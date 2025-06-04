Support Journalism

In the Cherokee Nation District 15 race, challenger Jennifer Blalock is facing incumbent Tribal Council member Danny Callison at the ballot box June 7.

Callison, 67, has served as tribal councilor for District 15 since 2021. According to ICT, Callison won the previous election by 60 percent. Callison grew up in Pryor and later returned to teach at Pryor High School after graduating from Northeastern State University. He briefly taught and coached at Claremore Sequoyah High School before moving to Locust Grove Public Schools. Callison eventually moved back to Pryor High School, where he retired in 2021.

Blalock, 49, is an administrative manager at Palmer Addiction Recovery Services who lives in Chouteau. She grew up in District 15 and moved back just over one year ago.

Cherokee Nation District 15 encompasses portions of Rogers and Mayes counties, including Pryor, Chouteau and Locust Grove. Elected representatives serve four-year terms on the tribe’s legislative body. Last year, the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council approved a new district map based on growth and major population shifts, changing every district in the process. This election will be the first with new districts since 2013.

NonDoc spoke with Blalock ahead of the election. Callison initially agreed to an interview, but he did not respond to subsequent attempts to schedule one.

Blalock: ‘It doesn’t really feel like the citizens of our district are being represented’

In an interview with NonDoc, Blalock said a desire for transparent leadership drove her to run for the Tribal Council.

“I feel like this is purpose, because Cherokees deserve strong and transparent leadership that listens, that acts and puts the needs of our families, our elders and our veterans, our youths first,” Blalock said. “It’s not really about the title for me. I just really want change.”

Blalock added that she thinks transparency is currently lacking between elected officials and citizens of the nation.

“It doesn’t really feel like the citizens of our district are being represented,” Blalock said. “It feels more the opposite of that — that the tribe, or maybe even the chief, is being represented instead of the other way around.”

Blalock intends to have regular town hall meetings to ensure the voices of those redistricted into District 15 are heard. If elected, she said she will answer the calls of constituents and not forget why she was voted into office.

While he did not ultimately conduct an interview for this article, Callison answered written questions for the Cherokee Phoenix, saying he will be accessible by phone and in person to hear concerns of residents, especially as they undergo redistricting.

“My job is to advocate for Cherokees in my district to the best of my ability,” Callison told the publication. “Boots on the ground is my way of knowing what the needs of my district are, being accessible to each and every Cherokee that needs assistance.”

Candidates prioritize improving health care

Both candidates have a passion to improve health care in their district. Callison told the Cherokee Phoenix he is running for reelection to advocate for a specific goal: establishing a new A-Mo clinic in Salina. He said this would offer employment opportunities and training for young Cherokees. Callison also said he intends to advocate for added wellness opportunities, including an improved system at the Claremore Indian Hospital, which is currently operated by Indian Health Services of the federal government. Noting the success the Cherokee Nation has seen by choosing to operate its own health system instead of relying on IHS administration, Callison said he would like to change that.

“[I will upgrade] our health care facilities by finishing the A-Mo clinic, which will be larger and deliver quality care, and add emergency care for this part of the reservation. [I will make] contract health easier to navigate through the Claremore Indian Hospital by eventually taking over the facility, making it state of the art like all of our current facilities,” Callison said.

Blalock highlighted those in rural areas who often have less access to health services than those in more densely populated areas, saying improving care goes beyond new buildings.

“[There’s been] investments in new clinics and hospitals, but true care means more than buildings. It’s timely appointments and culturally-sensitive services, care that meets people where they are,” Blalock said.

Regarding rural health care quality, Blalock said the biggest obstacle to improvement stems from a shortage of medical workers. Blalock proposes increasing employee pay to attract employees to facilities in Cherokee Nation District 15.

“We are really going to have to be more competitive in our compensation to be able to fully staff these new and beautiful clinics that were that we’re building,” Blalock said. “We need to find out how we can do better to be able to provide the services that people need to, honestly, just to survive.”

Outside of health care, other priorities Blalock listed included increasing job and education opportunities. Specifically regarding job opportunities, Blalock said she intends to advocate for workforce programs and small businesses. Blalock added she wants to financially enable more citizens to attend college while promoting education that incorporates Cherokee culture and language.

Callison also prioritized education, telling the Cherokee Phoenix he will push for funding to support language immersion schools across the Nation. Callison added he supports the efforts of artists teaching young Cherokees culture and tradition. He named improving water quality and constructing new homes among his other focuses.

