Customer service and satisfaction is the number one goal along with putting out high quality work and performance,” Purcell told the publication. “I consider myself a people person, I love to listen to other views and opinions other than my own, that in itself is self-growth through others.”

Platform: Purcell has been critical of Clifton Hughes’ campaign for receiving Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.’s endorsement and for “receiving [more than $60,000] in donations from Cherokee Nation Businesses board of directors and executives.” Alleged photos of Hughes’ campaign finance reports posted by another candidate, Henson, show the dollar amount may be close, but not all of his donations come from people associated with CNB. Purcell has also been critical of Hoskin Jr. himself, telling the Cherokee Phoenix the chief should “be a fluent speaker,” something Hoskin Jr. is not.

Purcell told Cherokee 411 the biggest issues facing his district involve housing and health care, specifically mental health care, while also identifying transparency as the nation’s biggest issue as a whole.

He also wrote he would like to see the tribe less dependent on federal funding.

“I would like to see the [Cherokee Nation] less reliant on the federal government. With COVID money and ARPA funds, [more than $3 billion], I feel we could have set up our nation to be self-sufficient instead of relying 90 percent, plus or minus, on the government for funding,” Purcell wrote. “I would like to see our housing authority be expanded. I have a great idea and plan for elderly care for our elders.”

Links: Personal Facebook | Campaign Facebook

Cody Scott

Hometown: Salina

Profession/background: There appears to be little publicly available information on Cody Scott except his responses to the Cherokee Phoenix questionnaire, which never exceeded two sentences. He does not appear to have campaign or personal social media accounts, but he promised to create a Facebook account if elected.

Platform: Scott told the Cherokee Phoenix he wanted to focus on housing, build a nation-supported retirement home, create a substance abuse program for youth and help citizens place their land into trust (a proposition requiring a more complex explanation than a single sentence).

“There is a lot of good programs in place but need to be strengthened and improved,” Scott wrote. “My goal as a council member would be to try to encourage citizens to use them and make the programs more accessible.”

Tristan Loveless Tristan Loveless is a NonDoc Media reporter covering legal matters and other civic issues in the Tulsa area. A citizen of the Cherokee Nation who grew up in Turley and Skiatook, he graduated from the University of Tulsa College of Law in 2023. Before that, he taught for the Tulsa Debate League in Tulsa Public Schools.