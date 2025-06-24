Support Journalism

Who would have thought that the people lobbying the Oklahoma Legislature to lessen the negative consequences of cockfighting would be caught on camera at the fights? Well, that’s what has happened in the Shady Grove community in McIntosh County.

I personally wouldn’t suspect anything weird happening at a place with “shady” in the name, but perhaps I’m a little naive. It seems members of Animal Wellness Action are quite the opposite, as they conducted investigations into the fights and acquired video evidence of Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission leaders Anthony DeVore and Blake Pearce attending and supporting the activities.

In all seriousness, this revelation isn’t too shocking, but the brazen nature of it illustrates just how ingrained and normal cockfighting has been in certain communities. I expect that the “fight” over this issue will continue for years to come, but we’ll know it’s bad when the humans start equipping themselves with spurs.

In the meantime, we’ll just have to celebrate a better and more legal sport with the Oklahoma City Thunder’s NBA championship on Sunday — a momentous event that partially delayed the publication of this week’s Sundaze comic amid festivities.

Mike Allen Mike Allen is a graphic designer, painter, printer and tailor. He has a fine art degree from the University of Oklahoma.