Licensed attorneys in southern Oklahoma will have the opportunity to vote on candidates for the Judicial Nominating Commission’s open Districts 3 and 4 this summer.

A total of five attorneys filed for the two seats on the Judicial Nominating Commission up for election June 20. In southeast Oklahoma, Trace Sherrill and Jack Cadenhead filed for District 3. In the neighboring southwestern District 4, Revell Parrish, Hayley Stillwell and Steven Stice filed.

The 15-member commission is responsible for vetting applications for judicial office before presenting the governor with candidates for appointment. Six commissioners are elected from among members of the Oklahoma Bar Association, one attorney from each of the state’s congressional districts that existed at the time of the commission’s creation.

Attorneys who live in Districts 3 and 4 were mailed a ballot June 6 and must return their ballot to the Oklahoma Bar Center by 5 p.m. Friday, June 20, according to the Oklahoma Bar Association. Results are set to be released Monday, June 23. Unique to JNC elections in Oklahoma, runoffs are not held if a candidate receives more than 40 percent of the vote in the first round. Instead, the highest vote earner is declared the winner. If no candidate receives at least 40 percent of the vote, a runoff election is triggered between the two highest vote earners, and “every active member of the (Oklahoma Bar) Association” shall be mailed a runoff ballot June 27. (Runoff ballots would be due by 5 p.m. Friday, July 18.)

NonDoc sent each candidate a questionnaire asking their background, why they want to serve on the commission, why attorneys should support their campaign, and how they would evaluate judicial nominees.

Law in Little Dixie: Sherill, Cadenhead file for District 3

Two attorneys — Trace Sherrill and Jack Cadenhead — filed to represent District 3 of Oklahoma’s JNC, which includes much of southeast Oklahoma and Little Dixie. The district is currently represented by James Bland of McAlester, who has served as chairman this year. Attorneys should receive a District 3 ballot if they live in Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Choctaw, Coal, Cotton, Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Latimer, LeFlore, Love, Marshall, McCurtain, Murray, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pushmataha, Seminole and Stephens counties.

Sherill, of Durant, graduated from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in 1992 and, after a few years in private practice, was appointed as a special judge for Bryan County in 1995. He was elected associate district judge for Bryan County in 2018 and served one-term before retiring in 2022. During part of his tenure, he handled drug court and juvenile dockets. Since leaving the bench, he has worked as a mediator.

“I believe it is important that someone with prior judicial experience serve on the JNC,” Sherill said. “As a retired judge, I hope my experience will offer unique insight into the judicial role to both attorney and layperson members of the JNC, resulting in quality nominees.”

On vetting potential judges, Sherill said he valued “empathy, duty, selfless service, honor and integrity,” and would evaluate candidates based on their past performance and their reputation in the legal community.

“Judicial candidates should be evaluated based on their past performance as attorneys, considering the opinions of their peers and community concerning ethics, fair dealing and competence in the practice of law,” Sherill said.

Between his appointment as a special judge and his election as an associate district judge, Sherill was commissioned as an officer in the U.S Army Reserves serving as a judge advocate.

Cadenhead, of Seminole, graduated from the Faulkner University Thomas Goode Jones School of Law in Montgomery, Alabama, and was admitted to the Oklahoma Bar in 2010. He is the city attorney for Okemah, represents two Pontotoc County rural water districts, and is admitted to practice in Chickasaw and Seminole tribal courts. He also served as the president of the Seminole County Bar Association for seven years.

“During my time as president of the Seminole County Bar Association, I was also co-chairman of our county’s Law Day events,” Cadenhead wrote. “In 2024, we had the honor of having Dr. Bob Blackburn from the Oklahoma Historical Society present on the 1964 Oklahoma Supreme Court scandal, the seminal event which gave rise to the Legislature’s creation of the Judicial Nominating Commission. When you consider the history of our state’s judiciary, you realize how vital it is to have judges who are impartial and respect the rule of law. I want to be a part of that important process of carrying out the Legislature’s objective to ensure we have judges on the bench whose priorities are where and what they should be. In the last year, Seminole County has had a district judge retire, an associate district judge promoted to district judge, a special judge promoted to associate district judge, and the hiring of a new special judge. Two of these positions required the JNC’s involvement and I saw the system work successfully, firsthand.”

He cited 15 years of experience “in the trenches” of practice as making him a good candidate for the commission and provided some of the questions he would ask judicial candidates.

“From the perspective of an attorney; does the candidate have significant experience in the practice of law?” Cadenhead listed first. “Has the candidate been in the shoes of the attorneys in his/her prospective courtroom? Does the candidate understand and appreciate the demands of practice in rural Oklahoma (which District 3 comprises), i.e. the deadlines, stress of balancing work, life and family, and the workload of country lawyers? These qualities or lack thereof are apparent in how judges treat both attorneys and their clients inside and outside of the courtroom.”

In theme with his rural focus, Cadenhead — whose full name is John Edward Cadenhead — responded to the questionnaire’s open-ended question with a folksy reminder he prefers to be called “Jack.”

“(I think voters should know) simply that I would appreciate their vote, to reach out to me any time if they have any additional questions, and call me Jack.”

Norman invasion: Parrish, Stillwell and Stice file for District 4

Three Norman-based attorneys — Revell Parrish, Hayley Stillwell and Steven Stice — filed to succeed David Butler of Lawton in representing District 4, which includes parts of Oklahoma County and all of Caddo, Cleveland, Comanche, Grady, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, McClain, Pottawatomie, Tillman and Washita counties.

