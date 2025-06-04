Support Journalism

One candidate is challenging the incumbent Cherokee Nation District 2 Tribal Councilor in the June 7 election.

Rep. Candessa Tehee has served as the district’s representative since 2021, and newcomer Issac Collins is facing off against the incumbent. District 2 encompasses Tahlequah and its immediate surrounding area. Neither Tehee nor Collins responded to NonDoc’s requests for interviews about their campaigns and priorities, although each answered a set of questions in writing for the Cherokee Phoenix.

The race for Cherokee Nation District 2 initially looked like a three-way contest, but Teehee filed a February candidacy challenge against David Walkingstick. The challenge alleged that Walkingstick did not live within District 2, and the Election Commission determined Walkingstick did not verify residence within District 2, thus making him ineligible to seek the office. The Cherokee Nation Supreme Court issued an opinion April 2 supporting the Election Commission’s decision.

Walkingstick was a tribal councilor from 2011 to 2019, and he was disqualified from the principal chief’s race in 2019. According to reporting from Chad Hunter of the Cherokee Phoenix, he was disqualified in that election for accepting and soliciting illegal campaign donations.

Elected representatives serve four-year terms on the tribe’s legislative body. Last year, the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council approved a new district map based on growth and major population shifts, changing every district in the process. District 2 constricted considerably, centralizing Tahlequah into a single district.

Though Tehee and Collins find themselves at odds as the established councilor and younger challenger, both candidates’ campaigns have placed an emphasis on preserving Cherokee culture and language. Tehee is a professor at Northeastern State University, where she teaches Cherokee.

“As a Cherokee language teacher, Cherokee language and culture are very important to me,” Tehee told the Cherokee Phoenix. “My whole life has been about keeping our heritage strong, and I will continue to do that as a councilor.”

Collins grew up in Blackgum and draws on his upbringing to promote Cherokee culture.

“I am a member of Redbird ceremonial grounds and grew up on the grounds being taught traditions, like how to lead and play stickball and how we all come together to preserve our culture,” Collins told the publication.

With neither candidate responding to requests for interviews, the following election preview is based on publicly available information. Candidates are presented in alphabetical order.

Issac Collins wants ‘to keep my phone line open daily to all’

Issac Collins, 28, is a small business owner who lives in Tahlequah. According to a Facebook post, Collins is a descendent of former Chief John Ross and grew up in Blackgum. Collins attends the Redbird ceremonial grounds.

In the Q&A with the Cherokee Phoenix, Collins said this is his second attempt to run for Tribal Council. He did not meet age requirements the first time. Upon maturation, however, Collins said he now understands his familial obligation to run. If elected, Collins said he intends to prioritize communication with constituents.

“I would like not only to keep my phone line open daily to all, but to go door to door every six months to a year, letting my district citizens know they are important to me not only in election season but all year around,” Collins said.

Collins told the publication that the greatest need facing Cherokee Nation District 2 is elder care.

“District 2 has a large number of elderly those programs like eldercare need strengthening and new programs to get the elderly active in the community,” Collins wrote. “A body in motion stays in motion or a program like the big brother program but altered to the grandparent program so that youth can help the elders and the elders can teach the youth.”

A promise of Collins’ campaign is to enhance the quality of life for citizens in District 2. To do so, Collins told the Cherokee Phoenix that he intends to expand and create the following services targeted toward the community: health care access, education, job training, infrastructure development, cultural preservation, tourism and social services.

“I’ll work tirelessly to expand and create essential services that address the unique needs of our community,” Collins wrote. “I will also collaborate with local organizations, businesses and tribal departments to leverage resources, expertise and funding opportunities.”

Collins also told the Cherokee Phoenix he plans to continue protecting and promoting Cherokee language and culture. He said he intends to keep Cherokee traditions alive. The best way to promote language, Collins said, is through regular classes that are easily accessible.

Candessa Tehee: ‘I want to build a Tahlequah Community Building’

Candessa Tehee, 47, has served as tribal councilor for District 2 since 2021, and she lives in Tahlequah with her family. She earned a doctorate in anthropology from the University of Oklahoma in 2014, according to her faculty page at Northeastern State University, where she became an associate professor of foreign language in 2016. Currently, Tehee serves as the coordinator for the Cherokee cultural studies and Cherokee education degree programs. Tehee also previously served as director of the Cherokee Heritage Center.

In 2019, Tehee was also named a Cherokee Nation Treasure for her work in promoting Cherokee art and culture, specifically fingerweaving. The distinction is given by the tribe to those who are preserving art, language and culture through their crafts and work.

Tehee told the Cherokee Phoenix she is running for reelection to continue making a difference in the community. Tehee’s reelection campaign has garnered support from Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. In a Facebook post, Hoskin said Tehee has his full support.

“Tehee has more than earned reelection,” Hoskin said. “She’s brought improvements to her district, solid representation to her constituents and helps shape the overall vision of a bright future for Cherokee Nation.”

Throughout her tenure as the tribal councilor for District 2, Tehee said she has worked hard to ensure the community continues to grow by expanding services. Owing to her linguistics and fingerweaving experience, Tehee said she intends to ensure Cherokee culture remains strong for future generations.

“I will keep supporting language programs and making sure schools and communities have the resources they need to teach Cherokee,” she told the publication. “I will push for more cultural education and events so more people can learn and be proud of our traditions. My whole life has been about keeping our heritage strong, and I will continue to do that as a councilor.”

In the wake of redistricting, Tehee told the Cherokee Phoenix she intends to connect with new constituents in District 2 through regular meetings to listen to concerns. If reelected, Tehee said she will support what she sees as the largest needs within the district: housing, support for domestic violence victims and spaces for community meetings.

“I will work to create more affordable housing, including rental options, so people have a safe place to live,” she told the Cherokee Phoenix. “I will push for stronger laws and services to help those affected by domestic violence. I also want to build a Tahlequah Community Building where people can gather for events, programs and cultural activities.”

If reelected, Tehee would term out in 2029, opening the next District 2 race to newcomers.

Madeline Hoffmann Madeline Hoffmann is conducting a 2025 summer reporting internship with NonDoc. She is a senior majoring in journalism at the University of Oklahoma. She is also a reporter for the independent student-produced newspaper at OU, the OU Daily.