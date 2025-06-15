Support Journalism

When watching this year’s NBA Finals, and really Oklahoma City’s entire playoff run, I’ve often expressed a common sentiment: “My heart can’t take this.”

Sometimes that phrase is used when bad feelings happen in response to something or someone you care about. In this case, I mean it literally. The Thunder came into the playoffs as heavy favorites, and in several games the team has shown as much. Even in the finals, OKC dominated the Indiana Pacers in Game 2, after a heart-breaking loss in Game 1. Other games have been much more competitive, like most of the series versus the Denver Nuggets that went to seven games in a roller coaster fashion.

During Game 4 of the finals Friday night, I simply had to stop watching all together owing to a stress headache and high blood pressure. It’s amazing how quickly my health improves when the Thunder win, however, as after the game ended I felt felt amazing.

The human body is a hell of a thing, as is a solid seven-game series.

Mike Allen Mike Allen is a graphic designer, painter, printer and tailor. He has a fine art degree from the University of Oklahoma.