When watching this year’s NBA Finals, and really Oklahoma City’s entire playoff run, I’ve often expressed a common sentiment: “My heart can’t take this.”
Sometimes that phrase is used when bad feelings happen in response to something or someone you care about. In this case, I mean it literally. The Thunder came into the playoffs as heavy favorites, and in several games the team has shown as much. Even in the finals, OKC dominated the Indiana Pacers in Game 2, after a heart-breaking loss in Game 1. Other games have been much more competitive, like most of the series versus the Denver Nuggets that went to seven games in a roller coaster fashion.
During Game 4 of the finals Friday night, I simply had to stop watching all together owing to a stress headache and high blood pressure. It’s amazing how quickly my health improves when the Thunder win, however, as after the game ended I felt felt amazing.
The human body is a hell of a thing, as is a solid seven-game series.
Prior Sundaze comics
Motion to pizza: Session slumber party gets rowdy
Aluminum or aluminium: Making metal in NE Oklahoma
Fight over SB 647 objectively and relevantly funny
Cognitive financial therapy: Mental health agency down in the dumps
On dueling holidays, enjoy Easter treats responsibly
Control of federal funds could be sent to Ryan Walters
The real MVP? Nick Gallo antics hype historic season
OKC challenging Chicago as windiest city
Funny money: OSU endures innovation frustration
TPS report: Tulsa Public Schools gets the memo
Toot toot: OKC metro commuter rail coming through
With The Deli’s doorman elected mayor, Norman eats its mac and cheese
The peculiar political dynamics of Edmond apartments
Too fast, too furious: Winter driving edition
Digging out and moving forward in 2025
Santa Claus coming to town before Bricktown tower
First Amendment warning: 100% chance of Ryan Walters tweeting
Ka-chow: Stitt cans McQueen in lightning move
Bye week blues underscore a world without Bedlam
Garbage politics: Almost done with mailer madness
Court opinions: Judicial retention put to the test
Opponents try to send Norman arena proposal into OT
Epic criminal case lives up to its moniker year after year
Helmet QR code asks fast-paced NIL game to hold still
New Oklahoma license plate left off some key ‘icons’
Like a troubled bridge over Northwest Expressway
Ahead of 2024 royal rumble, Hulk Hogan enters the ring
Oklahoma County complications: From the dart board to the court room
The Ryan Walters Bible mandate begs a prayer for relief
High water: OKC investments land Olympic events
The end of a Rocky road for Charles McCall, Greg Treat
While dirty details remain, Edmond sculpture park proposal has good movement
Annoying ABLE ID actions spur intoxicating new law
Drummond alleges cold, hard facts in pair of Winter Storm Uri cases
Cloudy eclipse could add sadness during darkness
While weird, bunny ears still healthier than Peeps
Race track ruckus: Stitt trying large wager again
Improper merging? Drummond gives Gatz a citation
Electric election: Norman’s shocking powerline politics
HB 1955 carveouts? Say hello to the beer and pizza tax
Boardwalk at Bricktown serves up hot pie in the sky