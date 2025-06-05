Support Journalism

With each embracing social media antics to appeal to voters, three Cherokee Nation citizens are campaigning to represent Tribal Council District 11, which spans the northern boundary of the Cherokee Reservation.

Timothy Keeton, Janatha Ketchum-Carter and incumbent Kendra McGeady all filed for the June 7 election and are actively campaign, with Ketchum-Carter and McGeady creating videos in their Facebook messaging. Ketchum-Carter’s Facebook video catalogue contains several effects-heavy campaign videos with unusual music. Perhaps noticing her opponent’s penchant for short campaign videos, McGeady has released her own series of short videos opening with an endorsement from Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

McGeady, of Vinita, was appointed in September to finish the term of former District 11 Councilor Victoria Vazquez, who resigned in August. Now, McGeady is seeking her first full term on the council.

Ketchum-Carter, also of Vinita, is a Cherokee Nation and Delaware Tribe of Indians citizen and a small business owner.

Keeton, of South Coffeyville, is a former city councilor who, despite living in a town with south in the name, hails from the northern border of the Cherokee Nation.

Cherokee Nation District 11 is the largest Tribal Council district by land area. It includes all of Nowata County, part of Washington County north of Dewey, the Oologah-Talala portion of Rogers County, and most of Craig County excluding the southern tip near Big Cabin. It is the only district to include an entire county.

The following candidate cheat sheet is based on publicly available information, such as a Q&A published by the Cherokee Phoenix and candidate social media accounts. If no candidate receives 50 percent of the vote June 7, the top two will advance to a July runoff.

Timothy Keeton

Hometown: South Coffeyville

Profession/background: Timothy Keeton previously served on the South Coffeyville City Council. He was appointed to the council in October 2021 and left office by August 2022. Little other information is available online regarding Keeton’s background.

Platform: Keeton’s campaign social media focus on his political independence, complaints of getting “censored” in his community and confident messaging.

“I’m so proud to say that I’m not buying votes! Nor am I being bought,” Keeton said in a Facebook post. “My WIN will be the biggest win in my district’s history!”

In response to the Cherokee Phoenix questionnaire, Keeton stressed the importance of financial transparency, as well as expressing support for increasing access to “health care and essential services” in the district.

“As someone who grew up here, I understand the importance of developing our towns and rural area infrastructure to improve our daily lives,” Keeton wrote. “I’ll also focus on setting up a tag office to make vehicle registration easier. Providing more fair housing options is crucial, and I am committed to ensuring everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home.”

Links: Facebook

Janatha Ketchum-Carter

Hometown: Vinita

Profession/background: Janatha Ketchum-Carter is a lifelong Vinita resident and a dual citizen of the Cherokee Nation and the Delaware Tribe of Oklahoma, according to her Instagram. She owns a convenience store, co-owns a bail bonding company and helped found a tag agency in Ketchum.

Platform: Ketchum-Carter is quite active on social media where she outlines priorities like “improving elder care,” “reducing frivolous spending” and “strengthening child welfare.” In response to a Cherokee 411 questionnaire, she emphasized the importance of transparency within the tribe and having a legislative branch independent of the executive.

“Balance means council members can disagree with the chief and still be treated with dignity. It means we can raise concerns, suggest changes, and debate issues without retaliation. That’s not just good governance — that’s our responsibility,” Ketchum-Carter wrote. “When the branches are too entangled, decisions start happening behind closed doors, and that’s when trust is lost. But when there’s real balance, you have open discussion. You have checks and safeguards. You have a government that actually listens. I want to help restore that balance.”

Former Councilor Cara Cowan Watts, who served from 2003 to 2015 and now runs the media organization Cherokee 411, endorsed Ketchum-Carter’s campaign. While Cherokee elections are officially nonpartisan, Ketchum-Carter identifies as a “strong Christian conservative” and campaigns at Republican Party meetings in the district.

Ketchum-Carter told the Cherokee Phoenix that District 11’s size makes it difficult to visit each individual community and voter efficiently.

“I’ve come to realize that while the needs of each community may differ, they aren’t as overwhelming as one might think,” she said. “At the heart of it, people just want to be heard, and I will do everything I can to listen and support them, no matter how big or small the issue. I’ve also seen firsthand that while community buildings are important, they don’t always address the most pressing concern, making sure families have food on the table.”

Links: Facebook | Instagram

Kendra McGeady

Hometown: Vinita

Profession/background: Kendra McGeady was appointed to the District 11 seat last September and previously worked as the director of transit for Pelican Transit and for the Northeast Oklahoma Tribal Transit Consortium, according to her website. Prior to working on rural transportation, she worked for Home of Hope in Vinita, which serves adults with intellectual disabilities.

Platform: McGeady told the Cherokee Phoenix some of her top priorities involve addressing housing shortages, improving transportation, supporting the tribe taking over operation of the IHS hospital in Claremore and providing community facilities within the district.

“Transportation is a barrier, limiting citizens’ access to health care, education, and employment opportunities. By leveraging my strong relationships with our transit providers, I’ll advocate for increased routes and frequency of service that connects Cherokees with other parts of the reservation,” McGeady wrote. “Our recent expansion into Nowata County demonstrates my commitment to ensuring that all citizens have reliable transportation options. Access to transit services connects citizens to necessary resources, which is vital to fostering independence and improving the overall well-being of our citizens.”

McGeady also called for greater transparency within the tribe’s budgeting process.

“The greatest needs within District 11 are transparency of revenue sources and where those funds have been spent,” she told the publication. “To address these needs, I will advocate for clear and open financial reporting to ensure that resources are directed towards initiatives that genuinely benefit district 11. Additionally, I will work with members to identify pressing local issues and develop tailored programs that effectively address these concerns.”

Links: Website | Facebook

Tristan Loveless Tristan Loveless is a NonDoc Media reporter covering legal matters and other civic issues in the Tulsa area. A citizen of the Cherokee Nation who grew up in Turley and Skiatook, he graduated from the University of Tulsa College of Law in 2023. Before that, he taught for the Tulsa Debate League in Tulsa Public Schools.