Parrish graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s William H. Bowen School of Law in 2010. While an Arkansas native, his career includes 15 years of civil law experience in Oklahoma. He currently practices with Glass & Tabor in Norman, and he encouraged attorneys in District 4 to call candidates directly if they have questions on their philosophy or background.

Parrish said he is a strong supporter of the JNC, and he said his strong relationships with other attorneys throughout the state make him the best candidate. On evaluating judges, he said prior legal experience and the opinions of colleagues would be his top two focuses.

“There are many (qualities that make a good judge), but I have always appreciated judges who admit unfamiliarity with a particular issue and work hard to make the right ruling by asking the lawyers tough questions, independently researching the issue, etc.,” Parrish said. “I think there are many characteristics to evaluate but I think the experience of the candidate, as well as feedback from members of the bar who are familiar with the candidate, would be important to consider.”

Stillwell is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma College of Law where she is currently an associate professor. Her teaching focuses on evidence, criminal law and remedies. Her scholarship focuses on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals and the Oklahoma Supreme Court, including a piece on the state high court’s “shadow docket lite.” Prior to joining academia, she clerked at every level of Oklahoma’s court system, including district courts, appellate courts and the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

“That experience has given me a rare, comprehensive view of the judiciary in action, and a deep respect for the rule of law,” Stilwell said. “Oklahoma is my home, and I am invested in its future — for my family and for the legal community I’m privileged to be part of.”

She argued her experience working with judges and her commitment to focusing on Oklahoma in her work make her the best candidate for the commission.

“Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of working closely with many state and federal judges. Those experiences have shown me, first-hand, what makes a truly great judge: intellectual rigor, humility, sound judgment, and the courage to follow the law, even when it’s difficult,” Stilwell said. “Although my work has taken me across the country, my commitment has always been to Oklahoma. After my clerkships, I made the intentional decision to come home and join the faculty at the University of Oklahoma College of Law because I wanted to invest in this state and its legal community. Serving on the Judicial Nominating Commission would be an opportunity to continue that commitment, to give back in a meaningful way by helping ensure that our courts are led by individuals who reflect the highest ideals of our profession.”

On evaluating judicial candidates, Stilwell explained what makes a good judge and how she would look at candidates’ experiences.

“Good judges demonstrate fairness, humility, and a steadfast commitment to the rule of law. They have the intellectual rigor to master complex legal issues, and the moral courage to apply the law impartially, even under pressure. They listen carefully, write clearly, and treat every person who comes before them with dignity and respect,” Stilwell said. “If elected, I would evaluate judicial candidates holistically, with an emphasis on character, competence, and commitment to public service. I would seek candidates with a proven ability to be objective, who understand the limits of judicial power, and who inspire trust in the people they serve. My goal would be to help ensure that every appointment reflects the highest ideals of our profession.”

Stice graduated from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in 1996 and worked in private practice until he was appointed special district judge for Cleveland County in 2010. He served a decade and retired in 2020 to return to private practice. He is currently a partner at Talley, Turner, Stice & Bertman.

Stice found himself in a controversial position during his judgeship. In 2013, The Oklahoman reported he sent criminal defendants to Oklahoma Court Services, a private company that supervises probation, at the same time the company leased property from him and a business partner. Stice was a “silent partner” in ACS Enterprises, a company which leases real estate it owns to other companies including Oklahoma Court Services, according to The Oklahoman. He told the newspaper his conduct was inline with a 2000 Judicial Ethics Advisory Panel opinion and he had properly followed the law.

“I have followed the rules,” Stice said in 2013. “I have followed every rule that there is. I have disclosed everything to everyone. It’s on my ethics reports. I’m not the only judge that owns real estate.”

Stice referenced his real estate holdings in his questionnaire response, although he omitted reference to the decade-old controversy.

“In addition to my law practice, I am involved in my community and run a small company involved in both commercial and residential real estate. I operate an Airbnb near Campus Corner in Norman as well,” Stice said. “I am blessed to have the support of my wife, Stacy, who owns the Study Hub-Norman which is a business that helps children with dyslexia learn to read.”

Stice argued the commission is important to maintaining the impartiality of the state’s judiciary.

“This position on the Judicial Nominating Commission is important for all of the citizens of Oklahoma,” Stice said. “This particular seat is elected by lawyers. I am committed to advocating for the concerns of practicing attorneys in the selection of potential judges in Oklahoma, whether at the trial or appellate level. The process becomes somewhat political after the names are sent to the governor, but I believe it is important to send the best three names for that choice.”

On evaluating judges, he argued his judicial experience would help him evaluate candidates.

“I believe a good judge must be fair, impartial, knowledgeable, and committed to upholding the rule of law. Having served as a special district judge in Cleveland County for 10 years, I have experienced firsthand the importance of integrity, sound judgment, and respect for all parties in the courtroom,” Stice said. “Additionally, a judge must have the courage to withstand the criticism that will come your way from those who know you are ethically bound not to respond. If elected to the Judicial Nominating Commission, I would evaluate candidates by considering their legal knowledge, professional reputation, integrity, courage and temperament. I would also assess their ability to approach cases with an open mind, apply the law consistently, and ensure that every person appearing before them is treated with dignity and respect.”

Tristan Loveless Tristan Loveless is a NonDoc Media reporter covering legal matters and other civic issues in the Tulsa area. A citizen of the Cherokee Nation who grew up in Turley and Skiatook, he graduated from the University of Tulsa College of Law in 2023. Before that, he taught for the Tulsa Debate League in Tulsa Public Schools.